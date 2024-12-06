OSL Trading Time: Bitcoin breaks through $100,000, and China Asset Management’s Bitcoin ETF daily trading volume hits a record high

By: PANews
2024/12/06 11:54

OSL Trading Time: Bitcoin breaks through $100,000, and China Asset Management’s Bitcoin ETF daily trading volume hits a record high

1. Market observation

Keywords: BTC, XRP, ETH

The Bitcoin market hit a new high. Fundstrat analyst Tom Lee said that the milestone of breaking through the $100,000 mark has dominated the recent trend of the cryptocurrency market and resonated with the optimistic outlook of the S&P 500 index. After reaching a high of $103,647, the price of Bitcoin crashed to around $90,000 and then rebounded to around $98,000, which prompted many traders to start deploying hedging strategies, and also caused some experts to worry about market bubbles. The market heat continued to rise, and the daily trading volume of China Asset Management's Bitcoin ETF exceeded HK$370 million, setting a record high since its listing. Institutional investment enthusiasm remains high, and Semler Scientific invested $29.3 million to increase its holdings of Bitcoin. At the same time, Ethereum also followed the trend of the market and set a new high of $3,956 this year.

As the first country in the world to include Bitcoin in its legal tender, El Salvador’s investment strategy is reaping rich rewards. The value of its Bitcoin holdings has risen to $603 million, with a 124% return. This success story has not only won praise from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, but also led to the strong performance of the country’s sovereign bonds, making it one of the best performing bonds in emerging markets.

The enthusiasm of the business community for cryptocurrencies is also growing. As Bitcoin broke through $100,000, the stock price of cryptocurrency giant MicroStrategy rose 8%. Manufacturing company Worksport also joined the layout and announced that it would allocate 10% of its operating cash to Bitcoin and XRP, which directly pushed its stock price up 9%.

In terms of market prospects, ARK Investments CEO Cathie Wood remains optimistic. She believes that even though the market value of Bitcoin has reached 2 trillion US dollars, it is still in the early stages of growth. Although Ethereum hit a record high of 183.74 billion US dollars in monthly trading volume in November, it still needs to overcome many obstacles to break through the 4,000 US dollar mark. It is worth mentioning that former President Trump expressed his position through his social platform Truth Social, claiming that the latest breakthrough of Bitcoin is inseparable from his personal influence.

2. Key data (as of 09:49 HKT on December 6)

  • S&P 500: 6,075.11 (+27.37% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,700.72 (+31.24% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.222% (+30.31 basis points this year)

  • US dollar index: 105.898 (+4.57% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $98,481.93 (+133.01% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $155.61 billion

  • Ethereum: $3,879.62 (+70.05% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $60.9 billion

3. ETF flows (December 5 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$3.8 million

  • Ethereum ETF: +$135.8 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

ISM Manufacturing PMI (11:00 p.m., December 2)

  • Actual: 48.4 / Previous: 46.5 / Expected: 47.5

JOLTS job openings (December 3 at 11:00 pm)

  • Actual: 7.744 million / Previous value: 7.372 million / Expected: 7.49 million

ISM Services PMI (11:00 p.m., December 4)

  • Actual: 52.1 / Previous: 56 / Expected: 55.5

Non-farm payrolls (09:30 p.m., December 6)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 12,000 / Expected: 183,000

Unemployment rate (09:30 p.m., December 6)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 4.1% / Expected: 4.1%

5. Hot News

  • Pudgy Penguins will issue $PENGU tokens in 2024, with 25.9% allocated to the Pudgy community

  • Data: The UK government currently holds nearly $6 billion in BTC

  • Grayscale DeFi Fund's latest holdings: UNI accounts for more than 58%, and AAVE ranks second with 18.65%

  • The first aelf halving will take place on December 12, with the block reward dropping to 0.0625 ELF

  • Fundstrat Research Director: Bitcoin breaking $100,000 is a signal for a year-end stock market rally

  • Trump nominated David O. Sacks as White House Director of Cryptocurrency and Artificial Intelligence, ZRX rose 22% to $0.8159 in a short period of time

  • Florida plans to build a strategic Bitcoin reserve by 2025, with an investment of more than $3 billion

  • Bitcoin fell to around $90,000 this morning, but has now rebounded to $97,000

  • Trump posts to celebrate Bitcoin breaking $100,000

  • In the past 24 hours, the entire network has liquidated $1.096 billion, and long orders have liquidated $817 million

  • Coinbase International will launch Moo Deng, Algorand, The Sandbox, and Mog Coin perpetual futures contracts

  • The Financial Times publicly apologizes to readers for 14 years of negative coverage of cryptocurrencies

  • Semler Scientific, a US-listed company, spent $29.3 million to increase its holdings of 303 BTC

  • Worksport, a US listed company, announced that it will purchase Bitcoin and XRP as reserve assets

  • Standard Chartered Bank: Bitcoin could reach $200,000 by the end of 2025

  • a16z releases top 10 trends in the crypto industry in 2025: including AI wallets, DAC, stablecoin payments, etc.

  • 10x Research: ETH is testing the upper boundary of the triangle and is expected to challenge the historical high after breaking through

  • Data: China Asset Management's Bitcoin ETF's daily trading volume exceeds HK$370 million, setting a new record since its listing

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

BitcoinWorld Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return Imagine logging into an old account and discovering a fortune! That’s exactly what happened to NBA superstar Kevin Durant. His decade-old, forgotten Coinbase account, which held an early Kevin Durant Bitcoin investment, has now resurfaced, revealing an incredible 195-fold return. This remarkable story highlights the immense potential of long-term cryptocurrency holdings and serves as a fascinating example for anyone interested in digital assets. The Accidental ‘Hodl’: How Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Skyrocketed The journey of Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin investment began in 2016. He encountered Bitcoin, then priced at a modest $600, during a birthday celebration for venture capitalist Ben Horowitz. Intrigued, Durant decided to invest, setting up a Coinbase account. However, as many early adopters can attest, managing digital assets in the nascent crypto landscape wasn’t always straightforward. Durant subsequently misplaced his Coinbase login credentials, leading to an involuntary long-term hold – a phenomenon affectionately known as "HODL" (Hold On for Dear Life) in the crypto community. This accidental strategy proved to be a stroke of pure luck. After a decade, with assistance from Coinbase and a thorough identity verification process, Durant successfully recovered his account. While the exact amount of BTC remains undisclosed, the outcome is clear: a staggering 195-fold return on his initial investment. Initial Investment: Bitcoin at $600 in 2016. Accidental Strategy: Lost login details led to an unintentional "HODL." Recovery: Coinbase assisted with identity verification. Return: A remarkable 195-fold increase in value. Beyond Personal Gains: Kevin Durant’s Broader Crypto Engagement This isn’t Kevin Durant’s first foray into the world of digital assets, nor is it his only connection to the industry. Long before this incredible recovery, Durant had already demonstrated a positive and forward-thinking stance toward cryptocurrency. His engagement extends beyond just holding assets; he has actively participated in the crypto ecosystem. Durant previously partnered with Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, showcasing his belief in the platform and the broader potential of digital currencies. He has also ventured into the realm of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), purchasing digital collectibles and exploring this evolving sector. These actions underscore his understanding and acceptance of crypto’s growing influence. His continued involvement helps bridge the gap between mainstream culture and the crypto world, bringing increased visibility and legitimacy to digital assets. The story of his Kevin Durant Bitcoin recovery only adds another layer to his impressive crypto narrative, inspiring many to consider the long-term prospects of digital investments. Valuable Lessons from Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Journey Kevin Durant’s story offers compelling insights for both seasoned investors and newcomers to the crypto space. It powerfully illustrates the potential rewards of a patient, long-term investment approach, even if accidental. While not everyone will forget their login details for a decade, the principle of "HODLing" through market volatility can yield significant returns. However, it also subtly highlights the importance of proper security and record-keeping. Losing access to an account, even if eventually recovered, can be a stressful experience. Here are some actionable takeaways: Embrace Long-Term Vision: Bitcoin’s history shows substantial growth over extended periods. Patience often outperforms short-term trading. Secure Your Assets: Always keep your login details, seed phrases, and recovery information in multiple, secure locations. Consider hardware wallets for significant holdings. Understand the Volatility: Crypto markets are volatile. Investing only what you can afford to lose and being prepared for price swings is crucial. Stay Informed: While Durant’s hold was accidental, continuous learning about the crypto market can help make informed decisions. His experience reinforces the idea that strategic, even if involuntary, patience can be profoundly rewarding in the world of cryptocurrency. The Kevin Durant Bitcoin story is a testament to this. The tale of Kevin Durant’s forgotten Coinbase account and his astonishing 195-fold return on a decade-old Bitcoin investment is nothing short of extraordinary. It’s a vivid reminder of the transformative power of early adoption and the incredible growth potential within the cryptocurrency market. Beyond the personal windfall, Durant’s continued engagement with crypto, from partnerships to NFTs, reinforces his role as a prominent figure in the digital asset space. His accidental "HODL" has become a legendary example, inspiring many to look at long-term crypto investments with renewed optimism and a keen eye on future possibilities. Frequently Asked Questions About Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Here are some common questions regarding Kevin Durant’s recent crypto revelation: Q: How much did Kevin Durant initially invest in Bitcoin?A: The exact amount of Bitcoin Kevin Durant initially invested has not been disclosed. However, it was purchased around 2016 when Bitcoin was priced at approximately $600. Q: How did Kevin Durant recover his forgotten Coinbase account?A: Coinbase assisted Kevin Durant in recovering his account after he completed a thorough identity verification process, confirming his ownership of the decade-old account. Q: What does "195-fold return" mean?A: A "195-fold return" means that the value of his initial investment multiplied by 195 times. If he invested $1,000, it would now be worth $195,000. Q: Has Kevin Durant invested in other cryptocurrencies or NFTs?A: Yes, Kevin Durant has shown a friendly stance toward cryptocurrency beyond Bitcoin. He has partnered with Coinbase and has also purchased Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the past. Q: Is Kevin Durant’s story typical for Bitcoin investors?A: While the 195-fold return is exceptional, the principle of significant gains from long-term holding (HODLing) is a common theme in Bitcoin’s history. However, not all investments yield such high returns, and market volatility is always a factor. Did Kevin Durant’s incredible crypto journey inspire you? Share this astonishing story with your friends and followers on social media to spark conversations about the future of digital assets and the power of long-term investing! Your shares help us bring more fascinating crypto news to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. This post Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.012+189.43%
Quack AI
Q$0.033438+2.70%
Threshold
T$0.01677-3.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 18:45
Share
Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens has referenced IOTA as a solution for a computer-implemented method and system focused on temporal correlation. Recently, Echo Protocol launched a native Bitcoin bridge to the IOTA network, introducing the first native Bitcoin asset in the IOTA network. A recent post on X by user Wonderer has drawn attention to a new patent from [...]]]>
Echo
ECHO$0.03879-1.87%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1906-1.85%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06823-0.51%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/19 19:16
Share
PayPal’s PYUSD0 Stablecoin Expands to Sei via LayerZero

PayPal’s PYUSD0 Stablecoin Expands to Sei via LayerZero

The post PayPal’s PYUSD0 Stablecoin Expands to Sei via LayerZero appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Luisa Crawford Sep 18, 2025 16:45 PayPal’s stablecoin PYUSD0 is set to integrate with the Sei network, leveraging LayerZero’s crosschain technology for enhanced financial settlement capabilities. PayPal’s native stablecoin, PYUSD0, is poised to make its debut on the Sei network, marking a significant development in the realm of digital finance. According to Sei, this integration is powered by LayerZero’s crosschain technology, which promises to enhance PYUSD0’s capabilities in the global financial settlement landscape. PYUSD0’s Role in Digital Commerce As a stablecoin backed by one of the largest digital payment platforms globally, PYUSD0 is designed to bridge the gap between everyday commerce and onchain finance. With over 434 million active users and more than $1.2 billion in total value locked (TVL), PYUSD0 is becoming a trusted and widely integrated stablecoin in the market. The integration with Sei is expected to further solidify its role in digital commerce by leveraging Sei’s preferred settlement layer for global finance. Integration with Sei Network Sei is recognized for its financial settlement capabilities, offering sub-second finality, low fees, and institutional-grade throughput. The integration of PYUSD0 into Sei is set to provide users with a seamless experience, allowing for fast and secure transactions. This move is also expected to enhance the stablecoin’s composability across decentralized finance (DeFi) and capital markets. LayerZero’s Crosschain Technology LayerZero plays a pivotal role in this integration by enabling PYUSD0 to move seamlessly across networks. Its decentralized messaging protocol ensures deep liquidity and efficient crosschain settlements. This technological advancement positions PYUSD0 not just as a tool for payments but as a universal asset that can power various applications, chains, and markets. Implications for Global Finance The collaboration between PayPal, LayerZero, and Sei represents a convergence of mainstream payments and onchain markets. By combining PayPal’s extensive…
1
1$0.012+189.43%
SEI
SEI$0.3305-0.48%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06823-0.51%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 18:08
Share

Trending News

More

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

PayPal’s PYUSD0 Stablecoin Expands to Sei via LayerZero

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

P2P Satellite Networks Invoking Edge-AI and Decentralized Intelligence-: Internet-AI Optimization