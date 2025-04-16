Trading time: BTC loses independence, analysts recommend cautious trading and strict stop loss

By: PANews
2025/04/16 13:40
LETSTOP
STOP$0.10817-6.28%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,292.6-1.08%

Trading time: BTC loses independence, analysts recommend cautious trading and strict stop loss

1. Market observation

Keywords: OM, ETH, BTC

The market on the Solana chain is gradually recovering, and the trading volume of Meme coins has returned to the level of early February. Institutional investors have also begun to increase their layout of SOL. Janover, a US listed company, announced that it had purchased 80,567 SOL worth about US$10.5 million. The total amount of SOL currently held has reached 163,000, worth about US$21.2 million. At the same time, the partners of Multicoin Capital seem to be quietly increasing their holdings. There are signs that they have transferred US$7 million of USDC to Coinbase, and they may be preparing for the future of SOL.

In addition, the recent performance of Bitcoin has made many industry OGs confused and disappointed. Arca Chief Investment Officer Jeff Dorman admitted that he left Wall Street to join the crypto field in order to escape the market environment completely dominated by macro factors, but now Bitcoin has become an after-hours trading tool for large funds, almost in sync with the trend of Nasdaq, and has lost its independence. In the recent days of violent stock market fluctuations, the high correlation between Bitcoin and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 is particularly obvious. Crypto analyst Eugene also admitted that as the crypto market is increasingly affected by macro factors, his trading strategy has to turn to more cautious, keeping low trading volume and setting strict stop losses until the market direction becomes clear again. However, McKenna of Arete Capital pointed out that the market often bottoms out in the worst news, and the panic when Bitcoin fell to $74,000 was in place. Unless Sino-US relations deteriorate further, future news may only cause market fluctuations rather than trend changes. Despite the obvious short-term fluctuations, institutional interest in Bitcoin is still growing steadily. According to Bitwise data, listed companies purchased 95,000 bitcoins in the first quarter of 2025, a 16% increase from the previous quarter. The number of companies holding bitcoins reached 79, accounting for 3.28% of the total supply of bitcoins. In addition to Janover, CleanSpark, Value Creation, Metaplanet and Semler Scientific have also announced their bitcoin investment plans.

Although institutions are constantly increasing their holdings of BTC, the central bank's attitude towards BTC has not yet been clarified. The latest survey results of the Bank for International Settlements are not so optimistic. The proportion of central banks considering investing in digital assets in the next 5-10 years has dropped sharply from 15.9% last year to 2.1% this year. Among the 91 central banks that manage $7 trillion in reserves, none currently holds digital assets. However, 11.6% of central banks still believe that cryptocurrencies are becoming a more credible investment option. As for whether to establish a strategic reserve of Bitcoin, 50 central banks (59.5%) are opposed. In addition, Google announced that it will implement MiCA crypto advertising rules in the EU from April 23, indicating that large technology companies are adapting to the new regulatory environment.

In terms of the macroeconomic environment, although the recent tariff policy of the Trump administration has caused market fluctuations, Cathie Wood, founder of ARK Invest, is optimistic. She believes that this may be a kind of "shock therapy" with the ultimate goal of reducing trade barriers and stimulating economic growth. Wood predicts that GDP may show negative growth in the first half of 2025, which will provide more room for the government and the Federal Reserve to stimulate the economy.

2. Key data (as of 12:00 HKT on April 16)

(Data sources: Coinglass, Upbit, Coingecko, SoSoValue, GMGN, Tomars)

  • Bitcoin: $83,525.29 (-10.94% year-to-date), daily spot volume $26.17 billion

  • Ethereum: $1,579.83 (-53.06% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $11.98 billion

  • Fear and corruption index: 29 (panic)

  • Average GAS: BTC 1.05 sat/vB, ETH 0.35 Gwei

  • Market share: BTC 62.9%, ETH 7.3%

  • Upbit 24-hour trading volume ranking: AERGO, ARDR, XRP, SNT

  • 24-hour BTC long-short ratio: 1.0088

  • Sector gains and losses: AI sector fell 5.23%, Meme sector fell 4.95%

  • 24-hour liquidation data: A total of 99,140 people were liquidated worldwide, with a total liquidation amount of US$209 million, including BTC liquidation of US$52.13 million, ETH liquidation of US$40.8 million, and OM liquidation of US$17.74 million

  • BTC medium and long-term trend channel: upper channel line ($83721.28), lower channel line ($82063.44)

  • ETH medium and long-term trend channel: upper channel line ($1665.45), lower channel line ($1632.47)

*Note: When the price is higher than the upper and lower edges, it is a medium- to long-term bullish trend; otherwise, it is a bearish trend. When the price passes through the cost range repeatedly within the range or in the short term, it is a bottoming or topping state.

Trading time: BTC loses independence, analysts recommend cautious trading and strict stop loss

3. ETF flows (as of April 15 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: $76,415,100

  • Ethereum ETF: -$14,182,100

4. Today’s Outlook

  • Binance launches second round of “vote to delist” mechanism, voting will last until April 17

  • Coinbase International will launch COMP-PERP, UXLINK-PERP and ATH-PERP on April 17

  • EigenLayer will launch a slashing mechanism on the mainnet on April 17

  • Arbitrum (ARB) will unlock approximately 92.65 million tokens at 9:00 pm on April 16, accounting for 2.01% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$28.5 million.

  • deBridge (DBR) will unlock approximately 1.14 billion tokens at 8:00 am on April 17, accounting for 63.24% of the current circulation, worth approximately $26.5 million;

  • Omni Network (OMNI) will unlock approximately 8.21 million tokens at 8:00 am on April 17, accounting for 42.89% of the current circulation, worth approximately $1,630.

  • ApeCoin (APE) will unlock about 15.6 million tokens at 8:30 pm on April 17, accounting for 1.95% of the current circulation and worth about $680;

Number of initial jobless claims in the United States as of the week ending April 12 (10,000 people) (20:30, April 17)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 22.3 / Expected: 22.6

The biggest increases in the top 500 stocks by market value today: ARDR up 125.22%, FUEL up 35.88%, SNT up 35.06%, GFI up 31.67%, and OM up 29.40%.

Trading time: BTC loses independence, analysts recommend cautious trading and strict stop loss

5. Hot News

  • CleanSpark plans to sell mined Bitcoin monthly and has received a $200 million credit line from Coinbase Prime

  • A whale is suspected to have spent 5 million USDC to purchase about 630,000 TRUMP through two addresses in the early morning

  • Japanese listed company Value Creation plans to spend another 100 million yen to buy Bitcoin

  • Metaplanet announces $10 million bond issuance to increase Bitcoin holdings

  • Towns will launch TOWNS tokens in Q2, with an initial airdrop ratio of 10%

  • Sky and Spark Protocol deploy $25 million to Maple Finance lending pool, with plans to double allocation

  • Semler Scientific Files for $500 Million Securities Offering to Buy More Bitcoin

  • Janover, a US listed company, announced that it had increased its holdings of SOL by approximately US$10.5 million

  • Multicoin Capital partner lent $7 million USDC to Coinbase, possibly to increase SOL holdings

  • Survey: 91 central banks around the world have no digital asset investment, and more than half oppose Bitcoin strategic reserves

  • Bitcoin's 14-year return rate is 7.2 million%, far exceeding the S&P 500's 306% and gold's 116%.

  • A certain address deposited 710,000 AVAX to Coinbase, with an estimated loss of $12.19 million

  • State Street Hong Kong: Plans to increase digital asset management scale to US$5 billion and launch crypto investment application with Galaxy

  • Terra: Deadline to submit loss claims to the Terraform Liquidation Trust is May 17

  • In Q1 2025, listed companies purchased a total of 95,431 bitcoins, with a total holding of 688,000 bitcoins

  • Moonshot Launches Dark Eclipse (DARK)

  • Binance Alpha now supports Fair and Free (FAIR3)

  • Three institutions are suspected to be market makers for Binance Megadrop's new coin KERNEL, with a total allocation of 17 million tokens

  • Google to implement MiCA crypto advertising rules in EU from April 23

  • CoinShares: Net outflow of funds from digital asset investment products was $795 million last week

  • Canada approves Solana spot ETF, which will be launched this week and support staking

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum Team Sets Fusaka Launch Date

Ethereum Team Sets Fusaka Launch Date

The post Ethereum Team Sets Fusaka Launch Date appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum developers have prepared for an upcoming evolution with the Fusaka update, slated for release on the mainnet by December 3, according to discussions during the ACDC #165 meeting. Before the mainnet activation, the update will undergo testing on various networks: Holesky on October 1, Sepolia on October 14, and Hoodi on October 28. Continue Reading:Ethereum Team Sets Fusaka Launch Date Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ethereum-team-sets-fusaka-launch-date
1
1$0.010631+165.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017762+1.60%
LayerNet
NET$0.00008778-0.04%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 16:26
Share
Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

BitcoinWorld Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return Imagine logging into an old account and discovering a fortune! That’s exactly what happened to NBA superstar Kevin Durant. His decade-old, forgotten Coinbase account, which held an early Kevin Durant Bitcoin investment, has now resurfaced, revealing an incredible 195-fold return. This remarkable story highlights the immense potential of long-term cryptocurrency holdings and serves as a fascinating example for anyone interested in digital assets. The Accidental ‘Hodl’: How Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Skyrocketed The journey of Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin investment began in 2016. He encountered Bitcoin, then priced at a modest $600, during a birthday celebration for venture capitalist Ben Horowitz. Intrigued, Durant decided to invest, setting up a Coinbase account. However, as many early adopters can attest, managing digital assets in the nascent crypto landscape wasn’t always straightforward. Durant subsequently misplaced his Coinbase login credentials, leading to an involuntary long-term hold – a phenomenon affectionately known as "HODL" (Hold On for Dear Life) in the crypto community. This accidental strategy proved to be a stroke of pure luck. After a decade, with assistance from Coinbase and a thorough identity verification process, Durant successfully recovered his account. While the exact amount of BTC remains undisclosed, the outcome is clear: a staggering 195-fold return on his initial investment. Initial Investment: Bitcoin at $600 in 2016. Accidental Strategy: Lost login details led to an unintentional "HODL." Recovery: Coinbase assisted with identity verification. Return: A remarkable 195-fold increase in value. Beyond Personal Gains: Kevin Durant’s Broader Crypto Engagement This isn’t Kevin Durant’s first foray into the world of digital assets, nor is it his only connection to the industry. Long before this incredible recovery, Durant had already demonstrated a positive and forward-thinking stance toward cryptocurrency. His engagement extends beyond just holding assets; he has actively participated in the crypto ecosystem. Durant previously partnered with Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, showcasing his belief in the platform and the broader potential of digital currencies. He has also ventured into the realm of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), purchasing digital collectibles and exploring this evolving sector. These actions underscore his understanding and acceptance of crypto’s growing influence. His continued involvement helps bridge the gap between mainstream culture and the crypto world, bringing increased visibility and legitimacy to digital assets. The story of his Kevin Durant Bitcoin recovery only adds another layer to his impressive crypto narrative, inspiring many to consider the long-term prospects of digital investments. Valuable Lessons from Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Journey Kevin Durant’s story offers compelling insights for both seasoned investors and newcomers to the crypto space. It powerfully illustrates the potential rewards of a patient, long-term investment approach, even if accidental. While not everyone will forget their login details for a decade, the principle of "HODLing" through market volatility can yield significant returns. However, it also subtly highlights the importance of proper security and record-keeping. Losing access to an account, even if eventually recovered, can be a stressful experience. Here are some actionable takeaways: Embrace Long-Term Vision: Bitcoin’s history shows substantial growth over extended periods. Patience often outperforms short-term trading. Secure Your Assets: Always keep your login details, seed phrases, and recovery information in multiple, secure locations. Consider hardware wallets for significant holdings. Understand the Volatility: Crypto markets are volatile. Investing only what you can afford to lose and being prepared for price swings is crucial. Stay Informed: While Durant’s hold was accidental, continuous learning about the crypto market can help make informed decisions. His experience reinforces the idea that strategic, even if involuntary, patience can be profoundly rewarding in the world of cryptocurrency. The Kevin Durant Bitcoin story is a testament to this. The tale of Kevin Durant’s forgotten Coinbase account and his astonishing 195-fold return on a decade-old Bitcoin investment is nothing short of extraordinary. It’s a vivid reminder of the transformative power of early adoption and the incredible growth potential within the cryptocurrency market. Beyond the personal windfall, Durant’s continued engagement with crypto, from partnerships to NFTs, reinforces his role as a prominent figure in the digital asset space. His accidental "HODL" has become a legendary example, inspiring many to look at long-term crypto investments with renewed optimism and a keen eye on future possibilities. Frequently Asked Questions About Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Here are some common questions regarding Kevin Durant’s recent crypto revelation: Q: How much did Kevin Durant initially invest in Bitcoin?A: The exact amount of Bitcoin Kevin Durant initially invested has not been disclosed. However, it was purchased around 2016 when Bitcoin was priced at approximately $600. Q: How did Kevin Durant recover his forgotten Coinbase account?A: Coinbase assisted Kevin Durant in recovering his account after he completed a thorough identity verification process, confirming his ownership of the decade-old account. Q: What does "195-fold return" mean?A: A "195-fold return" means that the value of his initial investment multiplied by 195 times. If he invested $1,000, it would now be worth $195,000. Q: Has Kevin Durant invested in other cryptocurrencies or NFTs?A: Yes, Kevin Durant has shown a friendly stance toward cryptocurrency beyond Bitcoin. He has partnered with Coinbase and has also purchased Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the past. Q: Is Kevin Durant’s story typical for Bitcoin investors?A: While the 195-fold return is exceptional, the principle of significant gains from long-term holding (HODLing) is a common theme in Bitcoin’s history. However, not all investments yield such high returns, and market volatility is always a factor. Did Kevin Durant’s incredible crypto journey inspire you? Share this astonishing story with your friends and followers on social media to spark conversations about the future of digital assets and the power of long-term investing! Your shares help us bring more fascinating crypto news to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. This post Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.010631+165.90%
Quack AI
Q$0.033093-0.49%
Threshold
T$0.01677-3.23%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 18:45
Share
Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens has referenced IOTA as a solution for a computer-implemented method and system focused on temporal correlation. Recently, Echo Protocol launched a native Bitcoin bridge to the IOTA network, introducing the first native Bitcoin asset in the IOTA network. A recent post on X by user Wonderer has drawn attention to a new patent from [...]]]>
Echo
ECHO$0.03883-1.72%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1903-2.25%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06986+1.83%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/19 19:16
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Team Sets Fusaka Launch Date

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

P2P Satellite Networks Invoking Edge-AI and Decentralized Intelligence-: Internet-AI Optimization