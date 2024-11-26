The big boss behind Tether emerges: Trump’s nominee for Commerce Secretary is caught in turmoil, is it a power struggle or professional cooperation?

By: PANews
2024/11/26 10:04
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.54-1.54%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001896-1.76%

The big boss behind Tether emerges: Trump’s nominee for Commerce Secretary is caught in turmoil, is it a power struggle or professional cooperation?

Author: Weilin, PANews

Howard Lutnick, chairman and CEO of Wall Street financial services company Cantor Fitzgerald, was appointed by Trump as the next U.S. Secretary of Commerce on November 20 and is currently awaiting Senate approval. However, this crypto supporter, who was previously known to outsiders to have close ties with the custody business of stablecoin issuer Tether, was exposed that his company Cantor Fitzgerald reached an agreement with Tether last year to invest in Tether and obtain about 5% of its shares.

There are doubts that Lutnick will be able to avoid violating the transition team's own code of ethics, which is consistent with U.S. federal conflict of interest guidelines and requires transition team members to recuse themselves from matters that could directly conflict with their own financial interests or the interests of organizations with which they are involved in business.

According to the latest news, Howard Lutnick said he will resign from Cantor once the Senate confirms his appointment as Commerce Secretary and plans to divest his interests in his company to comply with government ethics regulations.

The big boss behind Tether emerges: Trump’s nominee for Commerce Secretary is caught in turmoil, is it a power struggle or professional cooperation?

Wall Street billionaire Howard Lutnick has a dual role

Howard Lutnick was recently nominated as the US Secretary of Commerce, an appointment that has attracted widespread attention and controversy. He is not only the chairman and CEO of Wall Street financial giant Cantor Fitzgerald, but also the co-chairman of Trump's transition team. Lutnick's task is to select 4,000 new appointees for Trump's administration, including antitrust officials, securities lawyers, and national security advisers with global experience. However, he did not completely withdraw from the management of his financial enterprises while on the transition team.

This dual role has raised concerns about conflicts of interest. Max Stier, president of the nonprofit government management organization Partnership for Public Service, said the Trump team's actions "seriously crossed the line." He pointed out: "They have strayed far from the entire process and rules structure, which are established to ensure that future leaders are serving the public interest and not their own private interests."

Critics say Lutnick's companies, including financial services firm Cantor and brokerage firm BGC Group, are involved in almost every industry of the U.S. economy, from health care to technology. Lutnick is chairman of the publicly traded Newmark Group, which provides consulting services to commercial real estate around the world. Cantor and BGC's clients may be affected by a wide range of government policies and regulations, such as Trump's desire to maintain low corporate tax rates and the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) decisions on new drug approvals. Lutnick has publicly defended stablecoin issuer Tether in the face of questions about its financial soundness.

In addition, Lutnick also relies on the help of lobbyist and fundraiser Jeff Miller. Miller has close ties with Trump's circle and congressional Republicans to assist Tether's affairs in Washington. Since the end of last year, a subsidiary of Lutnick's holding company Cantor Fitzgerald has paid Miller's lobbying firm $300,000. Miller also helps Lutnick establish connections with members of Congress.

Cantor’s “deep cooperation” with Tether sparks controversy

Cantor reached an agreement with Tether, the world's largest stablecoin issuer, last year to invest in Tether and acquire about 5% of its shares. According to the Wall Street Journal, Cantor values these shares at about $600 million. Tether currently holds billions of dollars in U.S. Treasury bonds through Cantor's custody business. According to people familiar with the matter, this custody relationship brings Cantor tens of millions of dollars in revenue each year.

In addition, according to Bloomberg, Cantor is in talks with Tether to seek funds to support its recently announced Bitcoin financing business. Under the plan, Cantor will initially provide investors with $2 billion in Bitcoin mortgage loans and plans to further expand the scale of the project.

After Lutnick was appointed, Cantor's role has become more and more in the spotlight. Lutnick once proudly claimed that Tether allowed Cantor to fully review its funds. However, critics pointed out that this "trust model" is contrary to the "don't trust, verify" philosophy advocated by the crypto industry.

A recent Politico report noted that some “Trump insiders” were concerned about Lutnick’s mixing of personal business interests with government duties. The report said that during a meeting with lawmakers on Capitol Hill, Lutnick’s discussions, which were supposed to focus on the work of the transition government, touched on regulatory issues affecting his business interests, including his relationship with Tether.

Ethics experts have also expressed concerns about Lutnick's potential new role, believing that his Tether background could affect the Trump administration's selection of financial regulators. Richard Painter, an ethics lawyer in the administration of former President George W. Bush, pointed out: "Letting a crypto industry person be responsible for selecting financial regulators is tantamount to inviting trouble."

Competition among stablecoin issuers: USDC may gain more advantages in the regulatory field

On November 24, a Tether spokesperson said: “Tether’s relationship with Cantor Fitzgerald is strictly a professional one, based on the management of reserves. The claim that Howard Lutnick’s participation in the transition team somehow meant influence over regulatory actions is untrue.”

On November 25, Howard Lutnick said that he would resign from Cantor, BGC and Newmark after approval by the Senate. Howard Lutnick is currently the CEO of Cantor. He plans to hand over the company's Tether business relationship to a colleague, and the candidate is said to be his son Brandon Lutnick.

It remains to be seen whether Tether can use Lutnick’s long-standing relationship with Trump to prevent legislation or criminal charges that could favor USDC, or even preserve its assets under Cantor’s management.

Although Tether's market capitalization ($120.1 billion) is much higher than USDC ($34.3 billion), USDC may gain more advantages in the regulatory field, such as becoming the first stablecoin approved by the European Union's Crypto-Asset Market Regulation Act (MiCA) this summer. Tether has criticized MiCA regulations (such as requiring 60% of reserve assets to be deposited in EU banks), believing that these regulations increase risks.

In the United States, Tether is allegedly under regulatory scrutiny for anti-money laundering issues. Compared with Circle, Tether has been questioned for its transparency. Tether has not yet conducted an independent third-party audit of its billions of dollars in fiat currency reserves (mainly U.S. Treasury bonds), while Circle has at least published detailed CUSIP numbers for its reserve assets, which is seen as a step towards transparency.

Currently, there are several stablecoin-related bills in the U.S. Congress, which may be put on the agenda in the post-election "lame duck session" (the period from the election to the opening of the new Congress). These bills may provide advantages for "payment stablecoins", and this wording is generally interpreted as being more favorable to Circle's USDC rather than Tether's USDT.

A Circle executive noted at a congressional hearing in February that “opaque stablecoin issuers” could be exploited by terrorists and illegal organizations. While she did not mention Tether and Cantor by name, another lawmaker was outspoken in criticizing Cantor for providing Tether with access to the U.S. financial system.

In addition, Circle's influence in US politics is growing, and its major donors, such as Fairshake's political action committees, have provided campaign funds for many pro-cryptocurrency lawmakers. If these lawmakers enter Congress, legislation related to USDC may be easier to pass, and Tether may face more scrutiny.

Looking ahead, Lutnick has put Cantor’s relationship with Tether in the spotlight of the public and lawmakers, which could have complex implications for his future role in government. Tether’s dominance in the stablecoin market and the controversy it has caused have also brought more variables to the legislative, regulatory and competitive situation in this field.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum Team Sets Fusaka Launch Date

Ethereum Team Sets Fusaka Launch Date

The post Ethereum Team Sets Fusaka Launch Date appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum developers have prepared for an upcoming evolution with the Fusaka update, slated for release on the mainnet by December 3, according to discussions during the ACDC #165 meeting. Before the mainnet activation, the update will undergo testing on various networks: Holesky on October 1, Sepolia on October 14, and Hoodi on October 28. Continue Reading:Ethereum Team Sets Fusaka Launch Date Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ethereum-team-sets-fusaka-launch-date
1
1$0.010631+165.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017762+1.60%
LayerNet
NET$0.00008778-0.04%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 16:26
Share
Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

BitcoinWorld Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return Imagine logging into an old account and discovering a fortune! That’s exactly what happened to NBA superstar Kevin Durant. His decade-old, forgotten Coinbase account, which held an early Kevin Durant Bitcoin investment, has now resurfaced, revealing an incredible 195-fold return. This remarkable story highlights the immense potential of long-term cryptocurrency holdings and serves as a fascinating example for anyone interested in digital assets. The Accidental ‘Hodl’: How Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Skyrocketed The journey of Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin investment began in 2016. He encountered Bitcoin, then priced at a modest $600, during a birthday celebration for venture capitalist Ben Horowitz. Intrigued, Durant decided to invest, setting up a Coinbase account. However, as many early adopters can attest, managing digital assets in the nascent crypto landscape wasn’t always straightforward. Durant subsequently misplaced his Coinbase login credentials, leading to an involuntary long-term hold – a phenomenon affectionately known as "HODL" (Hold On for Dear Life) in the crypto community. This accidental strategy proved to be a stroke of pure luck. After a decade, with assistance from Coinbase and a thorough identity verification process, Durant successfully recovered his account. While the exact amount of BTC remains undisclosed, the outcome is clear: a staggering 195-fold return on his initial investment. Initial Investment: Bitcoin at $600 in 2016. Accidental Strategy: Lost login details led to an unintentional "HODL." Recovery: Coinbase assisted with identity verification. Return: A remarkable 195-fold increase in value. Beyond Personal Gains: Kevin Durant’s Broader Crypto Engagement This isn’t Kevin Durant’s first foray into the world of digital assets, nor is it his only connection to the industry. Long before this incredible recovery, Durant had already demonstrated a positive and forward-thinking stance toward cryptocurrency. His engagement extends beyond just holding assets; he has actively participated in the crypto ecosystem. Durant previously partnered with Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, showcasing his belief in the platform and the broader potential of digital currencies. He has also ventured into the realm of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), purchasing digital collectibles and exploring this evolving sector. These actions underscore his understanding and acceptance of crypto’s growing influence. His continued involvement helps bridge the gap between mainstream culture and the crypto world, bringing increased visibility and legitimacy to digital assets. The story of his Kevin Durant Bitcoin recovery only adds another layer to his impressive crypto narrative, inspiring many to consider the long-term prospects of digital investments. Valuable Lessons from Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Journey Kevin Durant’s story offers compelling insights for both seasoned investors and newcomers to the crypto space. It powerfully illustrates the potential rewards of a patient, long-term investment approach, even if accidental. While not everyone will forget their login details for a decade, the principle of "HODLing" through market volatility can yield significant returns. However, it also subtly highlights the importance of proper security and record-keeping. Losing access to an account, even if eventually recovered, can be a stressful experience. Here are some actionable takeaways: Embrace Long-Term Vision: Bitcoin’s history shows substantial growth over extended periods. Patience often outperforms short-term trading. Secure Your Assets: Always keep your login details, seed phrases, and recovery information in multiple, secure locations. Consider hardware wallets for significant holdings. Understand the Volatility: Crypto markets are volatile. Investing only what you can afford to lose and being prepared for price swings is crucial. Stay Informed: While Durant’s hold was accidental, continuous learning about the crypto market can help make informed decisions. His experience reinforces the idea that strategic, even if involuntary, patience can be profoundly rewarding in the world of cryptocurrency. The Kevin Durant Bitcoin story is a testament to this. The tale of Kevin Durant’s forgotten Coinbase account and his astonishing 195-fold return on a decade-old Bitcoin investment is nothing short of extraordinary. It’s a vivid reminder of the transformative power of early adoption and the incredible growth potential within the cryptocurrency market. Beyond the personal windfall, Durant’s continued engagement with crypto, from partnerships to NFTs, reinforces his role as a prominent figure in the digital asset space. His accidental "HODL" has become a legendary example, inspiring many to look at long-term crypto investments with renewed optimism and a keen eye on future possibilities. Frequently Asked Questions About Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Here are some common questions regarding Kevin Durant’s recent crypto revelation: Q: How much did Kevin Durant initially invest in Bitcoin?A: The exact amount of Bitcoin Kevin Durant initially invested has not been disclosed. However, it was purchased around 2016 when Bitcoin was priced at approximately $600. Q: How did Kevin Durant recover his forgotten Coinbase account?A: Coinbase assisted Kevin Durant in recovering his account after he completed a thorough identity verification process, confirming his ownership of the decade-old account. Q: What does "195-fold return" mean?A: A "195-fold return" means that the value of his initial investment multiplied by 195 times. If he invested $1,000, it would now be worth $195,000. Q: Has Kevin Durant invested in other cryptocurrencies or NFTs?A: Yes, Kevin Durant has shown a friendly stance toward cryptocurrency beyond Bitcoin. He has partnered with Coinbase and has also purchased Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the past. Q: Is Kevin Durant’s story typical for Bitcoin investors?A: While the 195-fold return is exceptional, the principle of significant gains from long-term holding (HODLing) is a common theme in Bitcoin’s history. However, not all investments yield such high returns, and market volatility is always a factor. Did Kevin Durant’s incredible crypto journey inspire you? Share this astonishing story with your friends and followers on social media to spark conversations about the future of digital assets and the power of long-term investing! Your shares help us bring more fascinating crypto news to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. This post Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.010631+165.90%
Quack AI
Q$0.033093-0.49%
Threshold
T$0.01677-3.23%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 18:45
Share
Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens has referenced IOTA as a solution for a computer-implemented method and system focused on temporal correlation. Recently, Echo Protocol launched a native Bitcoin bridge to the IOTA network, introducing the first native Bitcoin asset in the IOTA network. A recent post on X by user Wonderer has drawn attention to a new patent from [...]]]>
Echo
ECHO$0.03883-1.72%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1903-2.25%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06986+1.83%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/19 19:16
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Team Sets Fusaka Launch Date

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

P2P Satellite Networks Invoking Edge-AI and Decentralized Intelligence-: Internet-AI Optimization