Interview with Hyperliquid founder Jeff: He taught himself programming after entering the industry and refused to accept VC investment

Interview: When Shift Happens

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

"When Shift Happens" previously interviewed Jeff, the founder of Hyperliquid Labs. Hyperliquid is a decentralized perpetual contract trading platform and also a Layer 1 project. In the one-hour conversation, Jeff shared his entrepreneurial journey, project vision, and observations on the DeFi industry. PANews compiled the interview content, covering the project's technological innovation, operating model, user experience improvement, and other aspects, and also discussed the development trends and challenges of the cryptocurrency industry.

Entrepreneurial journey

Host: Jeff, can you tell us how you got into entrepreneurship?

Jeff : It all started in early 2020. At that time, I started to study some simple trading scripts, mainly focusing on centralized cryptocurrency exchanges (CEX). Although many large market makers had already entered the market at that time, sometimes "ignorance is bliss" is a good thing. I thought about trying to make some money.

The initial results were promising, so I decided to do it seriously. To be honest, I didn't know how to code before, but in order to achieve my goal, I taught myself programming. By 2022, we have grown into one of the largest traders on many trading venues, and probably one of the best at high-frequency market making.

Host: What motivated you to move from successful quantitative trading to creating Hyperliquid?

Jeff : There are two main reasons:

First, we started to pay attention to the DeFi field and found many interesting protocol designs. There is an interesting phenomenon in DeFi: many people who don’t understand finance are trying to build financial systems, which in turn brings many opportunities for quantitative strategies.

Secondly, the collapse of FTX was an important turning point. This incident made people realize that they cannot blindly trust centralized exchanges. This is not an abstract theoretical discussion, but a real loss of funds. For us, this is an important revelation - the world is finally ready to accept real DeFi.

Product Concept

Host: Can you explain in layman's terms what Hyperliquid does?

Jeff : From the perspective of human history, society has been moving towards individualism. Every progress towards individualism, human rights, etc., is positive in terms of results, whether measured by GDP or happiness.

Hyperliquid is continuing to push this direction: from the initial need to use weapons to protect your own farm, to later being able to deposit money in the bank, to the current Hyperliquid - you can fully control your funds through encryption technology.

Specifically, we are building a system that:

Meet all users' expectations for Web2 finance

Provide low fees

Support fast transfer

Realize instant settlement

Providing liquidity comparable to centralized exchanges

Allows trustless integration with other applications

Supporting lending with collateral

Allow users to use their funds freely

Financing Strategy

Moderator: Why did you choose not to accept any investment? This is rare in the industry.

Jeff : This is indeed not a commercial project in the traditional sense. This may be the first time that DeFi or even the entire cryptocurrency field has done this, but if you look at the example of Amazon, Bezos did not profit from it for a long time in the early days.

We do this for several reasons:

The cryptocurrency industry is too focused on short-term gains If you want to create a new financial model, letting VCs hold 50% of the network share in the early stage will be a permanent stain Our team's ability to not rely on external financing allowed us to stick to this decision

Industry perspective

Host: Do you have any criticisms of the current cryptocurrency industry?

Jeff : To be honest, the most "successful" products in the industry are often the issuance of fraudulent tokens. Few projects truly follow the user-first model because it is really difficult to acquire real users. Most projects take shortcuts: first obtain investment from large market makers, and then attract transactions through incentive programs. This model is unsustainable in the long run.

Host: What do you think of the current state of the cryptocurrency industry?

Jeff ：While many people see cryptocurrency as a failed experiment, I believe it is humanity’s only hope to reinvent the financial system. Finance is one of humanity’s greatest inventions, allowing us to:

Representing value in a more abstract way

Achieving better capital allocation

Establishing a complete economic system

Without these, all other progress may not be possible. Human society may still remain in the farming or even gathering and hunting stage.

Software is supposed to revolutionize finance, but the reality is that finance (and possibly healthcare) is one of the few large industries that is not experiencing substantial innovation.

Technological innovation

Host: Can you explain the concept of Builder Codes in detail?

Jeff ：It’s a simple but powerful concept. It allows anyone to build financial applications on top of Hyperliquid, such as:

Innovative mobile wallet

Social Trading Platform

Regional Exchanges

Fiat currency deposit channel

Developers can:

Build your own exchange business

Use our neutral backend

Charge fees in a way that users trust

Earn revenue directly at the protocol level, rather than relying on private agreements with centralized exchanges

This will open up a whole new way to build businesses in DeFi, making specialization possible. People who understand the needs of users in a specific region can focus on serving those users, while Hyperliquid provides support in the background.

Future Outlook

Host: How do you view the long-term development of the project?

Jeff ：I like to use Go and chess as an analogy. You don't need to be completely sure where you're going to end up, but make sure every step is in the right direction. It's important to take every step well, rather than being overly obsessed with the distant end. That's why we focus more on infrastructure construction rather than short-term market performance.

Host: What is Hyperliquid’s long-term vision?

Jeff : Our core philosophy is:

Cryptocurrency will change the way finance works Traditional finance will eventually migrate to cryptocurrency Hyperliquid will become the basic platform for these financial activities

The specific implementation path is difficult to predict, but that is not the most important thing. We focus on building infrastructure that will play an important role no matter how the future develops:

Builder Codes System

EVM integrated with native components on the chain

Sustainable high-quality liquidity

These are all difficult but necessary infrastructures to get right, and I believe they will be essential building blocks no matter how cryptocurrencies evolve in 10 years.