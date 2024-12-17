PENGU opens with a FDV of over $6 billion, the fat penguin airdrops money from a helicopter, and offline physical dolls are snatched up

By: PANews
2024/12/17 22:50
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.036507-4.73%
League of Traders
LOT$0.01979-1.88%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004405-0.11%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001883-2.38%
FAT NIGGA SEASON
FAT$0.001456+5.35%

Author: Nancy, PANews

On the evening of December 17, the highly anticipated leading NFT project Pudgy Penguins announced its launch and launched airdrops, which have received over 100,000 applications. The short-term high traffic also caused the application API to malfunction. The airdrop has been resumed after a brief suspension. Binance data shows that the opening price of the token PENGU reached a high of $0.07, and the FDV (fully diluted valuation) reached a high of $6.2 billion. The price has now fallen back.

From the perspective of airdrop qualification query, users can add multiple wallet addresses for query at one time, including Fat Penguin series NFT holders, Ethereum/Solana OG players, its L2 Abstract Enjoyers and various chain Explorers, etc. can all get PENGU token airdrops. The more conditions are met, the more airdrops they will get.

Judging from the orders posted by various players, in addition to the NFT holders who have made considerable profits and obtained profits worth tens of thousands to millions of dollars, there are also veteran players who have won a valuable "pork trotter meal" with multiple addresses. Of course, some users have "got nothing" after querying dozens of addresses. In addition to the high returns brought by airdrops, there are also experienced traders who make huge profits through on-chain price differences. According to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader made a profit of 36,984 SOL (about 8.36 million US dollars) by trading PENGU in less than 20 minutes. There are also giant whales buying in large quantities. Lookonchain monitoring shows that a whale spent 15,300 SOL (3.46 million US dollars) to buy 6.47 million PENGU tokens, with an average price of 0.053 US dollars.

It is worth mentioning that according to the detection of Aunt Ai, an on-chain analyst, wallets associated with the PENGU project (or early investors) are selling large amounts on the chain and have sold PENGU worth US$8.74 million.

During this airdrop boom, Pudgy Penguins not only successfully pushed up the price of its NFT, but also further expanded its community and ecological influence. However, the interest stimulation brought by the airdrop also triggered a lot of speculative behavior, causing dissatisfaction in the community.

Use airdrops to boost NFT prices and expand the community

With its flexible airdrop mechanism and extensive token distribution strategy, Pudgy Penguins has attracted a lot of attention over the past period of time and actively expanded its community size and ecological influence.

On the one hand, unlike most projects that determine airdrop qualifications through snapshots, Pudgy Penguins' airdrop has no time limit. The token PENGU can be allocated to related NFTs as soon as it goes online, and holders have 88 days to apply. This flexible airdrop mechanism has also led to a large-scale purchase of Pudgy Penguins series NFTs, which has also injected strong upward momentum into its price.

NFT Price Floor data shows that from the announcement of the token issuance plan on December 6 to the official launch, the floor price of Pudgy Penguins rose by as much as 133.6%, while the increase of Lil Pudgys reached 165.7%. At the same time, the sales volume of the Fat Penguin series also rose sharply. CryptoSlam statistics show that during this period, the sales volume of Pudgy Penguins exceeded US$54 million, and that of Lil Pudgys reached US$22.6 million.

PENGU opens with a FDV of over $6 billion, the fat penguin airdrops money from a helicopter, and offline physical dolls are snatched up

On the other hand, Pudgy Penguins hopes to expand the community through airdrops. PENGU's token economic model shows that in addition to 25.9% of the total tokens allocated to the Pudgy community, other communities will also receive 24.12% of the tokens. According to Pudgy Penguins, the Solana ecosystem can receive about 25% of the PENGU token supply airdrops, which means that active users of applications such as Phantom Wallet and Jupiter can also receive airdrops without holding NFTs. The number of wallet addresses in this part is about 7 million, covering multiple protocol users and community members.

In addition, in order to expand the scale of the ecosystem, Pudgy Penguins' tokens also adopt a multi-chain deployment strategy. In addition to being deployed on Solana, they will also be launched on Ethereum and the anticipated L2 network Abstract Chain. Pudgy Penguins' parent company Igloo said that this move aims to build the largest on-chain community and expand the audience of the Pudgy Penguins ecosystem through multi-chain deployment.

Airdrops trigger a wave of speculation on physical toys, and the theft of QR codes causes dissatisfaction

Although the Pudgy Penguins airdrop event has motivated community members and promoted the development of the ecosystem, it has also triggered speculation. As Pudgy Penguins' IP derivative toys, Pudgy Toys, were included in the airdrop, this toy quickly attracted the attention of a large number of speculators and became their target.

"I just hired a bunch of kids to help me shop at Walmart, and they can't wait for my airdrop.", "I got a free 10x airdrop from the fat penguin toys that no one wanted to buy at Walmart. I spent $1,000 on this experiment and might buy more. I will donate these toys to children at Christmas. No matter what the result is, it's a win-win.", "I ordered 10,000 penguin toys from Amazon for $20. If each toy is airdropped for $100 and the toys are returned, I can make a profit of $1 million without any cost."

PENGU opens with a FDV of over $6 billion, the fat penguin airdrops money from a helicopter, and offline physical dolls are snatched up

 Pudgy Toys are snapped up

On social platforms, speculators have been sharing their "results" of buying up fat penguin toys. They are trying to make a profit by hoarding Pudgy Toys on a large scale. Compared with the risk of losing money by buying high-premium NFTs to bet on airdrops, buying physical toys can earn considerable returns without any effort.

Driven by profit, many speculators have made profits by hyping the QR code (which allows access to Pudgy World) inside fat penguin toys, and even resorted to stealing. This behavior, which deviates from the original cultural and emotional value of Pudgy Penguins, has also caused controversy and criticism.

"$PENGU is about to be released, and the toys are almost sold out across North America. Is anyone willing to buy these QR codes?" One user sold the QR codes of fat penguin toys at a high price. Another user said that some boxes of penguin toys ordered from Walmart were missing QR codes or no toys.

PENGU opens with a FDV of over $6 billion, the fat penguin airdrops money from a helicopter, and offline physical dolls are snatched up

 Pudgy Toys QR code is destroyed

According to a post by Mask founder Suji, "Today, a Web2.5 user in a New York store wanted to buy some Pudgy Penguin toys, but found that many packaging boxes had been opened and the attached QR codes had been stolen. These toys were originally prepared for those who really like Pudgy Penguins. Even though many people accidentally lost the QR codes, they still enjoyed the fun. However, with the launch of the airdrop, Degens flocked to the store and behaved irresponsibly. This behavior is theft, and the entire crypto community should condemn these behaviors. Please leave the Fat Penguin toys to those who really love them."

In general, the airdrop activity of Pudgy Penguins has brought significant ecological expansion and market popularity to the project. However, how to maintain a balance between cultural spirit and community values while promoting economic incentives has become an important topic that Pudgy Penguins and other crypto projects need to think deeply about and pay attention to in the long-term construction.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

How AI is Reshaping Enterprise Analytics

How AI is Reshaping Enterprise Analytics

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the way organizations manage and analyze information. Thirumal Raju Pambala highlights that AI integrated into analytics platforms marks a pivotal shift.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.142-3.98%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/18 05:43
Share
Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

BitcoinWorld Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return Imagine logging into an old account and discovering a fortune! That’s exactly what happened to NBA superstar Kevin Durant. His decade-old, forgotten Coinbase account, which held an early Kevin Durant Bitcoin investment, has now resurfaced, revealing an incredible 195-fold return. This remarkable story highlights the immense potential of long-term cryptocurrency holdings and serves as a fascinating example for anyone interested in digital assets. The Accidental ‘Hodl’: How Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Skyrocketed The journey of Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin investment began in 2016. He encountered Bitcoin, then priced at a modest $600, during a birthday celebration for venture capitalist Ben Horowitz. Intrigued, Durant decided to invest, setting up a Coinbase account. However, as many early adopters can attest, managing digital assets in the nascent crypto landscape wasn’t always straightforward. Durant subsequently misplaced his Coinbase login credentials, leading to an involuntary long-term hold – a phenomenon affectionately known as "HODL" (Hold On for Dear Life) in the crypto community. This accidental strategy proved to be a stroke of pure luck. After a decade, with assistance from Coinbase and a thorough identity verification process, Durant successfully recovered his account. While the exact amount of BTC remains undisclosed, the outcome is clear: a staggering 195-fold return on his initial investment. Initial Investment: Bitcoin at $600 in 2016. Accidental Strategy: Lost login details led to an unintentional "HODL." Recovery: Coinbase assisted with identity verification. Return: A remarkable 195-fold increase in value. Beyond Personal Gains: Kevin Durant’s Broader Crypto Engagement This isn’t Kevin Durant’s first foray into the world of digital assets, nor is it his only connection to the industry. Long before this incredible recovery, Durant had already demonstrated a positive and forward-thinking stance toward cryptocurrency. His engagement extends beyond just holding assets; he has actively participated in the crypto ecosystem. Durant previously partnered with Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, showcasing his belief in the platform and the broader potential of digital currencies. He has also ventured into the realm of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), purchasing digital collectibles and exploring this evolving sector. These actions underscore his understanding and acceptance of crypto’s growing influence. His continued involvement helps bridge the gap between mainstream culture and the crypto world, bringing increased visibility and legitimacy to digital assets. The story of his Kevin Durant Bitcoin recovery only adds another layer to his impressive crypto narrative, inspiring many to consider the long-term prospects of digital investments. Valuable Lessons from Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Journey Kevin Durant’s story offers compelling insights for both seasoned investors and newcomers to the crypto space. It powerfully illustrates the potential rewards of a patient, long-term investment approach, even if accidental. While not everyone will forget their login details for a decade, the principle of "HODLing" through market volatility can yield significant returns. However, it also subtly highlights the importance of proper security and record-keeping. Losing access to an account, even if eventually recovered, can be a stressful experience. Here are some actionable takeaways: Embrace Long-Term Vision: Bitcoin’s history shows substantial growth over extended periods. Patience often outperforms short-term trading. Secure Your Assets: Always keep your login details, seed phrases, and recovery information in multiple, secure locations. Consider hardware wallets for significant holdings. Understand the Volatility: Crypto markets are volatile. Investing only what you can afford to lose and being prepared for price swings is crucial. Stay Informed: While Durant’s hold was accidental, continuous learning about the crypto market can help make informed decisions. His experience reinforces the idea that strategic, even if involuntary, patience can be profoundly rewarding in the world of cryptocurrency. The Kevin Durant Bitcoin story is a testament to this. The tale of Kevin Durant’s forgotten Coinbase account and his astonishing 195-fold return on a decade-old Bitcoin investment is nothing short of extraordinary. It’s a vivid reminder of the transformative power of early adoption and the incredible growth potential within the cryptocurrency market. Beyond the personal windfall, Durant’s continued engagement with crypto, from partnerships to NFTs, reinforces his role as a prominent figure in the digital asset space. His accidental "HODL" has become a legendary example, inspiring many to look at long-term crypto investments with renewed optimism and a keen eye on future possibilities. Frequently Asked Questions About Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Here are some common questions regarding Kevin Durant’s recent crypto revelation: Q: How much did Kevin Durant initially invest in Bitcoin?A: The exact amount of Bitcoin Kevin Durant initially invested has not been disclosed. However, it was purchased around 2016 when Bitcoin was priced at approximately $600. Q: How did Kevin Durant recover his forgotten Coinbase account?A: Coinbase assisted Kevin Durant in recovering his account after he completed a thorough identity verification process, confirming his ownership of the decade-old account. Q: What does "195-fold return" mean?A: A "195-fold return" means that the value of his initial investment multiplied by 195 times. If he invested $1,000, it would now be worth $195,000. Q: Has Kevin Durant invested in other cryptocurrencies or NFTs?A: Yes, Kevin Durant has shown a friendly stance toward cryptocurrency beyond Bitcoin. He has partnered with Coinbase and has also purchased Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the past. Q: Is Kevin Durant’s story typical for Bitcoin investors?A: While the 195-fold return is exceptional, the principle of significant gains from long-term holding (HODLing) is a common theme in Bitcoin’s history. However, not all investments yield such high returns, and market volatility is always a factor. Did Kevin Durant’s incredible crypto journey inspire you? Share this astonishing story with your friends and followers on social media to spark conversations about the future of digital assets and the power of long-term investing! Your shares help us bring more fascinating crypto news to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. This post Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.0116+178.57%
Quack AI
Q$0.033179+0.96%
Threshold
T$0.01674-3.51%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 18:45
Share
Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens has referenced IOTA as a solution for a computer-implemented method and system focused on temporal correlation. Recently, Echo Protocol launched a native Bitcoin bridge to the IOTA network, introducing the first native Bitcoin asset in the IOTA network. A recent post on X by user Wonderer has drawn attention to a new patent from [...]]]>
Echo
ECHO$0.03883-2.06%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1899-2.31%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06819-0.48%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/19 19:16
Share

Trending News

More

How AI is Reshaping Enterprise Analytics

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

P2P Satellite Networks Invoking Edge-AI and Decentralized Intelligence-: Internet-AI Optimization