Did Barron Trump Really Pocket $40M from His Dad’s Crypto Scheme?

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/17 21:27
Chainbase
C$0,255-2,33%
DAR Open Network
D$0,03546-2,07%
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0003944-4,94%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,512-1,48%

Barron Trump may have secured one of the most profitable windfalls among presidential relatives, thanks to his father’s crypto venture.

Key Takeaways:

  • Barron Trump may have earned up to $40 million from World Liberty Financial.
  • He was named a cofounder and “Web3 ambassador” alongside his brothers in the venture.
  • Trump acknowledged his son’s crypto knowledge, calling him more informed than himself.

Nine months after Donald Trump entered the crypto arena with the launch of World Liberty Financial, his 19-year-old son Barron is reportedly sitting on a fortune.

According to financial disclosures and estimates by Forbes, Barron may have earned up to $40 million from the venture, placing him well ahead of his older siblings in terms of early wealth accumulation. After taxes, his net gain is believed to hover around $25 million.

Trump Admits Barron Knows More About Crypto Than He Does

Trump first teased Barron’s crypto curiosity in September 2024, calling him “a young guy, but he knows it” and admitting he himself barely understood the basics of digital wallets.

That same month, World Liberty Financial launched with a “gold paper” — a Trump-branded version of a white paper, naming Barron, Don Jr., and Eric Trump as “Web3 ambassadors” and cofounders.

Exactly how much the Trump children stood to gain remained unclear until last week, when the former president disclosed his stake: 52.5% personally, with an additional 22.5% split among unnamed family members.

If divided equally among the three sons, that would mean a 7.5% share each, the same percentage they reportedly held in the now-defunct Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

World Liberty Financial has sold over $550 million worth of tokens to date, with roughly $520 million distributed to stakeholders.

That suggests each Trump son may have received around $39 million, though a partial sale of the venture in early 2025 could have changed those figures.

The sale’s timing fell outside the disclosure window, and neither the Trump Organization nor the crypto venture has responded to requests for clarification.

Barron’s rise as a crypto figurehead marks a notable shift from his previously private profile. He was just nine when Trump launched his first presidential campaign.

Since then, Barron has remained largely out of the spotlight, attending elite private schools in Washington and Florida before enrolling at NYU’s Stern School of Business in fall 2024.

Trump Continues to Capitalize on Crypto Market Momentum

Meanwhile, Donald Trump continues to capitalize on crypto market momentum.

According to financial disclosures released last Friday, the former president pulled in $58 million from crypto ventures in 2024, primarily through WLFI token sales.

That total trailed only his hospitality income and is expected to climb further in 2025 with an anticipated $390 million token sale and gains from his meme coin, launched in January.

His involvement in Bitcoin mining, tokenized assets, and digital ETFs is raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

Critics have pointed out that some of his businesses have seen tailwinds from favorable policy decisions during his time in office.

As reported, the SEC has approved Trump Media and Technology Group’s (TMTG) registration statement tied to a $2.3 billion Bitcoin treasury initiative.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase launches USDC lending on Base: up to 10.8% APY

Coinbase launches USDC lending on Base: up to 10.8% APY

Up to 10.8% APY on USDC, directly from the Coinbase app: this is the new offer from the exchange integrated directly with Base.
USDCoin
USDC$0,9994-0,01%
RWAX
APP$0,002512-0,35%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/19 14:55
Share
Microsoft Corp. $MSFT blue box area offers a buying opportunity

Microsoft Corp. $MSFT blue box area offers a buying opportunity

The post Microsoft Corp. $MSFT blue box area offers a buying opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In today’s article, we’ll examine the recent performance of Microsoft Corp. ($MSFT) through the lens of Elliott Wave Theory. We’ll review how the rally from the April 07, 2025 low unfolded as a 5-wave impulse followed by a 3-swing correction (ABC) and discuss our forecast for the next move. Let’s dive into the structure and expectations for this stock. Five wave impulse structure + ABC + WXY correction $MSFT 8H Elliott Wave chart 9.04.2025 In the 8-hour Elliott Wave count from Sep 04, 2025, we saw that $MSFT completed a 5-wave impulsive cycle at red III. As expected, this initial wave prompted a pullback. We anticipated this pullback to unfold in 3 swings and find buyers in the equal legs area between $497.02 and $471.06 This setup aligns with a typical Elliott Wave correction pattern (ABC), in which the market pauses briefly before resuming its primary trend. $MSFT 8H Elliott Wave chart 7.14.2025 The update, 10 days later, shows the stock finding support from the equal legs area as predicted allowing traders to get risk free. The stock is expected to bounce towards 525 – 532 before deciding if the bounce is a connector or the next leg higher. A break into new ATHs will confirm the latter and can see it trade higher towards 570 – 593 area. Until then, traders should get risk free and protect their capital in case of a WXY double correction. Conclusion In conclusion, our Elliott Wave analysis of Microsoft Corp. ($MSFT) suggested that it remains supported against April 07, 2025 lows and bounce from the blue box area. In the meantime, keep an eye out for any corrective pullbacks that may offer entry opportunities. By applying Elliott Wave Theory, traders can better anticipate the structure of upcoming moves and enhance risk management in volatile markets. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/microsoft-corp-msft-blue-box-area-offers-a-buying-opportunity-202509171323
GET
GET$0,007748-1,26%
Movement
MOVE$0,1301-1,28%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017469-0,06%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:50
Share
Fed Rate Cut Fails to Drive Bitcoin Price Rally, Here’s What Options Expiry Tells

Fed Rate Cut Fails to Drive Bitcoin Price Rally, Here’s What Options Expiry Tells

Analysts warn that failure of Bitcoin price to close above $117,200, despite the Fed rate cut, could trigger a correction toward $105K. The post Fed Rate Cut Fails to Drive Bitcoin Price Rally, Here’s What Options Expiry Tells appeared first on Coinspeaker.
SphereX
HERE$0,00026+4,41%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/19 17:36
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase launches USDC lending on Base: up to 10.8% APY

Microsoft Corp. $MSFT blue box area offers a buying opportunity

Fed Rate Cut Fails to Drive Bitcoin Price Rally, Here’s What Options Expiry Tells

A wallet sold 2,086 ETH after three years of silence

Bitwise CEO Reveals Why Credit and Borrowing Are Crypto’s Next ‘Big Story’