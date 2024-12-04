The altcoin season is here! Data analysis of 289 token performances shows that 60% have risen by more than 100%, with public chains and MEME being the hottest

By: PANews
2024/12/04 10:23
Moonveil
MORE$0.08779-0.89%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005082-5.74%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01375-4.24%
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+4.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002599-4.93%

Author: Frank, PANews

Since the dust settled on the US election, the crypto market seems to have entered a money-making mode. On the one hand, Bitcoin is advancing rapidly towards the $100,000 mark, and on the other hand, the heat first focused on MEME, and then with the strong market of mainstream altcoins such as XRP, people seem to realize that the long-awaited altcoin season seems to have really arrived.

What is the real situation of market data after Trump's victory? Which tracks are the most popular? PANews analyzed the spot transactions on 289 mainstream exchanges since November 2 to analyze the real market dynamics in the past month.

Data description: This study uses the data of 289 spot trading pairs listed on the OKX exchange for analysis. The time range is from November 2 to December 2.

Nearly 60% of tokens have increased by more than 100% within a month

Judging from the overall data, the market has indeed entered a collective rise in the past month. The average maximum increase of all tokens reached 166%, which means that almost all tokens have increased by more than double. In the analysis sample, there are 4 tokens with an increase of more than ten times, and 11 tokens with an increase of more than 5 times. There are 53 tokens with an increase of more than 2 times, accounting for 18.3%. The number of tokens with an increase of more than 1 times reached 171, accounting for 59%. That is, nearly 60% of the mainstream tokens have increased by more than 1 times in the past month.

The altcoin season is here! Data analysis of 289 token performances shows that 60% have risen by more than 100%, with public chains and MEME being the hottest

Top 20 Gaining Tokens

Among them, the token with the largest increase was the Web3 gaming platform token OL, which increased by 2784.99%. However, considering that this token was only launched on OKX on November 18, the subsequent trend of this token remains to be seen.

PNUT, the hottest MEME coin in November, ranked second with a 2,400% increase, but if we look at the data on the PNUT chain, its increase should be the first in the entire network and far exceeds this value. (Related reading: Data interpretation of PNUT's on-chain chips )

Among the tokens that have been issued for a long time, the token with the largest increase is X. Thanks to Musk's comprehensive victory in the election, X, which has a name advantage, has seen the largest increase of 1746% in one month, and once became the most popular token after the election. However, after the popularity declined, X also ushered in a maximum correction of 71%. For investors who are keen on speculating on this token, it can be said to be a roller coaster ride.

Among the top five tokens with the highest increase, there is also a DORA token, which has the largest increase of 1386%, and such an amazing increase was basically completed within one day. On November 14, the DORA token rose 13 times in a short period of time, but soon fell back by 92%. The overall increase is currently about 130% compared with November 2. The current market value of the token is about 96 million US dollars, which is not high. And there seems to be no news in the market to explain the reason for this sudden surge.

Looking at the top 20 tokens by growth, mainstream public chains are still the most popular investment targets in the market, accounting for 28.6%, followed by MEME coins and DeFi projects, each accounting for 19%. In addition, 14.3% of the top 20 are game concepts and 9.5% are AI concepts.

The altcoin season is here! Data analysis of 289 token performances shows that 60% have risen by more than 100%, with public chains and MEME being the hottest

Games, MEME, and Metaverse lead the market

Which sectors are the hottest tracks in the market? From the summary results, the average maximum increase of game-related tokens reached 273.4%, becoming the hottest copycat track at the moment. The second is MEME coin, with an average maximum increase of 225%, followed by the metaverse, Layer1, social and other sectors. The smallest increase is the fan economy sector (tokens based on various football teams or clubs), which is only 85%.

The altcoin season is here! Data analysis of 289 token performances shows that 60% have risen by more than 100%, with public chains and MEME being the hottest

However, in the analysis, PANews found that the leading growth of the gaming sector does not seem to be due to the real popularity of the gaming sector, but because the newly launched OL and the recently popular X both belong to this sector. Excluding these two projects, the actual average value of the gaming sector is about 148%, which is not as large as the overall growth of Layer1.

Layer1 projects account for a high proportion in the mainstream market. Among the 289 spot trading pairs on OKX, there are 66 Layer1-related projects, and 46 of them have increased by more than 1 times. In the past month, the average maximum increase of these Layer1 projects has reached 154%. Among them, the top five with the largest increase are: HBAR, XLM, XRP, ALGO, and CSPR. Among them, HBAR's maximum increase reached 679.76%, and the recent popular XLM and XRP also increased by 613.59% and 484.31% respectively. If factors such as market value are taken into account, Layer1 is undoubtedly the track most chosen by major funds in this round.

The market popularity of MEME coin naturally needs no introduction. This year, when the mainstream altcoins were mostly silent, MEME has been on the track of flying side by side with Bitcoin. However, the overall correction of the MEME sector after the peak was the largest, with an average of more than 40%. This once again reminds people to pay more attention to volatility while rushing to the dog.

Among this set of data, it may be surprising that the performance of the Metaverse is particularly outstanding. Apart from MEME coins, the overall real increase of the Metaverse should be the largest, reaching an average of 165.2%. Among them, several well-known Metaverse projects SAND, VRA, and MANA have increased by more than 200% in one month. Moreover, judging from the properties of these projects, because they belong to both games and the Metaverse, they seem to be driven by the rise of related concepts.

The market performance of RWA, DePIN and AI, which are relatively popular this year, seems to be average in the near future. In addition, NFT and fan economy projects have performed at the bottom in this round of growth, and it seems that it is difficult for NFT to reproduce the glory of the last bull market.

MEME, social networking, and fan economy saw the largest pullbacks

Finally, let's take a look at the overall market's pullback strength. Although the overall market is improving, it often means greater volatility. PANews counted the pullbacks of these tokens after they reached their highs. From the overall data, 25 projects have experienced a pullback of more than 50% after reaching their highs. Among them, the tokens with the largest pullbacks are: DORA (92%), MORPHO (88%), MEMEFI (83%), RADAR (78%), and DEP (77%).

The altcoin season is here! Data analysis of 289 token performances shows that 60% have risen by more than 100%, with public chains and MEME being the hottest

Among the 25 tokens with the largest pullbacks, MEME coins, DeFi and game-related tokens have the highest proportion, all accounting for 20%.

The altcoin season is here! Data analysis of 289 token performances shows that 60% have risen by more than 100%, with public chains and MEME being the hottest

From the overall situation of the sector, MEME, social networking, and fan economy ranked in the top three in terms of callback amplitude. They reached 40%, 38%, and 36% respectively. From this perspective, the performance of fan economy tokens is hard to describe, with the smallest increase and the callback amplitude ranking among the top. Relatively speaking, in terms of the callback amplitude, Layer2, RWA, and Layer1 have the smallest callback amplitude, averaging less than 20%, and the trend is relatively stable.

Has the copycat season really arrived? Perhaps this question can already be answered with a relatively positive answer. PANews found that although the market dynamics of BTC, SOL, and ETH have always attracted attention in the past month, from the perspective of real data performance, BTC's largest increase ranks 273rd among all tokens, ETH ranks 260th, and SOL ranks 242nd, which is the smallest increase in the market. And those former copycat stars who no longer dominate the public opinion market seem to be quietly returning in another way.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

BitcoinWorld Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return Imagine logging into an old account and discovering a fortune! That’s exactly what happened to NBA superstar Kevin Durant. His decade-old, forgotten Coinbase account, which held an early Kevin Durant Bitcoin investment, has now resurfaced, revealing an incredible 195-fold return. This remarkable story highlights the immense potential of long-term cryptocurrency holdings and serves as a fascinating example for anyone interested in digital assets. The Accidental ‘Hodl’: How Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Skyrocketed The journey of Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin investment began in 2016. He encountered Bitcoin, then priced at a modest $600, during a birthday celebration for venture capitalist Ben Horowitz. Intrigued, Durant decided to invest, setting up a Coinbase account. However, as many early adopters can attest, managing digital assets in the nascent crypto landscape wasn’t always straightforward. Durant subsequently misplaced his Coinbase login credentials, leading to an involuntary long-term hold – a phenomenon affectionately known as "HODL" (Hold On for Dear Life) in the crypto community. This accidental strategy proved to be a stroke of pure luck. After a decade, with assistance from Coinbase and a thorough identity verification process, Durant successfully recovered his account. While the exact amount of BTC remains undisclosed, the outcome is clear: a staggering 195-fold return on his initial investment. Initial Investment: Bitcoin at $600 in 2016. Accidental Strategy: Lost login details led to an unintentional "HODL." Recovery: Coinbase assisted with identity verification. Return: A remarkable 195-fold increase in value. Beyond Personal Gains: Kevin Durant’s Broader Crypto Engagement This isn’t Kevin Durant’s first foray into the world of digital assets, nor is it his only connection to the industry. Long before this incredible recovery, Durant had already demonstrated a positive and forward-thinking stance toward cryptocurrency. His engagement extends beyond just holding assets; he has actively participated in the crypto ecosystem. Durant previously partnered with Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, showcasing his belief in the platform and the broader potential of digital currencies. He has also ventured into the realm of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), purchasing digital collectibles and exploring this evolving sector. These actions underscore his understanding and acceptance of crypto’s growing influence. His continued involvement helps bridge the gap between mainstream culture and the crypto world, bringing increased visibility and legitimacy to digital assets. The story of his Kevin Durant Bitcoin recovery only adds another layer to his impressive crypto narrative, inspiring many to consider the long-term prospects of digital investments. Valuable Lessons from Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Journey Kevin Durant’s story offers compelling insights for both seasoned investors and newcomers to the crypto space. It powerfully illustrates the potential rewards of a patient, long-term investment approach, even if accidental. While not everyone will forget their login details for a decade, the principle of "HODLing" through market volatility can yield significant returns. However, it also subtly highlights the importance of proper security and record-keeping. Losing access to an account, even if eventually recovered, can be a stressful experience. Here are some actionable takeaways: Embrace Long-Term Vision: Bitcoin’s history shows substantial growth over extended periods. Patience often outperforms short-term trading. Secure Your Assets: Always keep your login details, seed phrases, and recovery information in multiple, secure locations. Consider hardware wallets for significant holdings. Understand the Volatility: Crypto markets are volatile. Investing only what you can afford to lose and being prepared for price swings is crucial. Stay Informed: While Durant’s hold was accidental, continuous learning about the crypto market can help make informed decisions. His experience reinforces the idea that strategic, even if involuntary, patience can be profoundly rewarding in the world of cryptocurrency. The Kevin Durant Bitcoin story is a testament to this. The tale of Kevin Durant’s forgotten Coinbase account and his astonishing 195-fold return on a decade-old Bitcoin investment is nothing short of extraordinary. It’s a vivid reminder of the transformative power of early adoption and the incredible growth potential within the cryptocurrency market. Beyond the personal windfall, Durant’s continued engagement with crypto, from partnerships to NFTs, reinforces his role as a prominent figure in the digital asset space. His accidental "HODL" has become a legendary example, inspiring many to look at long-term crypto investments with renewed optimism and a keen eye on future possibilities. Frequently Asked Questions About Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Here are some common questions regarding Kevin Durant’s recent crypto revelation: Q: How much did Kevin Durant initially invest in Bitcoin?A: The exact amount of Bitcoin Kevin Durant initially invested has not been disclosed. However, it was purchased around 2016 when Bitcoin was priced at approximately $600. Q: How did Kevin Durant recover his forgotten Coinbase account?A: Coinbase assisted Kevin Durant in recovering his account after he completed a thorough identity verification process, confirming his ownership of the decade-old account. Q: What does "195-fold return" mean?A: A "195-fold return" means that the value of his initial investment multiplied by 195 times. If he invested $1,000, it would now be worth $195,000. Q: Has Kevin Durant invested in other cryptocurrencies or NFTs?A: Yes, Kevin Durant has shown a friendly stance toward cryptocurrency beyond Bitcoin. He has partnered with Coinbase and has also purchased Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the past. Q: Is Kevin Durant’s story typical for Bitcoin investors?A: While the 195-fold return is exceptional, the principle of significant gains from long-term holding (HODLing) is a common theme in Bitcoin’s history. However, not all investments yield such high returns, and market volatility is always a factor. Did Kevin Durant’s incredible crypto journey inspire you? Share this astonishing story with your friends and followers on social media to spark conversations about the future of digital assets and the power of long-term investing! Your shares help us bring more fascinating crypto news to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. This post Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.012+189.43%
Quack AI
Q$0.033438+2.70%
Threshold
T$0.01677-3.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 18:45
Share
Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens has referenced IOTA as a solution for a computer-implemented method and system focused on temporal correlation. Recently, Echo Protocol launched a native Bitcoin bridge to the IOTA network, introducing the first native Bitcoin asset in the IOTA network. A recent post on X by user Wonderer has drawn attention to a new patent from [...]]]>
Echo
ECHO$0.03879-1.87%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1906-1.85%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06823-0.51%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/19 19:16
Share
PayPal’s PYUSD0 Stablecoin Expands to Sei via LayerZero

PayPal’s PYUSD0 Stablecoin Expands to Sei via LayerZero

The post PayPal’s PYUSD0 Stablecoin Expands to Sei via LayerZero appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Luisa Crawford Sep 18, 2025 16:45 PayPal’s stablecoin PYUSD0 is set to integrate with the Sei network, leveraging LayerZero’s crosschain technology for enhanced financial settlement capabilities. PayPal’s native stablecoin, PYUSD0, is poised to make its debut on the Sei network, marking a significant development in the realm of digital finance. According to Sei, this integration is powered by LayerZero’s crosschain technology, which promises to enhance PYUSD0’s capabilities in the global financial settlement landscape. PYUSD0’s Role in Digital Commerce As a stablecoin backed by one of the largest digital payment platforms globally, PYUSD0 is designed to bridge the gap between everyday commerce and onchain finance. With over 434 million active users and more than $1.2 billion in total value locked (TVL), PYUSD0 is becoming a trusted and widely integrated stablecoin in the market. The integration with Sei is expected to further solidify its role in digital commerce by leveraging Sei’s preferred settlement layer for global finance. Integration with Sei Network Sei is recognized for its financial settlement capabilities, offering sub-second finality, low fees, and institutional-grade throughput. The integration of PYUSD0 into Sei is set to provide users with a seamless experience, allowing for fast and secure transactions. This move is also expected to enhance the stablecoin’s composability across decentralized finance (DeFi) and capital markets. LayerZero’s Crosschain Technology LayerZero plays a pivotal role in this integration by enabling PYUSD0 to move seamlessly across networks. Its decentralized messaging protocol ensures deep liquidity and efficient crosschain settlements. This technological advancement positions PYUSD0 not just as a tool for payments but as a universal asset that can power various applications, chains, and markets. Implications for Global Finance The collaboration between PayPal, LayerZero, and Sei represents a convergence of mainstream payments and onchain markets. By combining PayPal’s extensive…
1
1$0.012+189.43%
SEI
SEI$0.3305-0.48%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06823-0.51%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 18:08
Share

Trending News

More

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

PayPal’s PYUSD0 Stablecoin Expands to Sei via LayerZero

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

P2P Satellite Networks Invoking Edge-AI and Decentralized Intelligence-: Internet-AI Optimization