Drama in South Korea’s crypto market: Altcoins lead the rise, seniors rush into the market, martial law triggers flash crash

By: PANews
2024/12/04 13:07
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02043-4.21%

Author: Nancy, PANews

After 44 years, South Korea suddenly experienced a martial law farce that lasted only 6 hours. This sudden move shocked South Korea and the world, and triggered violent market fluctuations, allowing Korean elderly people who had just entered the market to feel the huge fluctuations in the crypto market.

Although martial law in South Korea has been lifted, the interweaving of political turmoil and market volatility has brought huge arbitrage opportunities, and the influx of large amounts of funds has also highlighted the crypto market's ability to resist regional risks.

South Korea's sudden martial law caused market turmoil, and funds poured in to buy at the bottom

Late at night on December 3, South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol suddenly declared an emergency martial law, accusing the largest opposition party in South Korea of coercing the National Assembly, disrupting the country, and paralyzing the entire administrative system, and said that he would purge "anti-national forces." Subsequently, the National Assembly building was blocked, and a large number of armored vehicles drove into the city center, and the South Korean market sentiment quickly fell into panic. It should be noted that the last time South Korea declared martial law was in 1980. This move made many people worry whether the real version of "Seoul Spring" would be repeated.

However, just a few hours later, the South Korean National Assembly passed a request to lift martial law after an emergency meeting. The opposition Democratic Party said it would accuse President Yoon Seok-yeol, the Minister of Defense, and the Minister of Public Administration and Security of sedition and promote impeachment. The Democratic Party said it was pushing for the impeachment of President Yoon Seok-yeol and expected to complete the drafting of the impeachment documents today; the ruling party in South Korea also "reached a certain consensus" on issues such as Yoon Seok-yeol's withdrawal from the party, the resignation of the entire cabinet, and the removal of the Minister of Defense.

With the lifting of martial law and the South Korean government's statement that it would provide unlimited liquidity to the market when necessary, market sentiment gradually stabilized. Although the future direction of South Korea's political situation is still unknown, political turmoil has brought huge profit space to the market.

During the period when martial law was in effect, the Korean financial market experienced significant fluctuations. Due to the strict KYC and foreign exchange control system in the Korean market, the liquidity of Korean crypto exchanges was relatively isolated. The political changes caused a sharp plunge in the Korean crypto market, including a short-term drop of 30% for Bitcoin and a short-term drop of 60% for XRP. This wave of flash crashes caused a serious negative premium in the Korean market, and a large amount of arbitrage and bargain hunting funds poured into Korean exchanges, even causing transactions on platforms such as Upbit and Bithumb to be interrupted or delayed.

According to CoinMarketCap data, in 24 hours, the trading volume of several crypto exchanges in South Korea totaled $34.2 billion, a record high for the year, of which Upbit's trading volume reached $27.25 billion. At the same time, according to Lookonchain monitoring, after South Korea announced "martial law", many whales transferred a large amount of USDT to Upbit, probably to buy at the bottom. Within 1 hour after the announcement of "martial law", more than 163 million USDT flowed into Upbit. With the influx of bargain hunting and arbitrage funds, the negative premium of cryptocurrencies on Upbit narrowed soon after.

It is worth mentioning that the martial law crisis in South Korea has also led to speculation in some concept stocks and MEME tokens related to rebuilding South Korea. For example, the A-share "Hanjianheshan" stock price opened at the daily limit, and the MEME coin "KoreaCTO" soared dozens of times in a short period of time last night.

Drama in South Korea’s crypto market: Altcoins lead the rise, seniors rush into the market, martial law triggers flash crash

Old altcoins become the new favorite of Korean investors, and those born in the 1960s enter the market with their retirement savings

The Korean crypto market has always been famous for its prominent retail herd effect and kimchi premium. With the recent warming market, the trading volume has once exceeded that of the Korean stock market. Judging from the explosion of market trading volume, the gradual improvement of policy supervision and the changes in investor structure, South Korea has become one of the important players in the global crypto market.

According to data from CryptoQuant cited by Korean media Pulse, the total monthly stablecoin trading volume of South Korea's top five CEXs, Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone, Korbit and GOPAX, was about 16.17 trillion won (US$11.5 billion), a seven-fold increase from the approximately 2 trillion won recorded at the beginning of the year. It is also the first time that South Korea's monthly stablecoin trading volume has exceeded 10 trillion won.

In fact, with the changes in the Korean economy and domestic monetary policy, more and more Korean investors have begun to invest in the crypto market and show great enthusiasm. According to a report released by 10x Research on December 3, in the past 24 hours, the retail trading volume of the Korean crypto market surged to US$18 billion, setting the second highest level this year, exceeding the local stock market's US$14 billion trading volume.

Behind this growth, South Korea's elderly population has also become an important participant in the local crypto market. According to Pioneer Economics, on the platforms of Upbit and Bithumb, the major cryptocurrency exchanges in South Korea, the number of user accounts over 60 years old reached 775,700 (as of the end of September), an increase of 30.4% from the end of 2021. Users in this age group hold a total of 6.7609 trillion won in cryptocurrency assets, with an average investment of approximately 8.72 million won (approximately US$6,173), the highest among all age groups. At the same time, the current deposit balance of South Korea's five major banks was 592.67 trillion won, a decrease of 26.95 trillion won (approximately US$19.1 billion) from the end of June, setting a new low since January this year.

In terms of investment target selection, altcoins with large fluctuations have become a popular choice for Korean investors. Taking Upbit data as an example, among the top ten assets in terms of trading volume in the past 24 hours, in addition to Bitcoin, Ethereum and stablecoins, altcoins such as XRP, DOGE, IOTA and H BAR also ranked at the top in terms of trading volume.

Drama in South Korea’s crypto market: Altcoins lead the rise, seniors rush into the market, martial law triggers flash crash

In addition, the South Korean government is also actively promoting the development of its crypto market at the policy level. For example, the South Korean National Assembly has recently reached an agreement to postpone the implementation of crypto taxes until 2027, which is the third postponement of the tax since it was first proposed in 2020; the South Korean government has formulated a plan to gradually allow companies to open fiat currency accounts for virtual assets, first allowing real-name accounts (first phase) for non-profit legal persons such as central government departments, local governments, public institutions, and universities; Simon Kim, CEO of Hashed, South Korea's largest cryptocurrency venture capital firm, disclosed that the South Korean government may soon allow domestic currency issuance and open institutional investment in cryptocurrencies. But at the same time, South Korea is also tightening its supervision of the crypto market, including South Korea's expansion of the scope of cryptocurrency price manipulation investigations to individual investors, and the chairman of the South Korean FSC announced that it will take strong measures to prevent virtual assets from becoming a "loophole" in the anti-money laundering system.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

BitcoinWorld Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return Imagine logging into an old account and discovering a fortune! That’s exactly what happened to NBA superstar Kevin Durant. His decade-old, forgotten Coinbase account, which held an early Kevin Durant Bitcoin investment, has now resurfaced, revealing an incredible 195-fold return. This remarkable story highlights the immense potential of long-term cryptocurrency holdings and serves as a fascinating example for anyone interested in digital assets. The Accidental ‘Hodl’: How Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Skyrocketed The journey of Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin investment began in 2016. He encountered Bitcoin, then priced at a modest $600, during a birthday celebration for venture capitalist Ben Horowitz. Intrigued, Durant decided to invest, setting up a Coinbase account. However, as many early adopters can attest, managing digital assets in the nascent crypto landscape wasn’t always straightforward. Durant subsequently misplaced his Coinbase login credentials, leading to an involuntary long-term hold – a phenomenon affectionately known as "HODL" (Hold On for Dear Life) in the crypto community. This accidental strategy proved to be a stroke of pure luck. After a decade, with assistance from Coinbase and a thorough identity verification process, Durant successfully recovered his account. While the exact amount of BTC remains undisclosed, the outcome is clear: a staggering 195-fold return on his initial investment. Initial Investment: Bitcoin at $600 in 2016. Accidental Strategy: Lost login details led to an unintentional "HODL." Recovery: Coinbase assisted with identity verification. Return: A remarkable 195-fold increase in value. Beyond Personal Gains: Kevin Durant’s Broader Crypto Engagement This isn’t Kevin Durant’s first foray into the world of digital assets, nor is it his only connection to the industry. Long before this incredible recovery, Durant had already demonstrated a positive and forward-thinking stance toward cryptocurrency. His engagement extends beyond just holding assets; he has actively participated in the crypto ecosystem. Durant previously partnered with Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, showcasing his belief in the platform and the broader potential of digital currencies. He has also ventured into the realm of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), purchasing digital collectibles and exploring this evolving sector. These actions underscore his understanding and acceptance of crypto’s growing influence. His continued involvement helps bridge the gap between mainstream culture and the crypto world, bringing increased visibility and legitimacy to digital assets. The story of his Kevin Durant Bitcoin recovery only adds another layer to his impressive crypto narrative, inspiring many to consider the long-term prospects of digital investments. Valuable Lessons from Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Journey Kevin Durant’s story offers compelling insights for both seasoned investors and newcomers to the crypto space. It powerfully illustrates the potential rewards of a patient, long-term investment approach, even if accidental. While not everyone will forget their login details for a decade, the principle of "HODLing" through market volatility can yield significant returns. However, it also subtly highlights the importance of proper security and record-keeping. Losing access to an account, even if eventually recovered, can be a stressful experience. Here are some actionable takeaways: Embrace Long-Term Vision: Bitcoin’s history shows substantial growth over extended periods. Patience often outperforms short-term trading. Secure Your Assets: Always keep your login details, seed phrases, and recovery information in multiple, secure locations. Consider hardware wallets for significant holdings. Understand the Volatility: Crypto markets are volatile. Investing only what you can afford to lose and being prepared for price swings is crucial. Stay Informed: While Durant’s hold was accidental, continuous learning about the crypto market can help make informed decisions. His experience reinforces the idea that strategic, even if involuntary, patience can be profoundly rewarding in the world of cryptocurrency. The Kevin Durant Bitcoin story is a testament to this. The tale of Kevin Durant’s forgotten Coinbase account and his astonishing 195-fold return on a decade-old Bitcoin investment is nothing short of extraordinary. It’s a vivid reminder of the transformative power of early adoption and the incredible growth potential within the cryptocurrency market. Beyond the personal windfall, Durant’s continued engagement with crypto, from partnerships to NFTs, reinforces his role as a prominent figure in the digital asset space. His accidental "HODL" has become a legendary example, inspiring many to look at long-term crypto investments with renewed optimism and a keen eye on future possibilities. Frequently Asked Questions About Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Here are some common questions regarding Kevin Durant’s recent crypto revelation: Q: How much did Kevin Durant initially invest in Bitcoin?A: The exact amount of Bitcoin Kevin Durant initially invested has not been disclosed. However, it was purchased around 2016 when Bitcoin was priced at approximately $600. Q: How did Kevin Durant recover his forgotten Coinbase account?A: Coinbase assisted Kevin Durant in recovering his account after he completed a thorough identity verification process, confirming his ownership of the decade-old account. Q: What does "195-fold return" mean?A: A "195-fold return" means that the value of his initial investment multiplied by 195 times. If he invested $1,000, it would now be worth $195,000. Q: Has Kevin Durant invested in other cryptocurrencies or NFTs?A: Yes, Kevin Durant has shown a friendly stance toward cryptocurrency beyond Bitcoin. He has partnered with Coinbase and has also purchased Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the past. Q: Is Kevin Durant’s story typical for Bitcoin investors?A: While the 195-fold return is exceptional, the principle of significant gains from long-term holding (HODLing) is a common theme in Bitcoin’s history. However, not all investments yield such high returns, and market volatility is always a factor. Did Kevin Durant’s incredible crypto journey inspire you? Share this astonishing story with your friends and followers on social media to spark conversations about the future of digital assets and the power of long-term investing! Your shares help us bring more fascinating crypto news to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. This post Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.012+189.43%
Quack AI
Q$0.033438+2.70%
Threshold
T$0.01677-3.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 18:45
Share
Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens has referenced IOTA as a solution for a computer-implemented method and system focused on temporal correlation. Recently, Echo Protocol launched a native Bitcoin bridge to the IOTA network, introducing the first native Bitcoin asset in the IOTA network. A recent post on X by user Wonderer has drawn attention to a new patent from [...]]]>
Echo
ECHO$0.03879-1.87%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1906-1.85%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06823-0.51%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/19 19:16
Share
PayPal’s PYUSD0 Stablecoin Expands to Sei via LayerZero

PayPal’s PYUSD0 Stablecoin Expands to Sei via LayerZero

The post PayPal’s PYUSD0 Stablecoin Expands to Sei via LayerZero appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Luisa Crawford Sep 18, 2025 16:45 PayPal’s stablecoin PYUSD0 is set to integrate with the Sei network, leveraging LayerZero’s crosschain technology for enhanced financial settlement capabilities. PayPal’s native stablecoin, PYUSD0, is poised to make its debut on the Sei network, marking a significant development in the realm of digital finance. According to Sei, this integration is powered by LayerZero’s crosschain technology, which promises to enhance PYUSD0’s capabilities in the global financial settlement landscape. PYUSD0’s Role in Digital Commerce As a stablecoin backed by one of the largest digital payment platforms globally, PYUSD0 is designed to bridge the gap between everyday commerce and onchain finance. With over 434 million active users and more than $1.2 billion in total value locked (TVL), PYUSD0 is becoming a trusted and widely integrated stablecoin in the market. The integration with Sei is expected to further solidify its role in digital commerce by leveraging Sei’s preferred settlement layer for global finance. Integration with Sei Network Sei is recognized for its financial settlement capabilities, offering sub-second finality, low fees, and institutional-grade throughput. The integration of PYUSD0 into Sei is set to provide users with a seamless experience, allowing for fast and secure transactions. This move is also expected to enhance the stablecoin’s composability across decentralized finance (DeFi) and capital markets. LayerZero’s Crosschain Technology LayerZero plays a pivotal role in this integration by enabling PYUSD0 to move seamlessly across networks. Its decentralized messaging protocol ensures deep liquidity and efficient crosschain settlements. This technological advancement positions PYUSD0 not just as a tool for payments but as a universal asset that can power various applications, chains, and markets. Implications for Global Finance The collaboration between PayPal, LayerZero, and Sei represents a convergence of mainstream payments and onchain markets. By combining PayPal’s extensive…
1
1$0.012+189.43%
SEI
SEI$0.3305-0.48%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06823-0.51%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 18:08
Share

Trending News

More

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

PayPal’s PYUSD0 Stablecoin Expands to Sei via LayerZero

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

P2P Satellite Networks Invoking Edge-AI and Decentralized Intelligence-: Internet-AI Optimization