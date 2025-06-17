US President Trump has instructed his team to meet with Iran as soon as possible By: PANews 2025/06/17 10:19

TRUMP $8,504 -1,47% JUNE $0,0858 +15,16% SOON $0,3451 +7,74%

PANews reported on June 17 that US officials told CNN: US President Trump has instructed members of his team to meet with Iran as soon as possible.