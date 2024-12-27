Capture the PumpFun team wallet address from the 20-second video. Which tokens were traded?

By: PANews
2024/12/27 14:05
Capverse
CAP$0.15404-2.29%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02515-0.11%

Author: Leshka.eth , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Crypto KOL Leshka.eth tweeted that it had detected the PumpFun team’s wallet and found that it was actively trading low-market-cap tokens and sending new coins to millions of people. The following are the details:

Capture the PumpFun team wallet address from the 20-second video. Which tokens were traded?

PumpFun shared an update about its trading terminal a month ago through a short 20-second video.

The video may not seem like anything special at first glance, but a closer look reveals their wallet addresses hidden within.

The video is recorded in real time directly on the trading terminal, which means that all the coins shown are real. Based on this, it becomes relatively easy to track their transactions and connect with the entire wallet network.

Capture the PumpFun team wallet address from the 20-second video. Which tokens were traded?

How do you know the video is recorded in real time? The video was posted on November 14 at 22:25 (UTC time).

Key observation: At 0:03 in the “Pump Vision” section:

Tokens such as $XAG and $JOEY were deployed on November 13 at 17:41 (UTC) with a market capitalization of approximately $7,000.

Capture the PumpFun team wallet address from the 20-second video. Which tokens were traded?

The other tokens in the video are also deployed at the same time.

Since all the tokens in the video match data from November 13, it can be confirmed that the video was recorded on that day, which was one day before it was released.

The transaction details in the video are as follows:

  • 0:11 - 0:15: Use 0.01 SOL to buy a token with "Trump" in its name
  • 0:19 - 0:20: Confirmed transaction of 299,801 $KTP, verified as “Trump” token
  • 0:20 - 0:21: Sold 160903 STUDY tokens, valued at 0.00785 SOL

Capture the PumpFun team wallet address from the 20-second video. Which tokens were traded?

Capture the PumpFun team wallet address from the 20-second video. Which tokens were traded?

From the transaction on November 13, the wallet used was CvQk2xkXtiMj2JqqVx1YZkeSqQ7jyQkNqqjeNE1jPTfc

Supported transactions:

299,801 $KTP Buy Transaction: http://solscan.io/tx/3ozg1M4​​GK2GKQTVrcR3JBUM1a2faNarJXcge1ijdjmmPPzV2JiGoLCzn41hx2nn5ipLjvsoEDYHUp3Fm46KddsAQ

160,903 $STUDY Sell Transaction: http://solscan.io/tx/4qSjQ4qXiAS7Ad1HUhP9JgtxhHWdGYXA8Eh3jiqRBDrBWf75Z5a2CNGjJ3Eqx2yVrTGhPHmbMway5ff5pG5ZdRUf

These activities confirm that CvQk2xkXtiMj2JqqVx1YZkeSqQ7jyQkNqqjeNE1jPTfc is the wallet linked to the transaction.

The wallet shown in the video has very little transaction activity, but this is not the main point, the key is to find out the main wallet they are involved in the transaction. It turns out that this wallet is associated with multiple wallets holding more than $1 million in meme coins.

Capture the PumpFun team wallet address from the 20-second video. Which tokens were traded?

831qmkeGhfL8YpcXuhrug6nHj1YdK3aXMDQUCo85Auh1

  • Profit and Loss (PnL): $650,000
  • Total tokens traded: 538
  • Hot deals: $supercycle, $Motion

J2Q2j6kpSg7tq8JzueCHNTQNcyNnQkvr85RhsFnYZWeG

  • Profit and Loss (PnL): $1.3 million
  • Total tokens traded: 4
  • Hot Trade: $RETARDIO

7RxsneKY83QNMHZAM3QrfMo4knFrDCzmbhwrFMotQkdD

This is the address used to fund the test wallet. Only a few transactions so far, but will keep an eye on it in case they link another wallet and start buying memes from there.

Related reading: Comparative analysis of the differences between MEME launch platforms Clanker and Pump.fun?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

How AI is Reshaping Enterprise Analytics

How AI is Reshaping Enterprise Analytics

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the way organizations manage and analyze information. Thirumal Raju Pambala highlights that AI integrated into analytics platforms marks a pivotal shift.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.142-3.98%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/18 05:43
Share
Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

BitcoinWorld Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return Imagine logging into an old account and discovering a fortune! That’s exactly what happened to NBA superstar Kevin Durant. His decade-old, forgotten Coinbase account, which held an early Kevin Durant Bitcoin investment, has now resurfaced, revealing an incredible 195-fold return. This remarkable story highlights the immense potential of long-term cryptocurrency holdings and serves as a fascinating example for anyone interested in digital assets. The Accidental ‘Hodl’: How Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Skyrocketed The journey of Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin investment began in 2016. He encountered Bitcoin, then priced at a modest $600, during a birthday celebration for venture capitalist Ben Horowitz. Intrigued, Durant decided to invest, setting up a Coinbase account. However, as many early adopters can attest, managing digital assets in the nascent crypto landscape wasn’t always straightforward. Durant subsequently misplaced his Coinbase login credentials, leading to an involuntary long-term hold – a phenomenon affectionately known as "HODL" (Hold On for Dear Life) in the crypto community. This accidental strategy proved to be a stroke of pure luck. After a decade, with assistance from Coinbase and a thorough identity verification process, Durant successfully recovered his account. While the exact amount of BTC remains undisclosed, the outcome is clear: a staggering 195-fold return on his initial investment. Initial Investment: Bitcoin at $600 in 2016. Accidental Strategy: Lost login details led to an unintentional "HODL." Recovery: Coinbase assisted with identity verification. Return: A remarkable 195-fold increase in value. Beyond Personal Gains: Kevin Durant’s Broader Crypto Engagement This isn’t Kevin Durant’s first foray into the world of digital assets, nor is it his only connection to the industry. Long before this incredible recovery, Durant had already demonstrated a positive and forward-thinking stance toward cryptocurrency. His engagement extends beyond just holding assets; he has actively participated in the crypto ecosystem. Durant previously partnered with Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, showcasing his belief in the platform and the broader potential of digital currencies. He has also ventured into the realm of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), purchasing digital collectibles and exploring this evolving sector. These actions underscore his understanding and acceptance of crypto’s growing influence. His continued involvement helps bridge the gap between mainstream culture and the crypto world, bringing increased visibility and legitimacy to digital assets. The story of his Kevin Durant Bitcoin recovery only adds another layer to his impressive crypto narrative, inspiring many to consider the long-term prospects of digital investments. Valuable Lessons from Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Journey Kevin Durant’s story offers compelling insights for both seasoned investors and newcomers to the crypto space. It powerfully illustrates the potential rewards of a patient, long-term investment approach, even if accidental. While not everyone will forget their login details for a decade, the principle of "HODLing" through market volatility can yield significant returns. However, it also subtly highlights the importance of proper security and record-keeping. Losing access to an account, even if eventually recovered, can be a stressful experience. Here are some actionable takeaways: Embrace Long-Term Vision: Bitcoin’s history shows substantial growth over extended periods. Patience often outperforms short-term trading. Secure Your Assets: Always keep your login details, seed phrases, and recovery information in multiple, secure locations. Consider hardware wallets for significant holdings. Understand the Volatility: Crypto markets are volatile. Investing only what you can afford to lose and being prepared for price swings is crucial. Stay Informed: While Durant’s hold was accidental, continuous learning about the crypto market can help make informed decisions. His experience reinforces the idea that strategic, even if involuntary, patience can be profoundly rewarding in the world of cryptocurrency. The Kevin Durant Bitcoin story is a testament to this. The tale of Kevin Durant’s forgotten Coinbase account and his astonishing 195-fold return on a decade-old Bitcoin investment is nothing short of extraordinary. It’s a vivid reminder of the transformative power of early adoption and the incredible growth potential within the cryptocurrency market. Beyond the personal windfall, Durant’s continued engagement with crypto, from partnerships to NFTs, reinforces his role as a prominent figure in the digital asset space. His accidental "HODL" has become a legendary example, inspiring many to look at long-term crypto investments with renewed optimism and a keen eye on future possibilities. Frequently Asked Questions About Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Here are some common questions regarding Kevin Durant’s recent crypto revelation: Q: How much did Kevin Durant initially invest in Bitcoin?A: The exact amount of Bitcoin Kevin Durant initially invested has not been disclosed. However, it was purchased around 2016 when Bitcoin was priced at approximately $600. Q: How did Kevin Durant recover his forgotten Coinbase account?A: Coinbase assisted Kevin Durant in recovering his account after he completed a thorough identity verification process, confirming his ownership of the decade-old account. Q: What does "195-fold return" mean?A: A "195-fold return" means that the value of his initial investment multiplied by 195 times. If he invested $1,000, it would now be worth $195,000. Q: Has Kevin Durant invested in other cryptocurrencies or NFTs?A: Yes, Kevin Durant has shown a friendly stance toward cryptocurrency beyond Bitcoin. He has partnered with Coinbase and has also purchased Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the past. Q: Is Kevin Durant’s story typical for Bitcoin investors?A: While the 195-fold return is exceptional, the principle of significant gains from long-term holding (HODLing) is a common theme in Bitcoin’s history. However, not all investments yield such high returns, and market volatility is always a factor. Did Kevin Durant’s incredible crypto journey inspire you? Share this astonishing story with your friends and followers on social media to spark conversations about the future of digital assets and the power of long-term investing! Your shares help us bring more fascinating crypto news to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. This post Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.0116+178.57%
Quack AI
Q$0.033179+0.96%
Threshold
T$0.01674-3.51%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 18:45
Share
Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens has referenced IOTA as a solution for a computer-implemented method and system focused on temporal correlation. Recently, Echo Protocol launched a native Bitcoin bridge to the IOTA network, introducing the first native Bitcoin asset in the IOTA network. A recent post on X by user Wonderer has drawn attention to a new patent from [...]]]>
Echo
ECHO$0.03883-2.06%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1899-2.31%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06819-0.48%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/19 19:16
Share

Trending News

More

How AI is Reshaping Enterprise Analytics

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

P2P Satellite Networks Invoking Edge-AI and Decentralized Intelligence-: Internet-AI Optimization