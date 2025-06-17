The Curious Case of the Pentagon Pizza Index: It Accurately Predicts Wars

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/17 12:45
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.163-0.76%

Some have labeled it pseudoscience, but for decades, this simple little trick has accurately predicted the onset of various global conflicts.

The Unlikely War Oracle: How Pizza Orders Predict Global Conflicts

“As of 6:59pm ET nearly all pizza establishments nearby the Pentagon have experienced a HUGE surge in activity,” wrote the Pentagon Pizza Report X account on Thursday, June 12. An hour later, explosions rocked Tehran, Iran’s capital. Israel had just launched a pre-emptive attack on its archnemesis, alleging Iran was secretly building a nuclear weapon that it planned to use against the Jewish nation.

That prediction has given credence to what many consider to be a 1990s urban legend of how pizza order volume in establishments adjacent to the Pentagon, accurately predicts major geopolitical events.

The Curious Case of the Pentagon Pizza Index: It Accurately Predicts Wars(A surge in Pentagon-area pizza orders preceded Israel’s strike on Iran / @PenPizzaReport)

When a critical development pops up, Pentagon officials often work late into the night, and it turns out, pizza is their food of choice. It’s greasy, satiating, delicious, and most of all convenient. Sure, sometimes the index is wrong, pizza orders can spike during a football game for example. But despite experts dismissing this convenient form of so-called open-source intelligence (OSINT), they can’t deny that it has accurately predicted multiple global events.

“Pentagon orders doubled up the night before the Panama attack; same thing happened before the Grenada invasion,” one pizza deliverer explained, according to reporting by Time Magazine in August of 1990. “We got a lot of orders, starting around midnight. We figured something was up.” It turns out Iraq, under Saddam Hussein, had invaded Kuwait on August 2, 1990.

As former CNN Pentagon correspondent Wolf Blitzer, once said according to Slate.com, “Bottom line for journalists: Always monitor the pizzas.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Zhao Changpeng posted that "TWT token is expanding its use cases", and TWT rose by more than 37% in 24 hours.

Zhao Changpeng posted that "TWT token is expanding its use cases", and TWT rose by more than 37% in 24 hours.

PANews reported on September 19 that Zhao Changpeng retweeted the tweet " Trust Wallet Updates Token Litepaper " and said: "The TWT token was originally just an experiment. The price of FDV rose quickly. They destroyed 99% of the supply, but there were not many use cases. Now, (use cases) are expanding." Coingecko data shows that the price of TWT token is currently $1.1, with a 24-hour increase of 37.6%.
1
1$0.013466+163.83%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004957-2.82%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08789-1.82%
Share
PANews2025/09/19 12:48
Share
Coinbase launches USDC lending on Base: up to 10.8% APY

Coinbase launches USDC lending on Base: up to 10.8% APY

Up to 10.8% APY on USDC, directly from the Coinbase app: this is the new offer from the exchange integrated directly with Base.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994-0.02%
RWAX
APP$0.002512-0.35%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/19 14:55
Share
The number of active wallets that interacted with Aster in the past 24 hours accounted for approximately 7.7% of the total number of Hyperliquid users.

The number of active wallets that interacted with Aster in the past 24 hours accounted for approximately 7.7% of the total number of Hyperliquid users.

PANews reported on September 19th that according to a post by crypto influencer @calchulus, the number of active wallets interacting with Aster over the past 24 hours accounted for approximately 7.7% of all users on the Hyperliquid platform over the past 2.5 years. Active users of HyperEVM are also steadily increasing, with 3,000-4,000 new wallet migrations occurring daily. Dune data shows that Aster has added 53,332 new users in the past 24 hours, and Hyperliquid has a total of 688,497 users.
Aster
ASTER$0.611+103.66%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02516-0.15%
Share
PANews2025/09/19 13:35
Share

Trending News

More

Zhao Changpeng posted that "TWT token is expanding its use cases", and TWT rose by more than 37% in 24 hours.

Coinbase launches USDC lending on Base: up to 10.8% APY

The number of active wallets that interacted with Aster in the past 24 hours accounted for approximately 7.7% of the total number of Hyperliquid users.

Fed Rate Cut Fails to Drive Bitcoin Price Rally, Here’s What Options Expiry Tells

A wallet sold 2,086 ETH after three years of silence