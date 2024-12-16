Bitcoin "convinces people with its rising value". Which countries are considering establishing national reserves?

By: PANews
2024/12/16 13:48
ELYSIA
EL$0.00445-1.54%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.0205-4.16%

By Liz Napolitano , Decrypt

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Some countries are considering establishing national bitcoin reserves, driven by a historic market rally that has seen the world's largest cryptocurrency hit new highs in recent weeks, with the price of the digital currency topping $100,000 for the first time earlier this month.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his allies have repeatedly supported bills to keep Bitcoin reserves at the Federal Reserve, and it may soon be possible to achieve this goal.

Brazilian government officials have also proposed legislation to make this possible, while politicians in Poland and Russia have also supported the idea of adding digital currencies to their national balance sheets.

El Salvador is leading the way in this regard, having made Bitcoin a legal tender while gradually accumulating Bitcoin as its own reserves starting in 2021.

While it’s unclear whether other countries will actually reserve Bitcoin in the short term, one thing is clear: interest in holding the coin as a reserve asset has reached a fever pitch. Here are the countries that are considering establishing national Bitcoin reserves.

USA

Several U.S. lawmakers have pushed for the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve.

Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis introduced a bill last spring called the Bitcoin Act, which proposed that the U.S. purchase up to 200,000 bitcoins per year for five years, or 5% of the token's total supply.

Bitcoin will be stored in a “decentralized network of secure Bitcoin vaults operated by the U.S. Treasury,” and token acquisition will be done through diversification from existing Fed funds such as bonds, loans, and gold.

President-elect Donald Trump similarly endorsed a “strategic Bitcoin reserve” at BTC 2024 in Nashville last July — one of many cryptocurrency-related promises he’s expected to fulfill once he takes office.

“It will be the policy of my administration ... to retain 100% of all Bitcoin currently held or acquired by the United States government into the future,” Trump said at the event.

Efforts to build up Bitcoin reserves are also underway at the state level.

A Texas lawmaker last week introduced a bill that would allow the state to build a bitcoin reserve to be held for at least five years, while a similar bill was introduced in Pennsylvania in November.

Brazil

The Brazilian government has introduced a bill proposing the creation of a national Bitcoin reserve.

The Sovereign Strategic Reserve of Bitcoin (RESBit) will account for 5% of Brazil’s international reserves, according to proposed legislation submitted on November 25. Its goal is to diversify the Brazilian Treasury’s assets.

Federal Vice President Eros Biondini said in the proposed bill that including Bitcoin in the national treasury "will reduce Brazil's exposure to exchange rate fluctuations and geopolitical risks and enhance economic resilience."

Under the proposal, the Central Bank of Brazil will work with the Ministry of Finance to manage Bitcoin reserves. These funds will be used to support Brazil's CBDC, Drex. According to the bill, Bitcoin will be stored in cold wallets.

Poland

Polish presidential candidate Sławomir Mentzen has advocated for the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve and for the passage of crypto-friendly laws and regulations in Poland.

“If I become president of Poland, our country will become a safe haven for cryptocurrencies, with very friendly regulations, low taxes, and a supportive attitude from banks and regulators,” Sławomir Mentzen said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"It's time for Polish politicians to look to the future," the politician said in another X post.

The far-right nationalist candidate is third in opinion polls in the Eastern European country. It is unclear whether Mentzen’s political opponents also support the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve.

Russia

In December last year, Russian parliament deputy Anton Tkachev proposed the creation of a national Bitcoin reserve, according to Russian state news agency Ria.

Last November, several Russian lawmakers proposed creating a “cryptocurrency reserve” in the “state treasury,” but were opposed by Anatoly Aksakov, the chairman of the Russian State Duma committee.

They also successfully passed legislation this fall that legalized cryptocurrency mining and the use of digital assets for international payments.

Russia’s recent shift in attitude toward cryptocurrencies suggests the country may revisit the issue of a strategic Bitcoin reserve, a proposal that at least one senior Russian official has previously expressed support for.

In a 2021 interview with Russia's Interfax news agency, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin expressed willingness to partially replace the country's dollar-based reserves and trade settlements with other currencies, including cryptocurrencies.

Alexander Pankin said that Russia may replace the dollar with various national currencies, "and in the future, there may be some kind of digital asset."

Japan

Japanese lawmaker Satoshi Hamada submitted a formal request to the legislature in December, hoping to start discussions on establishing a national Bitcoin reserve in Japan.

Hamada’s party holds just two seats in Japan’s parliament, but there are other Bitcoin supporters in the legislature — in October, Democratic Party for the People leader Yuichiro Tamaki proposed tax cuts and regulatory changes for cryptocurrency holders and companies in Japan.

Related reading: As the “strategic reserve” trend emerges, will Bitcoin reshape the “balance sheets” of sovereign states and corporate institutions?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

How AI is Reshaping Enterprise Analytics

How AI is Reshaping Enterprise Analytics

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the way organizations manage and analyze information. Thirumal Raju Pambala highlights that AI integrated into analytics platforms marks a pivotal shift.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.142-3.98%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/18 05:43
Share
Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

BitcoinWorld Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return Imagine logging into an old account and discovering a fortune! That’s exactly what happened to NBA superstar Kevin Durant. His decade-old, forgotten Coinbase account, which held an early Kevin Durant Bitcoin investment, has now resurfaced, revealing an incredible 195-fold return. This remarkable story highlights the immense potential of long-term cryptocurrency holdings and serves as a fascinating example for anyone interested in digital assets. The Accidental ‘Hodl’: How Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Skyrocketed The journey of Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin investment began in 2016. He encountered Bitcoin, then priced at a modest $600, during a birthday celebration for venture capitalist Ben Horowitz. Intrigued, Durant decided to invest, setting up a Coinbase account. However, as many early adopters can attest, managing digital assets in the nascent crypto landscape wasn’t always straightforward. Durant subsequently misplaced his Coinbase login credentials, leading to an involuntary long-term hold – a phenomenon affectionately known as "HODL" (Hold On for Dear Life) in the crypto community. This accidental strategy proved to be a stroke of pure luck. After a decade, with assistance from Coinbase and a thorough identity verification process, Durant successfully recovered his account. While the exact amount of BTC remains undisclosed, the outcome is clear: a staggering 195-fold return on his initial investment. Initial Investment: Bitcoin at $600 in 2016. Accidental Strategy: Lost login details led to an unintentional "HODL." Recovery: Coinbase assisted with identity verification. Return: A remarkable 195-fold increase in value. Beyond Personal Gains: Kevin Durant’s Broader Crypto Engagement This isn’t Kevin Durant’s first foray into the world of digital assets, nor is it his only connection to the industry. Long before this incredible recovery, Durant had already demonstrated a positive and forward-thinking stance toward cryptocurrency. His engagement extends beyond just holding assets; he has actively participated in the crypto ecosystem. Durant previously partnered with Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, showcasing his belief in the platform and the broader potential of digital currencies. He has also ventured into the realm of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), purchasing digital collectibles and exploring this evolving sector. These actions underscore his understanding and acceptance of crypto’s growing influence. His continued involvement helps bridge the gap between mainstream culture and the crypto world, bringing increased visibility and legitimacy to digital assets. The story of his Kevin Durant Bitcoin recovery only adds another layer to his impressive crypto narrative, inspiring many to consider the long-term prospects of digital investments. Valuable Lessons from Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Journey Kevin Durant’s story offers compelling insights for both seasoned investors and newcomers to the crypto space. It powerfully illustrates the potential rewards of a patient, long-term investment approach, even if accidental. While not everyone will forget their login details for a decade, the principle of "HODLing" through market volatility can yield significant returns. However, it also subtly highlights the importance of proper security and record-keeping. Losing access to an account, even if eventually recovered, can be a stressful experience. Here are some actionable takeaways: Embrace Long-Term Vision: Bitcoin’s history shows substantial growth over extended periods. Patience often outperforms short-term trading. Secure Your Assets: Always keep your login details, seed phrases, and recovery information in multiple, secure locations. Consider hardware wallets for significant holdings. Understand the Volatility: Crypto markets are volatile. Investing only what you can afford to lose and being prepared for price swings is crucial. Stay Informed: While Durant’s hold was accidental, continuous learning about the crypto market can help make informed decisions. His experience reinforces the idea that strategic, even if involuntary, patience can be profoundly rewarding in the world of cryptocurrency. The Kevin Durant Bitcoin story is a testament to this. The tale of Kevin Durant’s forgotten Coinbase account and his astonishing 195-fold return on a decade-old Bitcoin investment is nothing short of extraordinary. It’s a vivid reminder of the transformative power of early adoption and the incredible growth potential within the cryptocurrency market. Beyond the personal windfall, Durant’s continued engagement with crypto, from partnerships to NFTs, reinforces his role as a prominent figure in the digital asset space. His accidental "HODL" has become a legendary example, inspiring many to look at long-term crypto investments with renewed optimism and a keen eye on future possibilities. Frequently Asked Questions About Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Here are some common questions regarding Kevin Durant’s recent crypto revelation: Q: How much did Kevin Durant initially invest in Bitcoin?A: The exact amount of Bitcoin Kevin Durant initially invested has not been disclosed. However, it was purchased around 2016 when Bitcoin was priced at approximately $600. Q: How did Kevin Durant recover his forgotten Coinbase account?A: Coinbase assisted Kevin Durant in recovering his account after he completed a thorough identity verification process, confirming his ownership of the decade-old account. Q: What does "195-fold return" mean?A: A "195-fold return" means that the value of his initial investment multiplied by 195 times. If he invested $1,000, it would now be worth $195,000. Q: Has Kevin Durant invested in other cryptocurrencies or NFTs?A: Yes, Kevin Durant has shown a friendly stance toward cryptocurrency beyond Bitcoin. He has partnered with Coinbase and has also purchased Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the past. Q: Is Kevin Durant’s story typical for Bitcoin investors?A: While the 195-fold return is exceptional, the principle of significant gains from long-term holding (HODLing) is a common theme in Bitcoin’s history. However, not all investments yield such high returns, and market volatility is always a factor. Did Kevin Durant’s incredible crypto journey inspire you? Share this astonishing story with your friends and followers on social media to spark conversations about the future of digital assets and the power of long-term investing! Your shares help us bring more fascinating crypto news to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. This post Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.0116+178.57%
Quack AI
Q$0.033179+0.96%
Threshold
T$0.01674-3.51%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 18:45
Share
Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens has referenced IOTA as a solution for a computer-implemented method and system focused on temporal correlation. Recently, Echo Protocol launched a native Bitcoin bridge to the IOTA network, introducing the first native Bitcoin asset in the IOTA network. A recent post on X by user Wonderer has drawn attention to a new patent from [...]]]>
Echo
ECHO$0.03883-2.06%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1899-2.31%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06819-0.48%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/19 19:16
Share

Trending News

More

How AI is Reshaping Enterprise Analytics

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

P2P Satellite Networks Invoking Edge-AI and Decentralized Intelligence-: Internet-AI Optimization