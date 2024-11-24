Check out 9 DePIN projects that may be profitable

By: PANews
2024/11/24 13:04
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1431-2.85%
MAY
MAY$0.04498+1.60%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$20.5-1.34%

Author: Lockridge Okoth & Daria Krasnova

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) is a hot trend in 2024 and one of the popular narratives in the crypto market. One of the leading projects in this field is Grass, a decentralized blockchain for collecting and structuring public network data. Centralized network.

Grass has recently attracted much attention due to its airdrop, but has been boycotted due to issues with the Phantom wallet. Here are 9 alternatives to Grass.

Rivalz Network

Rivalz offers a unique AI-driven platform that rewards users for sharing and processing data. The network incentivizes participants to run nodes to earn points that can be redeemed for RIZ tokens.

The testnet encourages users to contribute to the decentralized infrastructure of AI data applications and sets a high reward leaderboard based on participation. To participate in the Rivalz airdrop, users must link their wallets and complete social participation tasks to earn points.

Tokens distributed during the airdrop may be used for various purposes within the platform, including staking, rewards, and in-game purchases.

Dawn

Dawn is a decentralized communication protocol designed to enhance the Solana ecosystem, which is approaching saturation. Dawn is positioning itself as a key player in decentralized internet access, with the expected Token Generation Event (TGE) It had previously received $33 million in financing.

While details about a potential airdrop have yet to be confirmed, users can support the development of Dawn by participating in its community and testnet. Rewards are evaluated for connection time, referrals, following DAWN on social media, and participating as a validator node.

Every 24 hours, users are eligible to earn 1,440 reward points. Users will earn points based on download time, activity, and connection status.

Kuzco

Kuzco is a decentralized GPU network optimized for efficient language model processing and powered by a16z. Designed for high-speed AI computing, Kuzco incentivizes users to download and run its software and rewards them for contributing their idle computing power.

The platform offers reward mining, which is an attractive option for those looking to utilize Kuzco’s processing power.

Nexus

NexusLabs is the first zkVM prover network that provides mining opportunities through a simple process: users participate by keeping the Nexus window open. NexusLabs is backed by $27.2 million in funding from investors including Pantera Capital, Dragonfly, and Lightspeed Ventures , which rewards participants with points that can be converted into tokens when the mainnet launches.

To receive airdrops and rewards, users must complete specific tasks, follow instructions closely, and monitor task updates. This is another opportunity to win prizes following the closure of the Nexus Node testnet in late October, marking the next phase of development for NexusLabs.

Aggregata

Aggregata enables users to monetize AI-generated data and participate in its ecosystem. Lead investor Binance Labs has enabled this AI data asset platform to attract users who use ChatGPT and connect their wallets. Participants use ChatGPT to interact and earn Byte points.

The more questions a user asks, the more Byte points they can earn; the quality of the questions may also affect the number of Byte points a user receives.

Additionally, users can earn reward points by using the platform’s extensions and invitation codes. This creates a reward loop for interaction within the Aggregata ecosystem.

Oasis AI

Oasis AI converts spoken language into refined text and rewards users for interacting with its platform. After raising $2.8 million in funding, the project offers points to users who use its browser extension. By accumulating points, users can participate in the growth of the platform and have the opportunity to Potentially profit from data monetization.

At the same time, Oasis AI also provides services such as chat assistant, image generator and speech-to-text. Users can earn OAI by connecting to the network and using existing GPU and CPU resources to power supported models.

Oasis AI is airdropping free OAI tokens to users who sign up and share computing power. Create an account, install the extension, and share computing power to start earning OAI tokens. Users can also earn more by referring friends. Take more”.

Points mining has been available since May, and a recent article on Medium indicates that the Oasis AI airdrop is now available.

BlockMesh Network

BlockMesh is designed for decentralized and secure communication and promotes ethical AI supervision. BlockMesh has an investment of $250,000 and is a confirmed airdrop project. It encourages users to register and complete tasks through its extension, providing points, which are Can be redeemed for future token airdrops or rewards.

Specifically, Blockmesh users can monetize excess internet bandwidth by contributing to the decentralized network. The airdrop is currently in its early stages, and points are accumulated through various activities on the platform. Similar to other successful projects in this space , these points can play a role in future token distributions.

The airdrop program includes a variety of earning mechanisms. These include sharing bandwidth through a Chrome extension, social media engagement, and a referral system. Users increase their earning potential by completing various tasks and maintaining active participation in the network.

BlockMesh stated: "While the exact token exchange rate has not yet been announced, it is expected that points will influence future token distributions. The more points accumulated, the higher the potential rewards during the token distribution period."

Gradient Network

Gradient is a Solana-focused project backed by Sequoia and Multicoin Capital that optimizes computing resources through liquidity staking services, thereby enhancing interoperability between blockchain networks. Gradient joins Gradient’s computing network and downloads its mining Extensions, where users can earn rewards for supporting AI and Web3 applications.

While the airdrop is still unconfirmed and no tokens have been launched, Gradient has launched a points campaign called “Sentry Node Open Beta.” To earn points, participants must register, follow Gradient on X (formerly Twitter), and Install the extension.

Users can also increase their points by inviting friends to receive airdrops when project tokens are launched. Gradient prioritizes fair and transparent participation of the community.

Each user only needs to register one account and install only one Sentry Node on each device.

Navigate AI

Navigate AI provides Web3 data sharing opportunities, allowing users to profit by sharing data on the Navigate network. Navigate has received funding from Kraken and currently has a user base of 5,000 people. Users can download its extension and start mining. The network is its unique The data ecosystem provides a path to monetization.

summary

The aforementioned cryptocurrency airdrops offer viable GRASS alternatives. They demonstrate a growing trend toward using Web3 technologies to create decentralized profit opportunities that incentivize user participation, data sharing, and computational contribution.

Whether by running a node, contributing data, or simply participating in AI-driven platforms, these projects enable ordinary users to participate in and benefit economically from the expanding Web3 economy.

Related reading: After the airdrop, the price fluctuated upward. What are the characteristics of Grass, a web crawler project that combines AI and DePIN?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum Team Sets Fusaka Launch Date

Ethereum Team Sets Fusaka Launch Date

The post Ethereum Team Sets Fusaka Launch Date appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum developers have prepared for an upcoming evolution with the Fusaka update, slated for release on the mainnet by December 3, according to discussions during the ACDC #165 meeting. Before the mainnet activation, the update will undergo testing on various networks: Holesky on October 1, Sepolia on October 14, and Hoodi on October 28. Continue Reading:Ethereum Team Sets Fusaka Launch Date Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ethereum-team-sets-fusaka-launch-date
1
1$0.010631+165.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017762+1.60%
LayerNet
NET$0.00008778-0.04%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 16:26
Share
Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

BitcoinWorld Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return Imagine logging into an old account and discovering a fortune! That’s exactly what happened to NBA superstar Kevin Durant. His decade-old, forgotten Coinbase account, which held an early Kevin Durant Bitcoin investment, has now resurfaced, revealing an incredible 195-fold return. This remarkable story highlights the immense potential of long-term cryptocurrency holdings and serves as a fascinating example for anyone interested in digital assets. The Accidental ‘Hodl’: How Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Skyrocketed The journey of Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin investment began in 2016. He encountered Bitcoin, then priced at a modest $600, during a birthday celebration for venture capitalist Ben Horowitz. Intrigued, Durant decided to invest, setting up a Coinbase account. However, as many early adopters can attest, managing digital assets in the nascent crypto landscape wasn’t always straightforward. Durant subsequently misplaced his Coinbase login credentials, leading to an involuntary long-term hold – a phenomenon affectionately known as "HODL" (Hold On for Dear Life) in the crypto community. This accidental strategy proved to be a stroke of pure luck. After a decade, with assistance from Coinbase and a thorough identity verification process, Durant successfully recovered his account. While the exact amount of BTC remains undisclosed, the outcome is clear: a staggering 195-fold return on his initial investment. Initial Investment: Bitcoin at $600 in 2016. Accidental Strategy: Lost login details led to an unintentional "HODL." Recovery: Coinbase assisted with identity verification. Return: A remarkable 195-fold increase in value. Beyond Personal Gains: Kevin Durant’s Broader Crypto Engagement This isn’t Kevin Durant’s first foray into the world of digital assets, nor is it his only connection to the industry. Long before this incredible recovery, Durant had already demonstrated a positive and forward-thinking stance toward cryptocurrency. His engagement extends beyond just holding assets; he has actively participated in the crypto ecosystem. Durant previously partnered with Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, showcasing his belief in the platform and the broader potential of digital currencies. He has also ventured into the realm of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), purchasing digital collectibles and exploring this evolving sector. These actions underscore his understanding and acceptance of crypto’s growing influence. His continued involvement helps bridge the gap between mainstream culture and the crypto world, bringing increased visibility and legitimacy to digital assets. The story of his Kevin Durant Bitcoin recovery only adds another layer to his impressive crypto narrative, inspiring many to consider the long-term prospects of digital investments. Valuable Lessons from Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Journey Kevin Durant’s story offers compelling insights for both seasoned investors and newcomers to the crypto space. It powerfully illustrates the potential rewards of a patient, long-term investment approach, even if accidental. While not everyone will forget their login details for a decade, the principle of "HODLing" through market volatility can yield significant returns. However, it also subtly highlights the importance of proper security and record-keeping. Losing access to an account, even if eventually recovered, can be a stressful experience. Here are some actionable takeaways: Embrace Long-Term Vision: Bitcoin’s history shows substantial growth over extended periods. Patience often outperforms short-term trading. Secure Your Assets: Always keep your login details, seed phrases, and recovery information in multiple, secure locations. Consider hardware wallets for significant holdings. Understand the Volatility: Crypto markets are volatile. Investing only what you can afford to lose and being prepared for price swings is crucial. Stay Informed: While Durant’s hold was accidental, continuous learning about the crypto market can help make informed decisions. His experience reinforces the idea that strategic, even if involuntary, patience can be profoundly rewarding in the world of cryptocurrency. The Kevin Durant Bitcoin story is a testament to this. The tale of Kevin Durant’s forgotten Coinbase account and his astonishing 195-fold return on a decade-old Bitcoin investment is nothing short of extraordinary. It’s a vivid reminder of the transformative power of early adoption and the incredible growth potential within the cryptocurrency market. Beyond the personal windfall, Durant’s continued engagement with crypto, from partnerships to NFTs, reinforces his role as a prominent figure in the digital asset space. His accidental "HODL" has become a legendary example, inspiring many to look at long-term crypto investments with renewed optimism and a keen eye on future possibilities. Frequently Asked Questions About Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Here are some common questions regarding Kevin Durant’s recent crypto revelation: Q: How much did Kevin Durant initially invest in Bitcoin?A: The exact amount of Bitcoin Kevin Durant initially invested has not been disclosed. However, it was purchased around 2016 when Bitcoin was priced at approximately $600. Q: How did Kevin Durant recover his forgotten Coinbase account?A: Coinbase assisted Kevin Durant in recovering his account after he completed a thorough identity verification process, confirming his ownership of the decade-old account. Q: What does "195-fold return" mean?A: A "195-fold return" means that the value of his initial investment multiplied by 195 times. If he invested $1,000, it would now be worth $195,000. Q: Has Kevin Durant invested in other cryptocurrencies or NFTs?A: Yes, Kevin Durant has shown a friendly stance toward cryptocurrency beyond Bitcoin. He has partnered with Coinbase and has also purchased Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the past. Q: Is Kevin Durant’s story typical for Bitcoin investors?A: While the 195-fold return is exceptional, the principle of significant gains from long-term holding (HODLing) is a common theme in Bitcoin’s history. However, not all investments yield such high returns, and market volatility is always a factor. Did Kevin Durant’s incredible crypto journey inspire you? Share this astonishing story with your friends and followers on social media to spark conversations about the future of digital assets and the power of long-term investing! Your shares help us bring more fascinating crypto news to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. This post Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.010631+165.90%
Quack AI
Q$0.033093-0.49%
Threshold
T$0.01677-3.23%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 18:45
Share
Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens has referenced IOTA as a solution for a computer-implemented method and system focused on temporal correlation. Recently, Echo Protocol launched a native Bitcoin bridge to the IOTA network, introducing the first native Bitcoin asset in the IOTA network. A recent post on X by user Wonderer has drawn attention to a new patent from [...]]]>
Echo
ECHO$0.03883-1.72%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1903-2.25%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06986+1.83%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/19 19:16
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Team Sets Fusaka Launch Date

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

P2P Satellite Networks Invoking Edge-AI and Decentralized Intelligence-: Internet-AI Optimization