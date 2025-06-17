This might be a bad time to buy XRP, Dogecoin, but these 3 coins look strong

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/17 23:09
RealLink
REAL$0.06432-1.03%
XRP
XRP$3.0344-2.53%
Wink
LIKE$0.009702+0.48%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001104-2.38%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000753+0.13%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

With legacy tokens like XRP and Dogecoin losing steam, savvy investors are pivoting toward new crypto projects like Neo Pepe Protocol that blend meme appeal with real decentralization.

Table of Contents

  • Why XRP and Dogecoin are falling out of favor
  • Emerging as crypto’s high-conviction opportunity
  • Standing out among 2025’s best crypto picks
  • Three undervalued coins gaining momentum in uncertain markets

With the crypto market in constant flux, allocating $10,000 wisely demands more than simply chasing familiar names. XRP and Dogecoin, once investor darlings, now face headwinds from regulatory uncertainty and stagnant innovation. In contrast, a fresh generation of cryptocurrencies is seizing attention with robust decentralization, genuine utility, and vibrant community engagement.

Why XRP and Dogecoin are falling out of favor

Former altcoin favorites XRP and Dogecoin are losing traction among savvy investors due to fundamental drawbacks:

  • XRP remains ensnared in regulatory challenges, increasing its risk profile significantly.
  • Dogecoin has not evolved beyond its meme status, lacking substantial real-world utility and clear development trajectory.

Serious crypto capital is pivoting away from speculative legacy assets toward projects emphasizing structural credibility and transparent governance. The evolving market demands more than mere price action, it demands long-term sustainability and community-driven structures.

Emerging as crypto’s high-conviction opportunity

Neo Pepe Coin (NEOP) is quickly establishing itself as a standout choice for investors valuing principle and precision. Its groundbreaking treasury structure ensures funds are community-controlled through a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization), providing complete transparency and accountability.

Key reasons investors are turning toward Neo Pepe Protocol:

  1. Secure governance: All fund allocations undergo DAO approval, featuring a mandatory timelock mechanism that ensures fiscal responsibility and prevents centralized misuse.
  2. Active community participation: Every significant decision, from treasury spending to protocol enhancements, requires token-holder consensus, reinforcing genuine decentralization.
  3. Long-term stability: A fixed, deflationary supply capped at 1 billion tokens prevents inflationary dilution, protecting early investor value.

Standing out among 2025’s best crypto picks

Amid numerous presales, Neo Pepe Protocol distinguishes itself by uniquely combining meme culture with a strong ideological backbone:

  • Immutable tokenomics: Neo Pepe Coin has an immutable, fixed supply with no minting or hidden inflation mechanisms, fostering long-term price stability.
  • Structured rewards: Early-stage presale participants benefit from tiered pricing structures, incentivizing prompt involvement and rewarding early conviction.
  • Community governance: Protocol decisions, including strategic exchange listings and token burns, rely on robust DAO voting, ensuring alignment with community interests.

Three undervalued coins gaining momentum in uncertain markets

In the face of macroeconomic uncertainty, projects combining innovation with genuine utility are gaining prominence. Three particularly strong contenders, Neo Pepe Coin, VeChain, and SUI, each offer distinct and complementary value:

  • Neo Pepe Protocol: Combines meme-driven enthusiasm with structured DAO governance, delivering long-term transparency and community empowerment.
  • VeChain: Provides practical blockchain solutions for global supply chains, appealing to utility-focused investors.
  • SUI: Offers robust scalability solutions, capturing investor interest through cutting-edge blockchain technology.

Getting involved: Simple steps to Join Neo Pepe Protocol

Participating in the Neo Pepe Protocol presale is straightforward:

  • Visit the official Neo Pepe website.
  • Contribute using supported cryptocurrencies such as ETH or USDT.
  • Monitor allocation and token unlocking schedule in real time.

Key considerations for presale investors

Before participating:

  • Familiarize yourself with the project’s tokenomics and unlocking schedules.
  • Review the detailed presale structure and allocations.
  • Understand DAO governance mechanisms and smart contract transparency.

To learn more about Neo Pepe, visit its Telegram and website.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase launches USDC lending on Base: up to 10.8% APY

Coinbase launches USDC lending on Base: up to 10.8% APY

Up to 10.8% APY on USDC, directly from the Coinbase app: this is the new offer from the exchange integrated directly with Base.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994-0.01%
RWAX
APP$0.002512-0.35%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/19 14:55
Share
Microsoft Corp. $MSFT blue box area offers a buying opportunity

Microsoft Corp. $MSFT blue box area offers a buying opportunity

The post Microsoft Corp. $MSFT blue box area offers a buying opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In today’s article, we’ll examine the recent performance of Microsoft Corp. ($MSFT) through the lens of Elliott Wave Theory. We’ll review how the rally from the April 07, 2025 low unfolded as a 5-wave impulse followed by a 3-swing correction (ABC) and discuss our forecast for the next move. Let’s dive into the structure and expectations for this stock. Five wave impulse structure + ABC + WXY correction $MSFT 8H Elliott Wave chart 9.04.2025 In the 8-hour Elliott Wave count from Sep 04, 2025, we saw that $MSFT completed a 5-wave impulsive cycle at red III. As expected, this initial wave prompted a pullback. We anticipated this pullback to unfold in 3 swings and find buyers in the equal legs area between $497.02 and $471.06 This setup aligns with a typical Elliott Wave correction pattern (ABC), in which the market pauses briefly before resuming its primary trend. $MSFT 8H Elliott Wave chart 7.14.2025 The update, 10 days later, shows the stock finding support from the equal legs area as predicted allowing traders to get risk free. The stock is expected to bounce towards 525 – 532 before deciding if the bounce is a connector or the next leg higher. A break into new ATHs will confirm the latter and can see it trade higher towards 570 – 593 area. Until then, traders should get risk free and protect their capital in case of a WXY double correction. Conclusion In conclusion, our Elliott Wave analysis of Microsoft Corp. ($MSFT) suggested that it remains supported against April 07, 2025 lows and bounce from the blue box area. In the meantime, keep an eye out for any corrective pullbacks that may offer entry opportunities. By applying Elliott Wave Theory, traders can better anticipate the structure of upcoming moves and enhance risk management in volatile markets. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/microsoft-corp-msft-blue-box-area-offers-a-buying-opportunity-202509171323
GET
GET$0.007748-1.26%
Movement
MOVE$0.1301-1.28%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017469-0.06%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:50
Share
Fed Rate Cut Fails to Drive Bitcoin Price Rally, Here’s What Options Expiry Tells

Fed Rate Cut Fails to Drive Bitcoin Price Rally, Here’s What Options Expiry Tells

Analysts warn that failure of Bitcoin price to close above $117,200, despite the Fed rate cut, could trigger a correction toward $105K. The post Fed Rate Cut Fails to Drive Bitcoin Price Rally, Here’s What Options Expiry Tells appeared first on Coinspeaker.
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+4.41%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/19 17:36
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase launches USDC lending on Base: up to 10.8% APY

Microsoft Corp. $MSFT blue box area offers a buying opportunity

Fed Rate Cut Fails to Drive Bitcoin Price Rally, Here’s What Options Expiry Tells

A wallet sold 2,086 ETH after three years of silence

Bitwise CEO Reveals Why Credit and Borrowing Are Crypto’s Next ‘Big Story’