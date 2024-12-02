Michael Saylor's speech at Microsoft's board of directors: Bitcoin is the best hedge for companies

By: PANews
2024/12/02 16:12
Core DAO
CORE$0.4505-3.09%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000356+18.35%

By Michael Saylor

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Microsoft plans to vote on the proposal to "evaluate investment in Bitcoin" at its annual meeting on December 10. If the proposal is passed, Microsoft will become the largest publicly traded crypto investment company, surpassing MicroStrategy and Tesla. When the vote began, Michael Saylor gave a 3-minute speech at the Microsoft board of directors, explaining why Bitcoin should be adopted. In the speech, Michael Saylor proposed that Bitcoin represents "digital capital", is the core opportunity of the next wave of technological innovation, and represents the greatest digital transformation in the 21st century. He suggested that Microsoft adopt Bitcoin as the core corporate strategy. The following is part of the essence of the PPT used in the speech:

Here are seven next-generation technology trends that Microsoft can’t afford to miss:

  • PC
  • Graphical User Interface
  • internet
  • Mobile computing
  • cloud computing
  • AI
  • Digital Capital

Michael Saylor's speech at Microsoft's board of directors: Bitcoin is the best hedge for companies

The biggest digital transformation in the 21st century is the transformation of capital, and Bitcoin is digital capital. Bitcoin is currently the seventh largest asset in the world, with the fastest growth, most popular, most interesting, most digital, most useful, and most global. In addition, Microsoft's current ARR (annual recurring revenue) is 18%, while Bitcoin's ARR is 62%.

Michael Saylor's speech at Microsoft's board of directors: Bitcoin is the best hedge for companies

Currently, global wealth is distributed among various assets. In the current global asset market of about 900 trillion US dollars, the market value of Bitcoin is about 2 trillion US dollars.

Michael Saylor's speech at Microsoft's board of directors: Bitcoin is the best hedge for companies

Global wealth is distributed between assets that provide utility and other assets that preserve capital. Of this, $450 trillion is long-term capital (store of value). However, more than $10 trillion of assets are lost each year due to risk factors such as regulation, taxation, competition, obsolescence, economic and political chaos, and crime.

Michael Saylor's speech at Microsoft's board of directors: Bitcoin is the best hedge for companies

Digital capital is economically and technologically superior to physical capital, and long-term capital is being transformed into digital capital (Bitcoin). Bitcoin offers advantages similar to owning a building, but without the obvious, fixed liabilities of an asset. For example: no taxes, no need to consider traffic, tenants, torts, weather factors, building corrosion, and regulators. In contrast, Bitcoin is intangible, indestructible, permanent, teleportable, programmable, divisible, convertible, and configurable.

It can be said that Bitcoin is a revolutionary advancement in capital preservation.

Michael Saylor's speech at Microsoft's board of directors: Bitcoin is the best hedge for companies

In addition, Bitcoin's market value is expected to grow from the current $2 trillion to $280 trillion by 2045, surpassing traditional assets such as bonds and gold.

Michael Saylor's speech at Microsoft's board of directors: Bitcoin is the best hedge for companies

At the same time, Bitcoin is secured by digital, political and economic forces. The current Bitcoin network computing power exceeds 750 Exahash, there are 622 million crypto users, and 400 million Bitcoin holders.

Michael Saylor's speech at Microsoft's board of directors: Bitcoin is the best hedge for companies

Based on a four-year annual asset performance chart, Bitcoin is the best performing non-correlated asset on corporate balance sheets.

Michael Saylor's speech at Microsoft's board of directors: Bitcoin is the best hedge for companies

 MicroStrategy Bitcoin strategy performance since August 10, 2020

Bitcoin’s annual performance is 10 times higher than Microsoft’s, while bonds are performing even worse.

Michael Saylor's speech at Microsoft's board of directors: Bitcoin is the best hedge for companies

 MicroStrategy Bitcoin strategy performance since August 10, 2020

The outstanding performance of corporate stocks is inseparable from Bitcoin (Digital Capital). Since MicroStrategy adopted the Bitcoin strategy on August 10, 2020, MicroStrategy's stock price has risen by 3045%, while Microsoft's (MSFT) stock price has only risen by 103%.

Michael Saylor's speech at Microsoft's board of directors: Bitcoin is the best hedge for companies

 MicroStrategy Bitcoin strategy performance since August 10, 2020

Additionally, MSFT (Microsoft) stock and options are weak and deteriorating (Microsoft is cutting into the options market and stock as a store of value through its financial strategy).

Michael Saylor's speech at Microsoft's board of directors: Bitcoin is the best hedge for companies

Today, Bitcoin has become an institutional asset and has now become a viable alternative to public company bonds. The number of public entities holding Bitcoin has surged:

Michael Saylor's speech at Microsoft's board of directors: Bitcoin is the best hedge for companies

In addition, a wave of political support for Bitcoin is surging, with endorsements from the government, Wall Street and many well-known politicians. Including the White House, the Senate, the House of Representatives and Wall Street, well-known figures include Donald Trump, JD Vance, Robert Kennedy, Howard Lutnick and Musk. At the same time, support for the US strategic Bitcoin reserves is also surging, and Trump once said: "Never sell your Bitcoin."

2025 will be the first year of a full cryptocurrency renaissance. It is expected that:

  • Wall Street adopts ETFs
  • FASB Fair Value Accounting
  • There are more than 250 cryptocurrency supporters in Congress
  • Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Act
  • Repeal of SAB 121
  • Ending the legal war on cryptocurrencies
  • Digital Asset Framework

In this case, Microsoft has to make a choice:

  • Holding on to the past: Traditional financial strategies based on Treasury bonds, buybacks, and dividends
  • Embracing the Future: Innovative Financial Strategies Based on Bitcoin as a Digital Capital Asset
  • Backsliding: $100 billion in buybacks per year increases investor risk and slows growth
  • Progress: Investing $100 billion per year, reducing investor risk and accelerating growth

Microsoft has repurchased $200 billion of capital in five years.

Michael Saylor's speech at Microsoft's board of directors: Bitcoin is the best hedge for companies

Buybacks and dividends amplify Microsoft's risk factors, and Bitcoin is the best way to get out of this vicious cycle. As an asset, Bitcoin has no counterparty risk of competitors, countries, companies, creditors, culture or currency. It is recommended that Microsoft seize this opportunity of the times and take a leading position in global digital financial innovation.

Related reading: MicroStrategy’s stock price is bearish, Bitcoin holdings exceed US$32.6 billion, can the leverage game continue?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

BitcoinWorld Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return Imagine logging into an old account and discovering a fortune! That’s exactly what happened to NBA superstar Kevin Durant. His decade-old, forgotten Coinbase account, which held an early Kevin Durant Bitcoin investment, has now resurfaced, revealing an incredible 195-fold return. This remarkable story highlights the immense potential of long-term cryptocurrency holdings and serves as a fascinating example for anyone interested in digital assets. The Accidental ‘Hodl’: How Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Skyrocketed The journey of Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin investment began in 2016. He encountered Bitcoin, then priced at a modest $600, during a birthday celebration for venture capitalist Ben Horowitz. Intrigued, Durant decided to invest, setting up a Coinbase account. However, as many early adopters can attest, managing digital assets in the nascent crypto landscape wasn’t always straightforward. Durant subsequently misplaced his Coinbase login credentials, leading to an involuntary long-term hold – a phenomenon affectionately known as "HODL" (Hold On for Dear Life) in the crypto community. This accidental strategy proved to be a stroke of pure luck. After a decade, with assistance from Coinbase and a thorough identity verification process, Durant successfully recovered his account. While the exact amount of BTC remains undisclosed, the outcome is clear: a staggering 195-fold return on his initial investment. Initial Investment: Bitcoin at $600 in 2016. Accidental Strategy: Lost login details led to an unintentional "HODL." Recovery: Coinbase assisted with identity verification. Return: A remarkable 195-fold increase in value. Beyond Personal Gains: Kevin Durant’s Broader Crypto Engagement This isn’t Kevin Durant’s first foray into the world of digital assets, nor is it his only connection to the industry. Long before this incredible recovery, Durant had already demonstrated a positive and forward-thinking stance toward cryptocurrency. His engagement extends beyond just holding assets; he has actively participated in the crypto ecosystem. Durant previously partnered with Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, showcasing his belief in the platform and the broader potential of digital currencies. He has also ventured into the realm of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), purchasing digital collectibles and exploring this evolving sector. These actions underscore his understanding and acceptance of crypto’s growing influence. His continued involvement helps bridge the gap between mainstream culture and the crypto world, bringing increased visibility and legitimacy to digital assets. The story of his Kevin Durant Bitcoin recovery only adds another layer to his impressive crypto narrative, inspiring many to consider the long-term prospects of digital investments. Valuable Lessons from Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Journey Kevin Durant’s story offers compelling insights for both seasoned investors and newcomers to the crypto space. It powerfully illustrates the potential rewards of a patient, long-term investment approach, even if accidental. While not everyone will forget their login details for a decade, the principle of "HODLing" through market volatility can yield significant returns. However, it also subtly highlights the importance of proper security and record-keeping. Losing access to an account, even if eventually recovered, can be a stressful experience. Here are some actionable takeaways: Embrace Long-Term Vision: Bitcoin’s history shows substantial growth over extended periods. Patience often outperforms short-term trading. Secure Your Assets: Always keep your login details, seed phrases, and recovery information in multiple, secure locations. Consider hardware wallets for significant holdings. Understand the Volatility: Crypto markets are volatile. Investing only what you can afford to lose and being prepared for price swings is crucial. Stay Informed: While Durant’s hold was accidental, continuous learning about the crypto market can help make informed decisions. His experience reinforces the idea that strategic, even if involuntary, patience can be profoundly rewarding in the world of cryptocurrency. The Kevin Durant Bitcoin story is a testament to this. The tale of Kevin Durant’s forgotten Coinbase account and his astonishing 195-fold return on a decade-old Bitcoin investment is nothing short of extraordinary. It’s a vivid reminder of the transformative power of early adoption and the incredible growth potential within the cryptocurrency market. Beyond the personal windfall, Durant’s continued engagement with crypto, from partnerships to NFTs, reinforces his role as a prominent figure in the digital asset space. His accidental "HODL" has become a legendary example, inspiring many to look at long-term crypto investments with renewed optimism and a keen eye on future possibilities. Frequently Asked Questions About Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Here are some common questions regarding Kevin Durant’s recent crypto revelation: Q: How much did Kevin Durant initially invest in Bitcoin?A: The exact amount of Bitcoin Kevin Durant initially invested has not been disclosed. However, it was purchased around 2016 when Bitcoin was priced at approximately $600. Q: How did Kevin Durant recover his forgotten Coinbase account?A: Coinbase assisted Kevin Durant in recovering his account after he completed a thorough identity verification process, confirming his ownership of the decade-old account. Q: What does "195-fold return" mean?A: A "195-fold return" means that the value of his initial investment multiplied by 195 times. If he invested $1,000, it would now be worth $195,000. Q: Has Kevin Durant invested in other cryptocurrencies or NFTs?A: Yes, Kevin Durant has shown a friendly stance toward cryptocurrency beyond Bitcoin. He has partnered with Coinbase and has also purchased Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the past. Q: Is Kevin Durant’s story typical for Bitcoin investors?A: While the 195-fold return is exceptional, the principle of significant gains from long-term holding (HODLing) is a common theme in Bitcoin’s history. However, not all investments yield such high returns, and market volatility is always a factor. Did Kevin Durant’s incredible crypto journey inspire you? Share this astonishing story with your friends and followers on social media to spark conversations about the future of digital assets and the power of long-term investing! Your shares help us bring more fascinating crypto news to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. This post Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.012+189.43%
Quack AI
Q$0.033438+2.70%
Threshold
T$0.01677-3.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 18:45
Share
Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens has referenced IOTA as a solution for a computer-implemented method and system focused on temporal correlation. Recently, Echo Protocol launched a native Bitcoin bridge to the IOTA network, introducing the first native Bitcoin asset in the IOTA network. A recent post on X by user Wonderer has drawn attention to a new patent from [...]]]>
Echo
ECHO$0.03879-1.87%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1906-1.85%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06823-0.51%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/19 19:16
Share
PayPal’s PYUSD0 Stablecoin Expands to Sei via LayerZero

PayPal’s PYUSD0 Stablecoin Expands to Sei via LayerZero

The post PayPal’s PYUSD0 Stablecoin Expands to Sei via LayerZero appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Luisa Crawford Sep 18, 2025 16:45 PayPal’s stablecoin PYUSD0 is set to integrate with the Sei network, leveraging LayerZero’s crosschain technology for enhanced financial settlement capabilities. PayPal’s native stablecoin, PYUSD0, is poised to make its debut on the Sei network, marking a significant development in the realm of digital finance. According to Sei, this integration is powered by LayerZero’s crosschain technology, which promises to enhance PYUSD0’s capabilities in the global financial settlement landscape. PYUSD0’s Role in Digital Commerce As a stablecoin backed by one of the largest digital payment platforms globally, PYUSD0 is designed to bridge the gap between everyday commerce and onchain finance. With over 434 million active users and more than $1.2 billion in total value locked (TVL), PYUSD0 is becoming a trusted and widely integrated stablecoin in the market. The integration with Sei is expected to further solidify its role in digital commerce by leveraging Sei’s preferred settlement layer for global finance. Integration with Sei Network Sei is recognized for its financial settlement capabilities, offering sub-second finality, low fees, and institutional-grade throughput. The integration of PYUSD0 into Sei is set to provide users with a seamless experience, allowing for fast and secure transactions. This move is also expected to enhance the stablecoin’s composability across decentralized finance (DeFi) and capital markets. LayerZero’s Crosschain Technology LayerZero plays a pivotal role in this integration by enabling PYUSD0 to move seamlessly across networks. Its decentralized messaging protocol ensures deep liquidity and efficient crosschain settlements. This technological advancement positions PYUSD0 not just as a tool for payments but as a universal asset that can power various applications, chains, and markets. Implications for Global Finance The collaboration between PayPal, LayerZero, and Sei represents a convergence of mainstream payments and onchain markets. By combining PayPal’s extensive…
1
1$0.012+189.43%
SEI
SEI$0.3305-0.48%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06823-0.51%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 18:08
Share

Trending News

More

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

PayPal’s PYUSD0 Stablecoin Expands to Sei via LayerZero

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

P2P Satellite Networks Invoking Edge-AI and Decentralized Intelligence-: Internet-AI Optimization