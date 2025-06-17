U.S. SEC, Ripple Labs ask court to pause appeal amid pending motion

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/17 17:01
Union
U$0.007401-7.06%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0856-9.12%

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Ripple Labs have asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit to continue to pause their ongoing appeal.

According to a June 17 update on X by defense attorney James K. Filan, this comes amid a pending motion for an indicative ruling from the district court that could lead to a settlement and modification of the final judgment. 

https://twitter.com/filanlaw/status/1934796781860049231?s=46&t=nznXkss3debX8JIhNzHmzw

In a June 16 filing shared by Filan, the SEC said both parties had reached a final agreement in principle, and now await an “indicative ruling” from the district court. If granted, it would allow the court to dissolve the injunction against Ripple and modify the $125 million penalty issued last year.

The motion was filed following an earlier order from April when the appeals court agreed to temporarily pause proceedings after the parties disclosed the possible settlement. The SEC is now set to submit a new status report by August 15.

According to the filing, the proposed settlement includes the removal of the injunction against Ripple and adjusting how the civil penalty is handled. The penalty, currently held in escrow, would be split, with $50 million going to the SEC and the rest returned to Ripple. Both sides have agreed to file a joint motion to request the changes if the court gives a favorable indication.

This latest attempt at resolution follows years of litigation dating back to 2020, when the SEC sued Ripple for allegedly offering unregistered securities. In July 2023, a federal judge ruled that Ripple’s programmatic sales did not violate securities laws but upheld charges related to institutional sales. The penalty was placed in escrow during the appeals process.

An attempt to settle the case in May 2025 failed after the court said “exceptional circumstances” were not met. But with the SEC now under new leadership and shifting its crypto enforcement strategy, the parties were quickly able to reach a revised deal.

The resolution of this case could have broader implications, including the potential approval of a spot XRP (XRP) exchange-traded fund. Several applications from firms like Grayscale and ProShares are pending, with deadlines approaching from June.

Market odds on Polymarket recently dipped to 88% after peaking at 98% in early June. Bloomberg analysts, on the other hand, still estimate an 85% chance of approval this year.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Zhao Changpeng posted that "TWT token is expanding its use cases", and TWT rose by more than 37% in 24 hours.

Zhao Changpeng posted that "TWT token is expanding its use cases", and TWT rose by more than 37% in 24 hours.

PANews reported on September 19 that Zhao Changpeng retweeted the tweet " Trust Wallet Updates Token Litepaper " and said: "The TWT token was originally just an experiment. The price of FDV rose quickly. They destroyed 99% of the supply, but there were not many use cases. Now, (use cases) are expanding." Coingecko data shows that the price of TWT token is currently $1.1, with a 24-hour increase of 37.6%.
1
1$0.013466+163.83%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004957-2.82%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08789-1.82%
Share
PANews2025/09/19 12:48
Share
Coinbase launches USDC lending on Base: up to 10.8% APY

Coinbase launches USDC lending on Base: up to 10.8% APY

Up to 10.8% APY on USDC, directly from the Coinbase app: this is the new offer from the exchange integrated directly with Base.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994-0.02%
RWAX
APP$0.002512-0.35%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/19 14:55
Share
The number of active wallets that interacted with Aster in the past 24 hours accounted for approximately 7.7% of the total number of Hyperliquid users.

The number of active wallets that interacted with Aster in the past 24 hours accounted for approximately 7.7% of the total number of Hyperliquid users.

PANews reported on September 19th that according to a post by crypto influencer @calchulus, the number of active wallets interacting with Aster over the past 24 hours accounted for approximately 7.7% of all users on the Hyperliquid platform over the past 2.5 years. Active users of HyperEVM are also steadily increasing, with 3,000-4,000 new wallet migrations occurring daily. Dune data shows that Aster has added 53,332 new users in the past 24 hours, and Hyperliquid has a total of 688,497 users.
Aster
ASTER$0.611+103.66%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02516-0.15%
Share
PANews2025/09/19 13:35
Share

Trending News

More

Zhao Changpeng posted that "TWT token is expanding its use cases", and TWT rose by more than 37% in 24 hours.

Coinbase launches USDC lending on Base: up to 10.8% APY

The number of active wallets that interacted with Aster in the past 24 hours accounted for approximately 7.7% of the total number of Hyperliquid users.

Fed Rate Cut Fails to Drive Bitcoin Price Rally, Here’s What Options Expiry Tells

A wallet sold 2,086 ETH after three years of silence