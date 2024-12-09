Bull Market Guide: 6 Trading Rules to Improve Your Trading Success Rate

By: PANews
2024/12/09 14:35
Threshold
T$0.01675-3.34%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002457-12.31%
Salamanca
DON$0.000683-0.58%

Author: @game_for_one , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Many crypto people have many concerns, such as worrying that this is the last cycle in the crypto field, uncertainty about how long the upward trend can last, and social pressure from others' poor performance. A series of fatal flaws undermine many people's decision-making:

  • Distraction: Chasing every hot trend instead of focusing on trading
  • Pessimism and hesitation: Uncertainty leads to weak action, inaction, and even non-participation in a meaningful amount of time.
  • Lack of confidence: Lack of due diligence on projects to build the confidence needed to stick with them amid volatility
  • Lack of profit-taking strategy: Completely closed positions at the lowest price of Bitcoin due to fears that the trend is over

Based on this, the following recommendations are made:

Narrow your focus

Stick to trading specific assets within one or two chains.

Choose your game: on-chain or off-chain.

If you think you can do anything, you are fooling yourself. Optimize to focus on your trade size, strength, and the highest ROI given the current market conditions. Once you take that into account, you will most likely have a clear idea of where you should trade and what you should do.

Develop a trading strategy

Know when to invest, trade or speculate. Most people confuse these, a simple framework:

  • Investment: Based on the theoretical level, backed by fundamentals and technical aspects. Information asymmetry will give you an advantage, and the market you bet on will be repriced within 1-3 months.

  • Trades: Focused on technicals, catalysts or narratives (e.g. events, announcements). These trades last less than 2 weeks but can turn into investments if price/narrative feedback reinforces.

  • Speculation: Carefully calculated gambles, trading moves driven by news (think Musk tweeting about a market move). These trades are short-lived and disappear after a few hours or days.

Stick to the plan

Create a clear trading plan:

  • Market Cap: Know Your Range

  • Profit taking: Rules for adjusting your positions, don’t abandon them out of fear

  • Valuation: How big can the asset be and how quickly can it be achieved?

  • Plan failure: A breakdown in fundamentals or technicals - know when and how to lighten your position (partially or completely). It could also be due to broader market moves or based on dates (e.g. uncertain macro data is coming out, which could be a good time to take profits, knowing you will be able to buy back in at a lower price)

Know yourself

Identify your weaknesses: lack of experience, skill gaps, optimism/pessimism bias, poor scale management, or lack of time.

If there is a weakness in the game that is more than others, skip it. Trade in the areas where you have an advantage.

Continuous Improvement

Reflect on each transaction: Which ones succeeded, which ones failed, and why? Was it a process/decision-making problem, or was the decision good at the time but the result bad? The goal is to make fewer mistakes in transactions, make comprehensive analysis and make continuous adjustments to increase the success rate of transactions.

If you skip this step, you won’t make any progress and will end up in a mental/profit rut later in your trading journey.

Don’t work in isolation

Trustworthy market friends are essential. They will give you the courage to take responsibility and help you make up for your weaknesses.

The best arrangements are mutually supportive—you cover their weaknesses and they cover yours.

Quality over quantity: More friends isn't always better. You need high-success, trustworthy friends you can count on who are at the same or higher level than you in the games you play.

Stay connected with other stakeholders outside of the niche you focus on. They will help you understand macro trends, cycles, and other events you are currently focusing on. This will ultimately feed back into your overall perspective and trading.

Related reading: Data explains how Bitcoin holders behave after reaching new highs?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

BitcoinWorld Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return Imagine logging into an old account and discovering a fortune! That’s exactly what happened to NBA superstar Kevin Durant. His decade-old, forgotten Coinbase account, which held an early Kevin Durant Bitcoin investment, has now resurfaced, revealing an incredible 195-fold return. This remarkable story highlights the immense potential of long-term cryptocurrency holdings and serves as a fascinating example for anyone interested in digital assets. The Accidental ‘Hodl’: How Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Skyrocketed The journey of Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin investment began in 2016. He encountered Bitcoin, then priced at a modest $600, during a birthday celebration for venture capitalist Ben Horowitz. Intrigued, Durant decided to invest, setting up a Coinbase account. However, as many early adopters can attest, managing digital assets in the nascent crypto landscape wasn’t always straightforward. Durant subsequently misplaced his Coinbase login credentials, leading to an involuntary long-term hold – a phenomenon affectionately known as "HODL" (Hold On for Dear Life) in the crypto community. This accidental strategy proved to be a stroke of pure luck. After a decade, with assistance from Coinbase and a thorough identity verification process, Durant successfully recovered his account. While the exact amount of BTC remains undisclosed, the outcome is clear: a staggering 195-fold return on his initial investment. Initial Investment: Bitcoin at $600 in 2016. Accidental Strategy: Lost login details led to an unintentional "HODL." Recovery: Coinbase assisted with identity verification. Return: A remarkable 195-fold increase in value. Beyond Personal Gains: Kevin Durant’s Broader Crypto Engagement This isn’t Kevin Durant’s first foray into the world of digital assets, nor is it his only connection to the industry. Long before this incredible recovery, Durant had already demonstrated a positive and forward-thinking stance toward cryptocurrency. His engagement extends beyond just holding assets; he has actively participated in the crypto ecosystem. Durant previously partnered with Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, showcasing his belief in the platform and the broader potential of digital currencies. He has also ventured into the realm of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), purchasing digital collectibles and exploring this evolving sector. These actions underscore his understanding and acceptance of crypto’s growing influence. His continued involvement helps bridge the gap between mainstream culture and the crypto world, bringing increased visibility and legitimacy to digital assets. The story of his Kevin Durant Bitcoin recovery only adds another layer to his impressive crypto narrative, inspiring many to consider the long-term prospects of digital investments. Valuable Lessons from Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Journey Kevin Durant’s story offers compelling insights for both seasoned investors and newcomers to the crypto space. It powerfully illustrates the potential rewards of a patient, long-term investment approach, even if accidental. While not everyone will forget their login details for a decade, the principle of "HODLing" through market volatility can yield significant returns. However, it also subtly highlights the importance of proper security and record-keeping. Losing access to an account, even if eventually recovered, can be a stressful experience. Here are some actionable takeaways: Embrace Long-Term Vision: Bitcoin’s history shows substantial growth over extended periods. Patience often outperforms short-term trading. Secure Your Assets: Always keep your login details, seed phrases, and recovery information in multiple, secure locations. Consider hardware wallets for significant holdings. Understand the Volatility: Crypto markets are volatile. Investing only what you can afford to lose and being prepared for price swings is crucial. Stay Informed: While Durant’s hold was accidental, continuous learning about the crypto market can help make informed decisions. His experience reinforces the idea that strategic, even if involuntary, patience can be profoundly rewarding in the world of cryptocurrency. The Kevin Durant Bitcoin story is a testament to this. The tale of Kevin Durant’s forgotten Coinbase account and his astonishing 195-fold return on a decade-old Bitcoin investment is nothing short of extraordinary. It’s a vivid reminder of the transformative power of early adoption and the incredible growth potential within the cryptocurrency market. Beyond the personal windfall, Durant’s continued engagement with crypto, from partnerships to NFTs, reinforces his role as a prominent figure in the digital asset space. His accidental "HODL" has become a legendary example, inspiring many to look at long-term crypto investments with renewed optimism and a keen eye on future possibilities. Frequently Asked Questions About Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Here are some common questions regarding Kevin Durant’s recent crypto revelation: Q: How much did Kevin Durant initially invest in Bitcoin?A: The exact amount of Bitcoin Kevin Durant initially invested has not been disclosed. However, it was purchased around 2016 when Bitcoin was priced at approximately $600. Q: How did Kevin Durant recover his forgotten Coinbase account?A: Coinbase assisted Kevin Durant in recovering his account after he completed a thorough identity verification process, confirming his ownership of the decade-old account. Q: What does "195-fold return" mean?A: A "195-fold return" means that the value of his initial investment multiplied by 195 times. If he invested $1,000, it would now be worth $195,000. Q: Has Kevin Durant invested in other cryptocurrencies or NFTs?A: Yes, Kevin Durant has shown a friendly stance toward cryptocurrency beyond Bitcoin. He has partnered with Coinbase and has also purchased Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the past. Q: Is Kevin Durant’s story typical for Bitcoin investors?A: While the 195-fold return is exceptional, the principle of significant gains from long-term holding (HODLing) is a common theme in Bitcoin’s history. However, not all investments yield such high returns, and market volatility is always a factor. Did Kevin Durant’s incredible crypto journey inspire you? Share this astonishing story with your friends and followers on social media to spark conversations about the future of digital assets and the power of long-term investing! Your shares help us bring more fascinating crypto news to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. This post Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.012+189.43%
Quack AI
Q$0.033438+2.70%
Threshold
T$0.01677-3.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 18:45
Share
Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens has referenced IOTA as a solution for a computer-implemented method and system focused on temporal correlation. Recently, Echo Protocol launched a native Bitcoin bridge to the IOTA network, introducing the first native Bitcoin asset in the IOTA network. A recent post on X by user Wonderer has drawn attention to a new patent from [...]]]>
Echo
ECHO$0.03879-1.87%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1906-1.85%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06823-0.51%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/19 19:16
Share
PayPal’s PYUSD0 Stablecoin Expands to Sei via LayerZero

PayPal’s PYUSD0 Stablecoin Expands to Sei via LayerZero

The post PayPal’s PYUSD0 Stablecoin Expands to Sei via LayerZero appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Luisa Crawford Sep 18, 2025 16:45 PayPal’s stablecoin PYUSD0 is set to integrate with the Sei network, leveraging LayerZero’s crosschain technology for enhanced financial settlement capabilities. PayPal’s native stablecoin, PYUSD0, is poised to make its debut on the Sei network, marking a significant development in the realm of digital finance. According to Sei, this integration is powered by LayerZero’s crosschain technology, which promises to enhance PYUSD0’s capabilities in the global financial settlement landscape. PYUSD0’s Role in Digital Commerce As a stablecoin backed by one of the largest digital payment platforms globally, PYUSD0 is designed to bridge the gap between everyday commerce and onchain finance. With over 434 million active users and more than $1.2 billion in total value locked (TVL), PYUSD0 is becoming a trusted and widely integrated stablecoin in the market. The integration with Sei is expected to further solidify its role in digital commerce by leveraging Sei’s preferred settlement layer for global finance. Integration with Sei Network Sei is recognized for its financial settlement capabilities, offering sub-second finality, low fees, and institutional-grade throughput. The integration of PYUSD0 into Sei is set to provide users with a seamless experience, allowing for fast and secure transactions. This move is also expected to enhance the stablecoin’s composability across decentralized finance (DeFi) and capital markets. LayerZero’s Crosschain Technology LayerZero plays a pivotal role in this integration by enabling PYUSD0 to move seamlessly across networks. Its decentralized messaging protocol ensures deep liquidity and efficient crosschain settlements. This technological advancement positions PYUSD0 not just as a tool for payments but as a universal asset that can power various applications, chains, and markets. Implications for Global Finance The collaboration between PayPal, LayerZero, and Sei represents a convergence of mainstream payments and onchain markets. By combining PayPal’s extensive…
1
1$0.012+189.43%
SEI
SEI$0.3305-0.48%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06823-0.51%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 18:08
Share

Trending News

More

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

PayPal’s PYUSD0 Stablecoin Expands to Sei via LayerZero

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

P2P Satellite Networks Invoking Edge-AI and Decentralized Intelligence-: Internet-AI Optimization