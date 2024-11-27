From zero-sum game to value creation: Hivemapper leads the new paradigm of DePIN and DeFi integration

By: PANews
2024/11/27 10:00
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.3869-6.68%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001889-11.27%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003652-3.59%

From zero-sum game to value creation: Hivemapper leads the new paradigm of DePIN and DeFi integration

In the current cryptocurrency market, a large number of investors are still chasing zero-sum games, while DePIN (decentralized physical infrastructure network) is opening up a new path for value creation. With the rapid development of Web3 technology, the deep integration of DePIN and DeFi (decentralized finance) is reshaping the development landscape of the blockchain industry. This integration can not only enhance the liquidity of physical assets, but also bring substantial innovation to the entire blockchain ecosystem.

Recently, the Hivemapper Foundation announced a strategic partnership with Kamino and Jito Labs to jointly launch the HONEY-JitoSOL Liquidity Treasury Incentive Program . This innovative liquidity solution is built on the Orca trading platform and aims to bring unprecedented user experience and additional benefits to HONEY token liquidity providers.

In this regard, Tushar Jain, managing partner of Multicoin Capital, commented: "This is a powerful example of the composability between DePIN and DeFi. Solana's dominance in the DePIN field is a huge boon to Solana DeFi."

From zero-sum game to value creation: Hivemapper leads the new paradigm of DePIN and DeFi integration

Project Background and Development Status

Before we delve deeper into this collaboration, it’s necessary to understand the development history of Hivemapper. As a decentralized mapping network built on the Solana blockchain, Hivemapper has grown rapidly since its launch in November 2022, having mapped 29% of the world’s roads in two years. Through innovative “Bee” dashcam devices and AI technology, the platform can capture more than 28 million kilometers of street-level images per month, growing five times faster than Google Street View. According to official data from Bee Maps , the project has completed more than 390 million kilometers of decentralized mapping.

From zero-sum game to value creation: Hivemapper leads the new paradigm of DePIN and DeFi integration

In addition, Hivemapper uses the HONEY token incentive mechanism to attract users to participate in data collection, while serving the tens of billions of dollars in the enterprise map market. It has currently received investments from well-known institutions such as A16Z and Binance, and has established partnerships with many global map production giants. It is providing solutions to the development and maintenance problems of high-precision maps through the innovative model of AI+DePIN.

Innovative liquidity solutions

In collaboration with Kamino and Jito Labs, Hivemapper launched an innovative liquidity solution built on the Orca trading platform. The solution will provide up to $17,000 in JTO and HONEY rewards per month, bringing multiple benefits to HONEY token liquidity providers:

  • Automated transaction fee income

  • HONEY Token Incentives

  • JTO Token Incentives

  • ORCA Token Incentives (2,500 ORCA bonus per week for the first two weeks)

Automated design to lower barriers to participation

Considering that many DePIN users may be exposed to DeFi projects for the first time, Kamino has specially designed a fully automated vault infrastructure:

  • All fees are automatically reinvested: transaction fees are automatically reinvested into user positions

  • Smart rebalancing: The system automatically adjusts asset allocation to optimize returns

  • Professional analysis tools: real-time tracking of investment performance, helping users cope with the risk of impermanent loss caused by HONEY and JitoSOL price fluctuations

Market response

The market has responded positively to this innovative cooperation. According to official data, the HONEY-JITOSOL liquidity pool has performed well:

  • The current Boosted APY is as high as 36.02%

  • TVL exceeded 500,000 USD in the first 4 hours after launch

  • TVL is about to hit the maximum capacity limit of $1 million

From zero-sum game to value creation: Hivemapper leads the new paradigm of DePIN and DeFi integration

These data not only verify the market's recognition of the DePIN and DeFi integration model, but also demonstrate the huge development potential of this innovative model.

Industry revelation and future prospects

The significance of this innovative cooperation lies in the creation of a new model of deep integration of DePIN and DeFi. In sharp contrast to the large number of zero-sum games in the current market, Hivemapper is bringing new development directions to the industry through substantial innovation. As the famous venture capital company a16z crypto pointed out: "DePIN represents the most promising innovation direction in the crypto field."

With the introduction of more innovative mechanisms, Hivemapper is opening up new ways for the deep integration of DePIN projects and the DeFi ecosystem. This innovation can not only enhance the user experience, but also bring continuous growth momentum to the entire ecosystem.

For users who want to participate in blockchain innovation, HONEY Liquidity Vault provides a low-threshold, high-efficiency entry point, allowing users to easily enjoy the benefits brought by DeFi innovation. This is a model of blockchain technology empowering the real economy and shows the infinite possibilities of decentralized finance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum Team Sets Fusaka Launch Date

Ethereum Team Sets Fusaka Launch Date

The post Ethereum Team Sets Fusaka Launch Date appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum developers have prepared for an upcoming evolution with the Fusaka update, slated for release on the mainnet by December 3, according to discussions during the ACDC #165 meeting. Before the mainnet activation, the update will undergo testing on various networks: Holesky on October 1, Sepolia on October 14, and Hoodi on October 28. Continue Reading:Ethereum Team Sets Fusaka Launch Date Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ethereum-team-sets-fusaka-launch-date
1
1$0.010631+165.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017762+1.60%
LayerNet
NET$0.00008778-0.04%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 16:26
Share
Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

BitcoinWorld Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return Imagine logging into an old account and discovering a fortune! That’s exactly what happened to NBA superstar Kevin Durant. His decade-old, forgotten Coinbase account, which held an early Kevin Durant Bitcoin investment, has now resurfaced, revealing an incredible 195-fold return. This remarkable story highlights the immense potential of long-term cryptocurrency holdings and serves as a fascinating example for anyone interested in digital assets. The Accidental ‘Hodl’: How Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Skyrocketed The journey of Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin investment began in 2016. He encountered Bitcoin, then priced at a modest $600, during a birthday celebration for venture capitalist Ben Horowitz. Intrigued, Durant decided to invest, setting up a Coinbase account. However, as many early adopters can attest, managing digital assets in the nascent crypto landscape wasn’t always straightforward. Durant subsequently misplaced his Coinbase login credentials, leading to an involuntary long-term hold – a phenomenon affectionately known as "HODL" (Hold On for Dear Life) in the crypto community. This accidental strategy proved to be a stroke of pure luck. After a decade, with assistance from Coinbase and a thorough identity verification process, Durant successfully recovered his account. While the exact amount of BTC remains undisclosed, the outcome is clear: a staggering 195-fold return on his initial investment. Initial Investment: Bitcoin at $600 in 2016. Accidental Strategy: Lost login details led to an unintentional "HODL." Recovery: Coinbase assisted with identity verification. Return: A remarkable 195-fold increase in value. Beyond Personal Gains: Kevin Durant’s Broader Crypto Engagement This isn’t Kevin Durant’s first foray into the world of digital assets, nor is it his only connection to the industry. Long before this incredible recovery, Durant had already demonstrated a positive and forward-thinking stance toward cryptocurrency. His engagement extends beyond just holding assets; he has actively participated in the crypto ecosystem. Durant previously partnered with Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, showcasing his belief in the platform and the broader potential of digital currencies. He has also ventured into the realm of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), purchasing digital collectibles and exploring this evolving sector. These actions underscore his understanding and acceptance of crypto’s growing influence. His continued involvement helps bridge the gap between mainstream culture and the crypto world, bringing increased visibility and legitimacy to digital assets. The story of his Kevin Durant Bitcoin recovery only adds another layer to his impressive crypto narrative, inspiring many to consider the long-term prospects of digital investments. Valuable Lessons from Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Journey Kevin Durant’s story offers compelling insights for both seasoned investors and newcomers to the crypto space. It powerfully illustrates the potential rewards of a patient, long-term investment approach, even if accidental. While not everyone will forget their login details for a decade, the principle of "HODLing" through market volatility can yield significant returns. However, it also subtly highlights the importance of proper security and record-keeping. Losing access to an account, even if eventually recovered, can be a stressful experience. Here are some actionable takeaways: Embrace Long-Term Vision: Bitcoin’s history shows substantial growth over extended periods. Patience often outperforms short-term trading. Secure Your Assets: Always keep your login details, seed phrases, and recovery information in multiple, secure locations. Consider hardware wallets for significant holdings. Understand the Volatility: Crypto markets are volatile. Investing only what you can afford to lose and being prepared for price swings is crucial. Stay Informed: While Durant’s hold was accidental, continuous learning about the crypto market can help make informed decisions. His experience reinforces the idea that strategic, even if involuntary, patience can be profoundly rewarding in the world of cryptocurrency. The Kevin Durant Bitcoin story is a testament to this. The tale of Kevin Durant’s forgotten Coinbase account and his astonishing 195-fold return on a decade-old Bitcoin investment is nothing short of extraordinary. It’s a vivid reminder of the transformative power of early adoption and the incredible growth potential within the cryptocurrency market. Beyond the personal windfall, Durant’s continued engagement with crypto, from partnerships to NFTs, reinforces his role as a prominent figure in the digital asset space. His accidental "HODL" has become a legendary example, inspiring many to look at long-term crypto investments with renewed optimism and a keen eye on future possibilities. Frequently Asked Questions About Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Here are some common questions regarding Kevin Durant’s recent crypto revelation: Q: How much did Kevin Durant initially invest in Bitcoin?A: The exact amount of Bitcoin Kevin Durant initially invested has not been disclosed. However, it was purchased around 2016 when Bitcoin was priced at approximately $600. Q: How did Kevin Durant recover his forgotten Coinbase account?A: Coinbase assisted Kevin Durant in recovering his account after he completed a thorough identity verification process, confirming his ownership of the decade-old account. Q: What does "195-fold return" mean?A: A "195-fold return" means that the value of his initial investment multiplied by 195 times. If he invested $1,000, it would now be worth $195,000. Q: Has Kevin Durant invested in other cryptocurrencies or NFTs?A: Yes, Kevin Durant has shown a friendly stance toward cryptocurrency beyond Bitcoin. He has partnered with Coinbase and has also purchased Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the past. Q: Is Kevin Durant’s story typical for Bitcoin investors?A: While the 195-fold return is exceptional, the principle of significant gains from long-term holding (HODLing) is a common theme in Bitcoin’s history. However, not all investments yield such high returns, and market volatility is always a factor. Did Kevin Durant’s incredible crypto journey inspire you? Share this astonishing story with your friends and followers on social media to spark conversations about the future of digital assets and the power of long-term investing! Your shares help us bring more fascinating crypto news to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. This post Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.010631+165.90%
Quack AI
Q$0.033093-0.49%
Threshold
T$0.01677-3.23%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 18:45
Share
Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens has referenced IOTA as a solution for a computer-implemented method and system focused on temporal correlation. Recently, Echo Protocol launched a native Bitcoin bridge to the IOTA network, introducing the first native Bitcoin asset in the IOTA network. A recent post on X by user Wonderer has drawn attention to a new patent from [...]]]>
Echo
ECHO$0.03883-1.72%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1903-2.25%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06986+1.83%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/19 19:16
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Team Sets Fusaka Launch Date

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

P2P Satellite Networks Invoking Edge-AI and Decentralized Intelligence-: Internet-AI Optimization