Base's official coin launch staged a marketing reversal, and MEME coin plummeted before V hit a new high

By: PANews
2025/04/17 16:16
Memecoin
MEME$0.002608-4.53%

Author: Nancy, PANews

Unlike the recent gradual recovery of MEME culture on Solana, the MEME ecosystem on Base is still in a state of silence. However, on April 17, the Base official suddenly made a high-profile exit, sharing its creation of MEME coins such as "Base is for everyone" on X, trying to ignite the cultural enthusiasm on the chain.

This carefully planned experiment of cultural revival on the chain quickly got out of control. The relevant MEME coins surged in a short period of time and then quickly collapsed. The official Base was also pushed to the forefront of public opinion. However, the plot did not end there. As the "Base is for everyone" rollover scene was re-created and evolved into a popular meme, the price of MEME coins unexpectedly reversed in a V-shape, and the sentiment on the chain also fluctuated.

Base coin issuance caused a stir, and the marketing failed but unexpectedly reversed

In the early morning of April 17, Base officially issued a token called "Base is for everyone" on the Zora platform and shared it in a high-profile manner through official promotion. Subsequently, the price of the MEME coin quickly soared to 17 million US dollars, and the long-dormant community atmosphere was instantly ignited. However, Base immediately launched a second token "Base @ FarCon 2025". This abrupt move was regarded as a "backstab" by the community, causing the price of the "Base is for everyone" token to plummet by 99% within a few hours, falling to a minimum of 717,000 US dollars.

Base's official coin launch staged a marketing reversal, and MEME coin plummeted before V hit a new high

Behind this plunge, in addition to the uncontrolled pace of coin issuance, high transaction taxes and insider trading suspicions have also become the fuse. It is reported that the MEME coin has set a 20% transaction tax, which leads to extremely high actual transaction costs and greatly weakens liquidity. Not only that, the distribution of tokens is extremely uneven, with the top three wallets holding 47% of the tokens, and one wallet holding 25.6%, raising concerns about market manipulation. According to Lookonchain monitoring, before the Base official token-related tweets, three wallets bought a large number of tokens in advance and then sold them, making a total profit of about US$666,000. The community's anger over insider trading has further damaged Base's credibility.

In the face of controversy, Base officials attributed the incident to an "experimental marketing". Base officials responded that Base posted on Zora because it believes that everyone should bring their own content to the chain and use tools that can make this happen. Memes, moments, culture. If Base wants the future to belong to the on-chain world, it must be willing to make bold attempts in the public eye. This is exactly what Base is doing. It should be clear that Base will never sell these tokens, and these are not the official network tokens of Base, Coinbase or any related products. The content shared by Base is a creative expression that will continue to bring culture to the chain.

NKECHI, the global builder of Base, also posted a clarification on Twitter that Base did not issue coins to pull the market. This is a "content coin", which is fundamentally different from the MEME coin. The core of the content coin is not speculation, but meaning. What you buy is not a project, but a moment, an atmosphere, and a culture. This is an expression on the chain, not an expectation on the chain. This field is still very new, and Base is still learning, but don't take "misunderstanding" as "failure". Base has been talking about bringing culture to the chain, open experiments, and supporting unlicensed creative expression. Because in this new economy, everyone - whether it is a brand, developer, artist or shitposter, can put content on the chain and turn it into a "coin". Posters, advertisements, videos, memes, art - can all be coins. This is not just content, this is a new way of marketing, a new way of creation, and a new way of expression.

Base's official coin launch staged a marketing reversal, and MEME coin plummeted before V hit a new high

Despite the official efforts to clarify, the storm did not subside immediately. Instead, it accidentally ignited a meme movement. Communities and crypto projects have used "** is for everyone" as a template to set off a viral creation boom, with full sarcasm and narrative power. With the help of market sentiment, Base's marketing unexpectedly gained a lot of attention, and the price of the "Base is for everyone" token staged a dramatic V-shaped reversal. According to GMGN data, the token rebounded to a maximum of US$22.55 million, and the trading volume in the past 24 hours exceeded US$33 million.

Daily revenue hits a two-year high, Zora is about to issue tokens

"Zora is a social network where every post is a MEME coin." In this Base coin issuance storm, Zora is the direct beneficiary of traffic and revenue.

According to Blockworks data, Zora's latest daily revenue exceeded $137,000, a rare high in the past two years. Prior to this, affected by the sluggish NFT market, Zora was once in a dilemma of a sharp decline in participation. However, compared with the revenue from the previous NFT craze, Zora has declined a lot at this stage.

Base's official coin launch staged a marketing reversal, and MEME coin plummeted before V hit a new high

Not only that, Zora's market participation is still limited. Dune data shows that in the past two months, the number of Zora's daily independent creators has remained in the tens of millions, and the number of daily token creation has been between thousands and tens of thousands. Compared with other MEME coin issuance platforms such as Pump.fun, Zora's market share still lags behind: as of April 16, the market shares of Pump.fun and Zora were 74.3% and 25.7%, respectively. Within the Base ecosystem, Zora's issuance of coins only accounts for 4%, and its influence is very limited.

Base's official coin launch staged a marketing reversal, and MEME coin plummeted before V hit a new high

The Base token issuance was interpreted by the outside world as a promotion for Zora. In March this year, Zora announced plans to launch the native token ZORA on the Base network, with a total supply of 10 billion tokens. The first snapshot was taken at 9 am (Eastern Standard Time) on March 3, 2025, and the second snapshot will be taken three days before ZORA goes online.

Not only that, Zora's operating model is consistent with the vision of Base and Coinbase. Each post on the platform is converted into a tradable ERC-20 token. In fact, Coinbase has been actively promoting the development of the "on-chain creator economy", encouraging creators to start projects in an on-chain manner, and co-hosted Onchain Summer with Base. According to Zora's official disclosure, Zora has more than 2.4 million collectors and 618,000 creators, created more than $27.7 million in rewards, and driven more than $376 million in transactions in the secondary market.

In general, from ignition, failure to resurgence, this farce-like cultural experiment not only rekindled the attention of the MEME market for Base, but also once again demonstrated the absurdity and vitality of on-chain culture.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

BitcoinWorld Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return Imagine logging into an old account and discovering a fortune! That’s exactly what happened to NBA superstar Kevin Durant. His decade-old, forgotten Coinbase account, which held an early Kevin Durant Bitcoin investment, has now resurfaced, revealing an incredible 195-fold return. This remarkable story highlights the immense potential of long-term cryptocurrency holdings and serves as a fascinating example for anyone interested in digital assets. The Accidental ‘Hodl’: How Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Skyrocketed The journey of Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin investment began in 2016. He encountered Bitcoin, then priced at a modest $600, during a birthday celebration for venture capitalist Ben Horowitz. Intrigued, Durant decided to invest, setting up a Coinbase account. However, as many early adopters can attest, managing digital assets in the nascent crypto landscape wasn’t always straightforward. Durant subsequently misplaced his Coinbase login credentials, leading to an involuntary long-term hold – a phenomenon affectionately known as "HODL" (Hold On for Dear Life) in the crypto community. This accidental strategy proved to be a stroke of pure luck. After a decade, with assistance from Coinbase and a thorough identity verification process, Durant successfully recovered his account. While the exact amount of BTC remains undisclosed, the outcome is clear: a staggering 195-fold return on his initial investment. Initial Investment: Bitcoin at $600 in 2016. Accidental Strategy: Lost login details led to an unintentional "HODL." Recovery: Coinbase assisted with identity verification. Return: A remarkable 195-fold increase in value. Beyond Personal Gains: Kevin Durant’s Broader Crypto Engagement This isn’t Kevin Durant’s first foray into the world of digital assets, nor is it his only connection to the industry. Long before this incredible recovery, Durant had already demonstrated a positive and forward-thinking stance toward cryptocurrency. His engagement extends beyond just holding assets; he has actively participated in the crypto ecosystem. Durant previously partnered with Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, showcasing his belief in the platform and the broader potential of digital currencies. He has also ventured into the realm of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), purchasing digital collectibles and exploring this evolving sector. These actions underscore his understanding and acceptance of crypto’s growing influence. His continued involvement helps bridge the gap between mainstream culture and the crypto world, bringing increased visibility and legitimacy to digital assets. The story of his Kevin Durant Bitcoin recovery only adds another layer to his impressive crypto narrative, inspiring many to consider the long-term prospects of digital investments. Valuable Lessons from Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Journey Kevin Durant’s story offers compelling insights for both seasoned investors and newcomers to the crypto space. It powerfully illustrates the potential rewards of a patient, long-term investment approach, even if accidental. While not everyone will forget their login details for a decade, the principle of "HODLing" through market volatility can yield significant returns. However, it also subtly highlights the importance of proper security and record-keeping. Losing access to an account, even if eventually recovered, can be a stressful experience. Here are some actionable takeaways: Embrace Long-Term Vision: Bitcoin’s history shows substantial growth over extended periods. Patience often outperforms short-term trading. Secure Your Assets: Always keep your login details, seed phrases, and recovery information in multiple, secure locations. Consider hardware wallets for significant holdings. Understand the Volatility: Crypto markets are volatile. Investing only what you can afford to lose and being prepared for price swings is crucial. Stay Informed: While Durant’s hold was accidental, continuous learning about the crypto market can help make informed decisions. His experience reinforces the idea that strategic, even if involuntary, patience can be profoundly rewarding in the world of cryptocurrency. The Kevin Durant Bitcoin story is a testament to this. The tale of Kevin Durant’s forgotten Coinbase account and his astonishing 195-fold return on a decade-old Bitcoin investment is nothing short of extraordinary. It’s a vivid reminder of the transformative power of early adoption and the incredible growth potential within the cryptocurrency market. Beyond the personal windfall, Durant’s continued engagement with crypto, from partnerships to NFTs, reinforces his role as a prominent figure in the digital asset space. His accidental "HODL" has become a legendary example, inspiring many to look at long-term crypto investments with renewed optimism and a keen eye on future possibilities. Frequently Asked Questions About Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Here are some common questions regarding Kevin Durant’s recent crypto revelation: Q: How much did Kevin Durant initially invest in Bitcoin?A: The exact amount of Bitcoin Kevin Durant initially invested has not been disclosed. However, it was purchased around 2016 when Bitcoin was priced at approximately $600. Q: How did Kevin Durant recover his forgotten Coinbase account?A: Coinbase assisted Kevin Durant in recovering his account after he completed a thorough identity verification process, confirming his ownership of the decade-old account. Q: What does "195-fold return" mean?A: A "195-fold return" means that the value of his initial investment multiplied by 195 times. If he invested $1,000, it would now be worth $195,000. Q: Has Kevin Durant invested in other cryptocurrencies or NFTs?A: Yes, Kevin Durant has shown a friendly stance toward cryptocurrency beyond Bitcoin. He has partnered with Coinbase and has also purchased Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the past. Q: Is Kevin Durant’s story typical for Bitcoin investors?A: While the 195-fold return is exceptional, the principle of significant gains from long-term holding (HODLing) is a common theme in Bitcoin’s history. However, not all investments yield such high returns, and market volatility is always a factor. Did Kevin Durant’s incredible crypto journey inspire you? Share this astonishing story with your friends and followers on social media to spark conversations about the future of digital assets and the power of long-term investing! Your shares help us bring more fascinating crypto news to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. This post Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.012+189.43%
Quack AI
Q$0.033438+2.70%
Threshold
T$0.01677-3.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 18:45
Share
Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens has referenced IOTA as a solution for a computer-implemented method and system focused on temporal correlation. Recently, Echo Protocol launched a native Bitcoin bridge to the IOTA network, introducing the first native Bitcoin asset in the IOTA network. A recent post on X by user Wonderer has drawn attention to a new patent from [...]]]>
Echo
ECHO$0.03879-1.87%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1906-1.85%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06823-0.51%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/19 19:16
Share
PayPal’s PYUSD0 Stablecoin Expands to Sei via LayerZero

PayPal’s PYUSD0 Stablecoin Expands to Sei via LayerZero

The post PayPal’s PYUSD0 Stablecoin Expands to Sei via LayerZero appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Luisa Crawford Sep 18, 2025 16:45 PayPal’s stablecoin PYUSD0 is set to integrate with the Sei network, leveraging LayerZero’s crosschain technology for enhanced financial settlement capabilities. PayPal’s native stablecoin, PYUSD0, is poised to make its debut on the Sei network, marking a significant development in the realm of digital finance. According to Sei, this integration is powered by LayerZero’s crosschain technology, which promises to enhance PYUSD0’s capabilities in the global financial settlement landscape. PYUSD0’s Role in Digital Commerce As a stablecoin backed by one of the largest digital payment platforms globally, PYUSD0 is designed to bridge the gap between everyday commerce and onchain finance. With over 434 million active users and more than $1.2 billion in total value locked (TVL), PYUSD0 is becoming a trusted and widely integrated stablecoin in the market. The integration with Sei is expected to further solidify its role in digital commerce by leveraging Sei’s preferred settlement layer for global finance. Integration with Sei Network Sei is recognized for its financial settlement capabilities, offering sub-second finality, low fees, and institutional-grade throughput. The integration of PYUSD0 into Sei is set to provide users with a seamless experience, allowing for fast and secure transactions. This move is also expected to enhance the stablecoin’s composability across decentralized finance (DeFi) and capital markets. LayerZero’s Crosschain Technology LayerZero plays a pivotal role in this integration by enabling PYUSD0 to move seamlessly across networks. Its decentralized messaging protocol ensures deep liquidity and efficient crosschain settlements. This technological advancement positions PYUSD0 not just as a tool for payments but as a universal asset that can power various applications, chains, and markets. Implications for Global Finance The collaboration between PayPal, LayerZero, and Sei represents a convergence of mainstream payments and onchain markets. By combining PayPal’s extensive…
1
1$0.012+189.43%
SEI
SEI$0.3305-0.48%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06823-0.51%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 18:08
Share

Trending News

More

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

PayPal’s PYUSD0 Stablecoin Expands to Sei via LayerZero

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

P2P Satellite Networks Invoking Edge-AI and Decentralized Intelligence-: Internet-AI Optimization