Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $21.3888 million yesterday, and none of the nine funds had a net outflow

PANews reported on June 17 that according to SoSoValue data, on June 16, Eastern Time, Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $21.3888 million, and all nine ETFs achieved positive inflows. Among them, BlackRock ETHA had a net inflow of $16.0811 million, with a cumulative inflow of $5.252 billion; Fidelity FETH had a net inflow of $5.3077 million, with a cumulative inflow of $1.6 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of Ethereum ETFs has reached $10.561 billion, accounting for 3.28% of the total market value of ETH.

Zhao Changpeng posted that "TWT token is expanding its use cases", and TWT rose by more than 37% in 24 hours.

PANews reported on September 19 that Zhao Changpeng retweeted the tweet " Trust Wallet Updates Token Litepaper " and said: "The TWT token was originally just an experiment. The price of FDV rose quickly. They destroyed 99% of the supply, but there were not many use cases. Now, (use cases) are expanding." Coingecko data shows that the price of TWT token is currently $1.1, with a 24-hour increase of 37.6%.
PANews2025/09/19 12:48
Coinbase launches USDC lending on Base: up to 10.8% APY

Up to 10.8% APY on USDC, directly from the Coinbase app: this is the new offer from the exchange integrated directly with Base.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/19 14:55
The number of active wallets that interacted with Aster in the past 24 hours accounted for approximately 7.7% of the total number of Hyperliquid users.

PANews reported on September 19th that according to a post by crypto influencer @calchulus, the number of active wallets interacting with Aster over the past 24 hours accounted for approximately 7.7% of all users on the Hyperliquid platform over the past 2.5 years. Active users of HyperEVM are also steadily increasing, with 3,000-4,000 new wallet migrations occurring daily. Dune data shows that Aster has added 53,332 new users in the past 24 hours, and Hyperliquid has a total of 688,497 users.
PANews2025/09/19 13:35
