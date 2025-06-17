JPMorgan files for JPMD trademark as GENIUS Act heads to vote — is a stablecoin in the works?

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/17 12:29
Union
U$0.007377-7.42%
MAY
MAY$0.04445+0.95%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0858-3.48%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03954-3.98%

JPMorgan Chase has filed a trademark application for “JPMD,” prompting speculation the bank may be preparing to launch its stablecoin. 

The application, filed on June 15 with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, describes JPMD as a service for “trading, exchange, transfer, and payment services for digital assets,” among other crypto-related functions.

The bank has not issued a public statement about the filing, but it arrives when stablecoins are gaining new momentum across both Wall Street and Silicon Valley. In recent months, companies like Meta, Apple, and Google have explored stablecoin integrations, while asset managers such as Fidelity have begun testing their offerings.

JPMorgan has also been involved in private discussions with other top U.S. banks, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America, about possibly issuing a joint bank-backed stablecoin, according to reporting from The Wall Street Journal on May 22.

The timing of JPMorgan’s move is also notable given the regulatory backdrop. The U.S. Senate is scheduled to vote today, June 17, on the GENIUS Act, a bill that could shape the future of stablecoin issuance. The legislation requires stablecoins to be fully backed by U.S. dollars or short-term Treasuries, mandates regular reserve audits, and prohibits unlicensed issuers.

Additionally, it specifies that stablecoins are not securities and grants users the right to redeem them, giving investors and institutions much-needed clarity.  Should the bill pass, it will proceed to the House for reconciliation with the STABLE Act before reaching the president’s desk.

JPMorgan already has a history with digital assets. It launched JPM Coin for institutional settlements in 2019, which processed daily transactions totaling more than $1 billion. Customers of the bank can now purchase Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds and use cryptocurrency-related assets as loan collateral. It also previously registered a trademark for “J.P. Morgan Wallet” to support crypto payments and digital currency transfers.

While chief executive officer Jamie Dimon has long criticized crypto, calling Bitcoin “worthless” and comparing it to smoking, his tone has shifted amid a friendlier regulatory climate. Though JPMorgan does not directly custody crypto, it is steadily expanding its digital finance footprint.

Whether JPMD is a stablecoin or another blockchain product, the filing signifies the entry of traditional institutions into a regulated, tokenized financial future.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Zhao Changpeng posted that "TWT token is expanding its use cases", and TWT rose by more than 37% in 24 hours.

Zhao Changpeng posted that "TWT token is expanding its use cases", and TWT rose by more than 37% in 24 hours.

PANews reported on September 19 that Zhao Changpeng retweeted the tweet " Trust Wallet Updates Token Litepaper " and said: "The TWT token was originally just an experiment. The price of FDV rose quickly. They destroyed 99% of the supply, but there were not many use cases. Now, (use cases) are expanding." Coingecko data shows that the price of TWT token is currently $1.1, with a 24-hour increase of 37.6%.
1
1$0.013466+163.83%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004957-2.82%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08789-1.82%
Share
PANews2025/09/19 12:48
Share
Coinbase launches USDC lending on Base: up to 10.8% APY

Coinbase launches USDC lending on Base: up to 10.8% APY

Up to 10.8% APY on USDC, directly from the Coinbase app: this is the new offer from the exchange integrated directly with Base.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994-0.02%
RWAX
APP$0.002512-0.35%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/19 14:55
Share
The number of active wallets that interacted with Aster in the past 24 hours accounted for approximately 7.7% of the total number of Hyperliquid users.

The number of active wallets that interacted with Aster in the past 24 hours accounted for approximately 7.7% of the total number of Hyperliquid users.

PANews reported on September 19th that according to a post by crypto influencer @calchulus, the number of active wallets interacting with Aster over the past 24 hours accounted for approximately 7.7% of all users on the Hyperliquid platform over the past 2.5 years. Active users of HyperEVM are also steadily increasing, with 3,000-4,000 new wallet migrations occurring daily. Dune data shows that Aster has added 53,332 new users in the past 24 hours, and Hyperliquid has a total of 688,497 users.
Aster
ASTER$0.611+103.66%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02516-0.15%
Share
PANews2025/09/19 13:35
Share

Trending News

More

Zhao Changpeng posted that "TWT token is expanding its use cases", and TWT rose by more than 37% in 24 hours.

Coinbase launches USDC lending on Base: up to 10.8% APY

The number of active wallets that interacted with Aster in the past 24 hours accounted for approximately 7.7% of the total number of Hyperliquid users.

Fed Rate Cut Fails to Drive Bitcoin Price Rally, Here’s What Options Expiry Tells

A wallet sold 2,086 ETH after three years of silence