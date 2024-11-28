Chinese concept stock SOS invested 50 million US dollars in Bitcoin. Are Chinese listed companies buying up BTC in a big way to control the stock price?

By: PANews
2024/11/28 16:18
SOS
SOS$0.000000002941-10.14%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,198.64-1.21%
Factor
FACT$4.13+9.25%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001888-2.37%

Author: Nancy, PANews

The strategy of including Bitcoin in reserve assets is becoming popular around the world. Recently, SOS Ltd. (SOS), a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, announced that it would purchase $50 million worth of Bitcoin. Once the news was released, its stock price soared. At the same time, as the market recognition of Bitcoin continues to increase, many listed companies in China are including Bitcoin in their reserve assets. This strategy not only optimizes the company's asset structure and brings additional income, but also largely drives the rapid rise in stock prices.

Announced a $50 million Bitcoin investment plan and has been involved in crypto mining for many years

On November 27, SOS announced that its board of directors had approved a plan to invest $50 million in Bitcoin. SOS believes that this move underscores the company's commitment to promoting its blockchain industry and consolidates the company's long-term belief in Bitcoin as a store of value and strategic asset, which will further promote the company's overall competitiveness and profitability in the field of digital asset investment.

After the announcement, SOS's stock price soared to $15.11 at the opening, then fell back, but the increase was still 42.88%. According to the official introduction, SOS provides digital technology services for emergency rescue, big data marketing, international trade, digital assets and other industries through core technologies such as AI + block technology + satellite communication + big data, providing customers with a one-stop digital overall solution. At the same time, SOS is also a multi-field company engaged in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency business and commodity trading. Its business includes cryptocurrency mining, and may expand to cryptocurrency security and insurance in the future.

In fact, SOS has been laying out crypto mining companies for many years. For example, as early as 2020, SOS announced that it would spend about $20 million to purchase 14,238 Bitcoin mining machines and 1,408 Ethereum mining machines, and it was expected to generate daily revenue of $206,000 at that time; in 2023, SOS announced that it would launch more than 5,000 self-owned mining machines in its Texas hosting center, and had signed a hosting agreement with Bitmain for a total of 6,000 mining machines, which would expire on August 20, 2025.

As for the Bitcoin investment plan, SOS explained in the announcement that Bitcoin has hit a record high and continues to attract the attention of global investors. Bitcoin is not only an important part of the digital asset ecosystem, but also has the potential to become one of the global strategic reserve assets. Combined with the current positive dynamics of the cryptocurrency market, including the US policy environment's commitment to being more friendly to digital assets and the favor of major financial institutions for Bitcoin, SOS is committed to bringing long-term value to shareholders and investors through continuous investment and technological innovation, while actively contributing to the sustainable development of the global digital economy.

In order to maximize investment returns and reduce market volatility risks, SOS plans to adopt a variety of quantitative trading strategies including investment, trading and arbitrage strategies to help the company achieve solid returns in the current market environment while further optimizing the portfolio over time.

Many Hong Kong-listed companies bought Bitcoin: long-term layout has made huge profits, and short-term entry has led to a surge in stock prices

Since the second half of this year, more and more listed companies around the world have actively included Bitcoin in their asset allocation. In particular, many listed companies in the United States and Japan have announced relevant plans to optimize their financial structure and thereby realize asset appreciation. At the same time, it has also promoted the widespread application and popularization of encrypted assets.

In addition to SOS, some Chinese listed companies have also shown strong interest and active participation. Judging from the Bitcoin holdings of the five Hong Kong-listed companies listed below, some companies have made a lot of profits through years of layout, but their stock prices have not risen significantly this year. However, some companies that announced plans to invest in Bitcoin this year have seen a significant increase in their stock prices after making large purchases of Bitcoin.

Meitu: Bitcoin holdings over the years have generated a profit of over $40 million

The United States has invested in crypto assets as early as 2021, and has not increased or sold any of them since then. According to data from BitcoinTreasuries.com, as of November 28, Meitu held 941 bitcoins, currently worth more than $89.98 million. Based on the cost price of $52,611, Meitu's floating profit exceeded $40.473 million. According to Meitu's disclosure last year, the company would consider selling cryptocurrencies at an appropriate time, but there is currently no specific disposal plan.

Market data shows that Meitu's stock price has not seen a sustained upward trend this year, and has fallen by more than 21.9% since the beginning of the year.

Boyaa Interactive: Holding more than 2,460 bitcoins, the stock price has soared more than 750% this year

Boyaa Interactive is one of the listed companies with the largest Bitcoin holdings in Asia. Market data shows that Boyaa Interactive's stock price has risen by 753.45% so far this year, setting a new high since October 2016.

According to a recent announcement by Boyaa Interactive, the company holds a total of 2,641 Bitcoins and 15,445 Ethereums, with a total holding cost of approximately $143 million, or an average cost of $54,027 per Bitcoin and $2,756 per Ethereum. Based on the latest price on November 28, Boyaa Interactive has made a floating profit of more than $165 million.

Guofu Innovation: Purchased HK$36 million worth of Bitcoin in half a year, with the highest stock price rising by more than 134%

Since Guofu Innovation announced its cryptocurrency investment plan, the Hong Kong-listed company has purchased bitcoin worth a total of about HK$36 million in the open market between March and August. Market data shows that Guofu Innovation's stock price has risen by as much as 134.7% since the March announcement.

NetDragon: Holding crypto assets for at least three years, has made a profit of 51 million yuan

NetDragon Websoft Holdings, a Hong Kong-listed company, is a global online and mobile Internet education company that has built an innovative education ecosystem with its mobile Internet technology and operational knowledge. As early as in its 2021 annual report, NetDragon disclosed that it held cryptocurrencies worth 127 million yuan. In the following years, the company once lost tens of millions of yuan. The 2024 interim report shows that the company sold a total of 290 million yuan worth of cryptocurrencies in the first half of this year, making a profit of 51 million yuan.

Market data shows that NetDragon's stock price has fallen by 19.6% since the beginning of the year, with only a brief upward trend.

Coolpad Group: BlackRock's IBIT holdings have made a profit of approximately US$2.2 million

Coolpad Group has invested tens of millions of dollars in crypto assets this year. In addition to purchasing shares in crypto mining companies, the company also invested approximately $4.03 million in 113,000 shares of BlackRock IBIT, at a price of approximately $35.64 per share. Based on the latest price of IBiT of $55.03, Coolpad's floating profit reached $2.191 million. It is worth mentioning that Coolpad's October announcement showed that the company will continue to suspend trading.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum Team Sets Fusaka Launch Date

Ethereum Team Sets Fusaka Launch Date

The post Ethereum Team Sets Fusaka Launch Date appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum developers have prepared for an upcoming evolution with the Fusaka update, slated for release on the mainnet by December 3, according to discussions during the ACDC #165 meeting. Before the mainnet activation, the update will undergo testing on various networks: Holesky on October 1, Sepolia on October 14, and Hoodi on October 28. Continue Reading:Ethereum Team Sets Fusaka Launch Date Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ethereum-team-sets-fusaka-launch-date
1
1$0.010631+165.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017762+1.60%
LayerNet
NET$0.00008778-0.04%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 16:26
Share
Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

BitcoinWorld Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return Imagine logging into an old account and discovering a fortune! That’s exactly what happened to NBA superstar Kevin Durant. His decade-old, forgotten Coinbase account, which held an early Kevin Durant Bitcoin investment, has now resurfaced, revealing an incredible 195-fold return. This remarkable story highlights the immense potential of long-term cryptocurrency holdings and serves as a fascinating example for anyone interested in digital assets. The Accidental ‘Hodl’: How Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Skyrocketed The journey of Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin investment began in 2016. He encountered Bitcoin, then priced at a modest $600, during a birthday celebration for venture capitalist Ben Horowitz. Intrigued, Durant decided to invest, setting up a Coinbase account. However, as many early adopters can attest, managing digital assets in the nascent crypto landscape wasn’t always straightforward. Durant subsequently misplaced his Coinbase login credentials, leading to an involuntary long-term hold – a phenomenon affectionately known as "HODL" (Hold On for Dear Life) in the crypto community. This accidental strategy proved to be a stroke of pure luck. After a decade, with assistance from Coinbase and a thorough identity verification process, Durant successfully recovered his account. While the exact amount of BTC remains undisclosed, the outcome is clear: a staggering 195-fold return on his initial investment. Initial Investment: Bitcoin at $600 in 2016. Accidental Strategy: Lost login details led to an unintentional "HODL." Recovery: Coinbase assisted with identity verification. Return: A remarkable 195-fold increase in value. Beyond Personal Gains: Kevin Durant’s Broader Crypto Engagement This isn’t Kevin Durant’s first foray into the world of digital assets, nor is it his only connection to the industry. Long before this incredible recovery, Durant had already demonstrated a positive and forward-thinking stance toward cryptocurrency. His engagement extends beyond just holding assets; he has actively participated in the crypto ecosystem. Durant previously partnered with Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, showcasing his belief in the platform and the broader potential of digital currencies. He has also ventured into the realm of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), purchasing digital collectibles and exploring this evolving sector. These actions underscore his understanding and acceptance of crypto’s growing influence. His continued involvement helps bridge the gap between mainstream culture and the crypto world, bringing increased visibility and legitimacy to digital assets. The story of his Kevin Durant Bitcoin recovery only adds another layer to his impressive crypto narrative, inspiring many to consider the long-term prospects of digital investments. Valuable Lessons from Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Journey Kevin Durant’s story offers compelling insights for both seasoned investors and newcomers to the crypto space. It powerfully illustrates the potential rewards of a patient, long-term investment approach, even if accidental. While not everyone will forget their login details for a decade, the principle of "HODLing" through market volatility can yield significant returns. However, it also subtly highlights the importance of proper security and record-keeping. Losing access to an account, even if eventually recovered, can be a stressful experience. Here are some actionable takeaways: Embrace Long-Term Vision: Bitcoin’s history shows substantial growth over extended periods. Patience often outperforms short-term trading. Secure Your Assets: Always keep your login details, seed phrases, and recovery information in multiple, secure locations. Consider hardware wallets for significant holdings. Understand the Volatility: Crypto markets are volatile. Investing only what you can afford to lose and being prepared for price swings is crucial. Stay Informed: While Durant’s hold was accidental, continuous learning about the crypto market can help make informed decisions. His experience reinforces the idea that strategic, even if involuntary, patience can be profoundly rewarding in the world of cryptocurrency. The Kevin Durant Bitcoin story is a testament to this. The tale of Kevin Durant’s forgotten Coinbase account and his astonishing 195-fold return on a decade-old Bitcoin investment is nothing short of extraordinary. It’s a vivid reminder of the transformative power of early adoption and the incredible growth potential within the cryptocurrency market. Beyond the personal windfall, Durant’s continued engagement with crypto, from partnerships to NFTs, reinforces his role as a prominent figure in the digital asset space. His accidental "HODL" has become a legendary example, inspiring many to look at long-term crypto investments with renewed optimism and a keen eye on future possibilities. Frequently Asked Questions About Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Here are some common questions regarding Kevin Durant’s recent crypto revelation: Q: How much did Kevin Durant initially invest in Bitcoin?A: The exact amount of Bitcoin Kevin Durant initially invested has not been disclosed. However, it was purchased around 2016 when Bitcoin was priced at approximately $600. Q: How did Kevin Durant recover his forgotten Coinbase account?A: Coinbase assisted Kevin Durant in recovering his account after he completed a thorough identity verification process, confirming his ownership of the decade-old account. Q: What does "195-fold return" mean?A: A "195-fold return" means that the value of his initial investment multiplied by 195 times. If he invested $1,000, it would now be worth $195,000. Q: Has Kevin Durant invested in other cryptocurrencies or NFTs?A: Yes, Kevin Durant has shown a friendly stance toward cryptocurrency beyond Bitcoin. He has partnered with Coinbase and has also purchased Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the past. Q: Is Kevin Durant’s story typical for Bitcoin investors?A: While the 195-fold return is exceptional, the principle of significant gains from long-term holding (HODLing) is a common theme in Bitcoin’s history. However, not all investments yield such high returns, and market volatility is always a factor. Did Kevin Durant’s incredible crypto journey inspire you? Share this astonishing story with your friends and followers on social media to spark conversations about the future of digital assets and the power of long-term investing! Your shares help us bring more fascinating crypto news to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. This post Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.010631+165.90%
Quack AI
Q$0.033093-0.49%
Threshold
T$0.01677-3.23%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 18:45
Share
Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens has referenced IOTA as a solution for a computer-implemented method and system focused on temporal correlation. Recently, Echo Protocol launched a native Bitcoin bridge to the IOTA network, introducing the first native Bitcoin asset in the IOTA network. A recent post on X by user Wonderer has drawn attention to a new patent from [...]]]>
Echo
ECHO$0.03883-1.72%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1903-2.25%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06986+1.83%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/19 19:16
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Team Sets Fusaka Launch Date

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

P2P Satellite Networks Invoking Edge-AI and Decentralized Intelligence-: Internet-AI Optimization