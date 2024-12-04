Solana Foundation: Three strategic directions for integrating AI and encryption technology

By: PANews
2024/12/04 17:15
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1423-3.91%

Solana Foundation: Three strategic directions for integrating AI and encryption technology

Original author: Kuleen , Head of DePIN at Solana Foundation

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

Currently, the intersection of AI and encryption technology is entering a "Cambrian Explosion"-style experimental stage. In this article, the Solana Foundation elaborates on the three key development directions of AI+encryption integration.

TLDR

1. Build the most dynamic intelligent agent-driven economy on Solana

Truth Terminal has proven the feasibility of AI agents operating on-chain. Experiments in this field are constantly breaking the boundaries of agent operations on-chain. This field not only has huge potential, but also has a very broad design space. At present, this has become one of the most groundbreaking and explosive directions in the field of encryption and AI, and this is just the beginning.

2. Improving LLM’s capabilities in Solana code development

Large Language Models already excel at writing code, and will continue to improve in the future. With these capabilities, Solana developers are expected to be 2-10 times more productive. In the near term, building high-quality benchmarks to evaluate LLMs’ ability to understand and write Solana code will help understand the potential impact of LLMs on the Solana ecosystem. High-quality model fine-tuning solutions will be validated in benchmarks.

3. Support open and decentralized AI technology stack

The "open and decentralized AI technology stack" includes the following key elements:

  • Training data acquisition

  • Training and inference computing power

  • Model weight sharing

  • Model output verification capability

The importance of this open AI technology stack is reflected in:

  • Accelerate innovation and experimentation in model development

  • Providing an alternative for users who don’t trust centralized AI

1. Build the most dynamic intelligent agent-driven economy

There has been a lot of discussion about Truth Terminal and $GOAT, so there is no need to rehash it here. But what is certain is that when AI agents begin to participate in on-chain activities, a new world of possibilities has opened up (it is worth noting that the agents are not even taking actions directly on-chain at this time).

Solana Foundation: Three strategic directions for integrating AI and encryption technology

While it is impossible to accurately predict the future development of on-chain agent behavior, by observing the innovations that have already occurred on Solana, we can glimpse the broad prospects of this design space:

  • AI projects such as Truth Terminal are developing new digital communities through meme coins such as $GOAT

  • Platforms such as Holoworld AI, vvaifu.fun, Top Hat AI, and Alethea AI allow users to easily create and deploy intelligent agents and their associated tokens

Solana Foundation: Three strategic directions for integrating AI and encryption technology

  • AI fund managers trained based on the personality traits of well-known crypto investors are emerging. The rapid rise of ai16z on the daos.fun platform has created a new ecosystem of AI funds and proxy supporters.

  • Additionally, gaming platforms like Colony allow players to participate in the game by directing the actions of agents, often generating unexpected and innovative gameplay.

Future Development Direction

In the future, intelligent agents can manage complex projects that require economic coordination among multiple parties. For example, in the field of scientific research, agents can be responsible for finding therapeutic compounds for specific diseases. Specifically:

  • Token fundraising via the Pump Science platform

  • The raised funds will be used to pay for access to paid research materials and for computational costs of compound simulations on decentralized computing networks such as kuzco, Render Network, and io.net.

  • Recruiting humans to perform experimental validation work (e.g., running experiments to validate/build on simulation results) through bounty platforms such as Gib.Work

In addition to complex projects, agents can also perform simple tasks such as building a personal website, creating works of art (such as zerebro), and its application scenarios are endless.

Solana Foundation: Three strategic directions for integrating AI and encryption technology

Why does it make more sense for proxies to perform financial activities on-chain rather than using traditional channels?

Agents can use both traditional financial channels and cryptocurrency systems. However, cryptocurrency has unique advantages in certain areas:

  • Micropayment applications — Solana excels in this area, as demonstrated by applications like Drip

  • Speed advantage - instant settlement function helps agents achieve maximum capital efficiency

  • Access to capital markets through DeFi - This is probably the most powerful reason for agents to participate in the crypto economy. The advantages of cryptocurrencies become even more apparent when agents need to conduct financial activities beyond payments. Agents can seamlessly mint assets, conduct transactions, invest in financial management, conduct lending operations, use leverage, and more. Solana, in particular, is particularly well suited to support these capital market activities, as it already has a lot of first-class DeFi infrastructure on its mainnet.

From the perspective of the law of technological development, path dependence plays a key role. Whether the product is optimal is not the most important thing, the key is who can reach critical mass first and become the default choice. As more and more agents earn income through cryptocurrencies, encrypted connections are likely to become the core capability of agents.

The Foundation hopes to see

The Solana Foundation hopes to see agents equipped with crypto wallets conduct bold and innovative experiments on the chain. The Foundation does not limit the specific directions here because the possibilities are too broad - I believe that the most interesting and valuable agent application scenarios may not be foreseen yet.

However, the Foundation is particularly interested in exploring the following areas:

1. Risk control mechanism

  • While current models perform well, they are still far from perfect

  • Agents cannot be given complete and unfettered freedom of action

2. Promote non-speculative use cases

  • Buy tickets via xpticket

  • Optimizing stablecoin portfolio returns

  • Ordering Food on DoorDash

3. Development progress requirements

  • At least reach the prototype stage of the test network

  • Preferably already running on mainnet

Solana Foundation: Three strategic directions for integrating AI and encryption technology

2. Improve LLMs’ ability to write Solana code and empower Solana developers

LLMs have shown strong capabilities and are improving rapidly. Among the application areas of LLMs, writing code is likely to see a particularly steep improvement curve because it is a task that can be objectively evaluated. As stated below, "Programming in particular has a unique advantage: the potential for superhuman data scaling through 'self-play'. Models can write code and run, or write code, write tests, and then check self-consistency."

Solana Foundation: Three strategic directions for integrating AI and encryption technology

Today, while LLMs are still not perfect for writing code and have significant shortcomings (e.g., they are not very good at finding bugs), AI-native code editors like Github Copilot and Cursor are already fundamentally changing software development (and even changing the way companies recruit talent). Given the rapid rate of progress expected, these models are likely to revolutionize software development. The Foundation hopes to use this progress to make Solana developers an order of magnitude more productive.

However, several challenges currently prevent LLMs from achieving a level of excellence in understanding Solana:

  • Lack of high-quality original training data

  • Insufficient number of verified builds

  • Lack of high-information interactions on platforms like Stack Overflow

  • Solana infrastructure has historically evolved rapidly, meaning that even code written 6 months ago may not be fully suitable for today’s needs

  • Lack of methods to evaluate the model’s understanding of Solana

The Foundation hopes to see

  • Helping get better Solana data on the internet

  • More teams release verified builds

Solana Foundation: Three strategic directions for integrating AI and encryption technology

  • More people in the ecosystem are actively asking good questions and providing high-quality answers on Stack Exchange

  • Create high-quality benchmarks for evaluating LLMs’ understanding of Solana (RFP forthcoming)

  • Create LLM fine-tuned models that perform well on the above benchmarks and, more importantly, accelerate Solana developer productivity. Once high-quality benchmarks are available, the Foundation may offer a bounty for the first model to reach a benchmark threshold score.

The final major achievement will be: a completely new, high-quality, differentiated Solana validator client created entirely by AI.

3. Support open and decentralized AI technology stack

The long-term balance of power between open-source and closed-source models in AI remains unclear. There are indeed some arguments in favor of closed-source entities continuing to maintain the technological frontier and capture the majority of the value of the underlying models. The simplest expectation at the moment is that the status quo will continue - tech giants like OpenAI and Anthropic push the frontier, while open-source models quickly follow and gain unique advantages through fine-tuning in specific application scenarios.

The Foundation is committed to closely integrating Solana with the open source AI ecosystem. Specifically, this means supporting access to the following elements:

  • Training Data

  • Training and inference computing power

  • Model weights

  • Model output verification capability

The importance of this strategy is reflected in:

1. Open source model accelerates innovation and iteration

The open source community's rapid improvement and fine-tuning of open source models such as Llama demonstrates how the community can effectively complement the work of large AI companies and push the boundaries of AI capabilities (even a Google researcher pointed out last year that "we have no moat when it comes to open source, and neither does OpenAI"). The Foundation believes that a thriving open source AI technology stack is critical to accelerating progress in the field.

2. Provide options for users who don’t trust centralized AI

AI is likely to be the most powerful tool in the arsenal of a dictatorship or authoritarian regime. State-sanctioned models provide an officially recognized "truth" and are an important vector of control. Highly authoritarian regimes may have better models because they are willing to ignore citizen privacy to train AI. AI is bound to be used for control, and the Foundation hopes to prepare for the future and fully support the open source AI technology stack.

There are already multiple projects in the Solana ecosystem that support the open AI technology stack:

  • Data collection – GRASS and Synesis One are advancing data collection

  • Decentralized computing power - kuzco, Render Network, io.net, Bless Network, Nosana, etc.

Solana Foundation: Three strategic directions for integrating AI and encryption technology

  • Decentralized training framework - Nous Research, Prime Intellect

Solana Foundation: Three strategic directions for integrating AI and encryption technology

Solana Foundation: Three strategic directions for integrating AI and encryption technology

The Foundation expects to see

We hope to build more products at all levels of the open source AI technology stack:

  • Decentralized data collection: such as Grass, Datahive, Synesis One

  • On-chain identity: A protocol that supports wallets to verify human identities, a protocol that verifies AI API responses, and enables users to confirm that they are interacting with LLM

  • Decentralized training: Projects like EXO Labs, Nous Research, and Prime Intellect

  • IP infrastructure: enabling AI to license (and pay for) the content it uses

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

BitcoinWorld Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return Imagine logging into an old account and discovering a fortune! That’s exactly what happened to NBA superstar Kevin Durant. His decade-old, forgotten Coinbase account, which held an early Kevin Durant Bitcoin investment, has now resurfaced, revealing an incredible 195-fold return. This remarkable story highlights the immense potential of long-term cryptocurrency holdings and serves as a fascinating example for anyone interested in digital assets. The Accidental ‘Hodl’: How Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Skyrocketed The journey of Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin investment began in 2016. He encountered Bitcoin, then priced at a modest $600, during a birthday celebration for venture capitalist Ben Horowitz. Intrigued, Durant decided to invest, setting up a Coinbase account. However, as many early adopters can attest, managing digital assets in the nascent crypto landscape wasn’t always straightforward. Durant subsequently misplaced his Coinbase login credentials, leading to an involuntary long-term hold – a phenomenon affectionately known as "HODL" (Hold On for Dear Life) in the crypto community. This accidental strategy proved to be a stroke of pure luck. After a decade, with assistance from Coinbase and a thorough identity verification process, Durant successfully recovered his account. While the exact amount of BTC remains undisclosed, the outcome is clear: a staggering 195-fold return on his initial investment. Initial Investment: Bitcoin at $600 in 2016. Accidental Strategy: Lost login details led to an unintentional "HODL." Recovery: Coinbase assisted with identity verification. Return: A remarkable 195-fold increase in value. Beyond Personal Gains: Kevin Durant’s Broader Crypto Engagement This isn’t Kevin Durant’s first foray into the world of digital assets, nor is it his only connection to the industry. Long before this incredible recovery, Durant had already demonstrated a positive and forward-thinking stance toward cryptocurrency. His engagement extends beyond just holding assets; he has actively participated in the crypto ecosystem. Durant previously partnered with Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, showcasing his belief in the platform and the broader potential of digital currencies. He has also ventured into the realm of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), purchasing digital collectibles and exploring this evolving sector. These actions underscore his understanding and acceptance of crypto’s growing influence. His continued involvement helps bridge the gap between mainstream culture and the crypto world, bringing increased visibility and legitimacy to digital assets. The story of his Kevin Durant Bitcoin recovery only adds another layer to his impressive crypto narrative, inspiring many to consider the long-term prospects of digital investments. Valuable Lessons from Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Journey Kevin Durant’s story offers compelling insights for both seasoned investors and newcomers to the crypto space. It powerfully illustrates the potential rewards of a patient, long-term investment approach, even if accidental. While not everyone will forget their login details for a decade, the principle of "HODLing" through market volatility can yield significant returns. However, it also subtly highlights the importance of proper security and record-keeping. Losing access to an account, even if eventually recovered, can be a stressful experience. Here are some actionable takeaways: Embrace Long-Term Vision: Bitcoin’s history shows substantial growth over extended periods. Patience often outperforms short-term trading. Secure Your Assets: Always keep your login details, seed phrases, and recovery information in multiple, secure locations. Consider hardware wallets for significant holdings. Understand the Volatility: Crypto markets are volatile. Investing only what you can afford to lose and being prepared for price swings is crucial. Stay Informed: While Durant’s hold was accidental, continuous learning about the crypto market can help make informed decisions. His experience reinforces the idea that strategic, even if involuntary, patience can be profoundly rewarding in the world of cryptocurrency. The Kevin Durant Bitcoin story is a testament to this. The tale of Kevin Durant’s forgotten Coinbase account and his astonishing 195-fold return on a decade-old Bitcoin investment is nothing short of extraordinary. It’s a vivid reminder of the transformative power of early adoption and the incredible growth potential within the cryptocurrency market. Beyond the personal windfall, Durant’s continued engagement with crypto, from partnerships to NFTs, reinforces his role as a prominent figure in the digital asset space. His accidental "HODL" has become a legendary example, inspiring many to look at long-term crypto investments with renewed optimism and a keen eye on future possibilities. Frequently Asked Questions About Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Here are some common questions regarding Kevin Durant’s recent crypto revelation: Q: How much did Kevin Durant initially invest in Bitcoin?A: The exact amount of Bitcoin Kevin Durant initially invested has not been disclosed. However, it was purchased around 2016 when Bitcoin was priced at approximately $600. Q: How did Kevin Durant recover his forgotten Coinbase account?A: Coinbase assisted Kevin Durant in recovering his account after he completed a thorough identity verification process, confirming his ownership of the decade-old account. Q: What does "195-fold return" mean?A: A "195-fold return" means that the value of his initial investment multiplied by 195 times. If he invested $1,000, it would now be worth $195,000. Q: Has Kevin Durant invested in other cryptocurrencies or NFTs?A: Yes, Kevin Durant has shown a friendly stance toward cryptocurrency beyond Bitcoin. He has partnered with Coinbase and has also purchased Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the past. Q: Is Kevin Durant’s story typical for Bitcoin investors?A: While the 195-fold return is exceptional, the principle of significant gains from long-term holding (HODLing) is a common theme in Bitcoin’s history. However, not all investments yield such high returns, and market volatility is always a factor. Did Kevin Durant’s incredible crypto journey inspire you? Share this astonishing story with your friends and followers on social media to spark conversations about the future of digital assets and the power of long-term investing! Your shares help us bring more fascinating crypto news to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. This post Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.012+189.43%
Quack AI
Q$0.033438+2.70%
Threshold
T$0.01677-3.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 18:45
Share
Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens has referenced IOTA as a solution for a computer-implemented method and system focused on temporal correlation. Recently, Echo Protocol launched a native Bitcoin bridge to the IOTA network, introducing the first native Bitcoin asset in the IOTA network. A recent post on X by user Wonderer has drawn attention to a new patent from [...]]]>
Echo
ECHO$0.03879-1.87%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1906-1.85%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06823-0.51%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/19 19:16
Share
PayPal’s PYUSD0 Stablecoin Expands to Sei via LayerZero

PayPal’s PYUSD0 Stablecoin Expands to Sei via LayerZero

The post PayPal’s PYUSD0 Stablecoin Expands to Sei via LayerZero appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Luisa Crawford Sep 18, 2025 16:45 PayPal’s stablecoin PYUSD0 is set to integrate with the Sei network, leveraging LayerZero’s crosschain technology for enhanced financial settlement capabilities. PayPal’s native stablecoin, PYUSD0, is poised to make its debut on the Sei network, marking a significant development in the realm of digital finance. According to Sei, this integration is powered by LayerZero’s crosschain technology, which promises to enhance PYUSD0’s capabilities in the global financial settlement landscape. PYUSD0’s Role in Digital Commerce As a stablecoin backed by one of the largest digital payment platforms globally, PYUSD0 is designed to bridge the gap between everyday commerce and onchain finance. With over 434 million active users and more than $1.2 billion in total value locked (TVL), PYUSD0 is becoming a trusted and widely integrated stablecoin in the market. The integration with Sei is expected to further solidify its role in digital commerce by leveraging Sei’s preferred settlement layer for global finance. Integration with Sei Network Sei is recognized for its financial settlement capabilities, offering sub-second finality, low fees, and institutional-grade throughput. The integration of PYUSD0 into Sei is set to provide users with a seamless experience, allowing for fast and secure transactions. This move is also expected to enhance the stablecoin’s composability across decentralized finance (DeFi) and capital markets. LayerZero’s Crosschain Technology LayerZero plays a pivotal role in this integration by enabling PYUSD0 to move seamlessly across networks. Its decentralized messaging protocol ensures deep liquidity and efficient crosschain settlements. This technological advancement positions PYUSD0 not just as a tool for payments but as a universal asset that can power various applications, chains, and markets. Implications for Global Finance The collaboration between PayPal, LayerZero, and Sei represents a convergence of mainstream payments and onchain markets. By combining PayPal’s extensive…
1
1$0.012+189.43%
SEI
SEI$0.3305-0.48%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06823-0.51%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 18:08
Share

Trending News

More

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

PayPal’s PYUSD0 Stablecoin Expands to Sei via LayerZero

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

P2P Satellite Networks Invoking Edge-AI and Decentralized Intelligence-: Internet-AI Optimization