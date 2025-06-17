The Blockchain Group raises additional $7.7M to grow Bitcoin treasury

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/17 15:54
The Blockchain Group has raised an additional €7.2 million, about $7.7 million, to support its plan of becoming Europe’s leading Bitcoin Treasury company. 

The announcement was made in a June 17 press release by the Paris-listed firm (Euronext: ALTBG.PA), which is pursuing a long-term strategy of increasing the amount of Bitcoin (BTC) per share it holds. 

The funding was secured through an “At-The-Market type” capital raise with asset manager TOBAM, where 1.6 million new shares were issued at an average price of €4.49. That price reflected a 20.76% discount from the stock’s June 13 close, due to market volatility during the raise.

The capital raise allows The Blockchain Group to continue adding BTC to its balance sheet, as part of a broader treasury strategy that started in late 2024.

https://twitter.com/_altbg/status/1934854391451775360?s=46&t=nznXkss3debX8JIhNzHmzw

This strategy mirrors capital market moves made by firms like Strategy and Japan’s Metaplanet, both of which hold significant amounts of Bitcoin. The Blockchain Group is one of the first in Europe to follow this path, aiming to accumulate up to 260,000 BTC, currently about  $24 billion, by 2033.

The recent capital raise saw TOBAM, through three of its funds, subscribe to all 1.6 million shares. The largest tranche went to the TOBAM Bitcoin CO2 Offset Fund, which acquired over 834,000 shares.

The other two funds, the Bitcoin Treasury Opportunities Fund and the Blockchain Equity Fund, took the remaining portion. As a result, TOBAM now holds 3.3% of The Blockchain Group’s capital on a fully diluted basis.

The capital raise follows a shareholder vote on June 11 that increased the company’s fundraising capacity to €500 million in nominal value. That resolution passed with over 95% approval, underlining strong investor support for the Bitcoin pivot.

On a fully diluted basis, the company’s share count now exceeds 313 million, factoring in all potential conversions from bonds, free share grants, and warrants.

The Blockchain Group’s model draws on the idea that Bitcoin is a long-term hedge against inflation and fiat currency risks. The company, which also develops decentralized tech, AI, and data tools, believes BTC can protect shareholder value and offer stronger returns than traditional treasury reserves. 

The firm joins a growing list of publicly traded companies shifting to a Bitcoin-focused strategy, a trend analysts say could grow to $330 billion in corporate holdings by 2029.

Zhao Changpeng posted that "TWT token is expanding its use cases", and TWT rose by more than 37% in 24 hours.

PANews reported on September 19 that Zhao Changpeng retweeted the tweet " Trust Wallet Updates Token Litepaper " and said: "The TWT token was originally just an experiment. The price of FDV rose quickly. They destroyed 99% of the supply, but there were not many use cases. Now, (use cases) are expanding." Coingecko data shows that the price of TWT token is currently $1.1, with a 24-hour increase of 37.6%.
PANews2025/09/19 12:48
Coinbase launches USDC lending on Base: up to 10.8% APY

Up to 10.8% APY on USDC, directly from the Coinbase app: this is the new offer from the exchange integrated directly with Base.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/19 14:55
The number of active wallets that interacted with Aster in the past 24 hours accounted for approximately 7.7% of the total number of Hyperliquid users.

PANews reported on September 19th that according to a post by crypto influencer @calchulus, the number of active wallets interacting with Aster over the past 24 hours accounted for approximately 7.7% of all users on the Hyperliquid platform over the past 2.5 years. Active users of HyperEVM are also steadily increasing, with 3,000-4,000 new wallet migrations occurring daily. Dune data shows that Aster has added 53,332 new users in the past 24 hours, and Hyperliquid has a total of 688,497 users.
PANews2025/09/19 13:35
