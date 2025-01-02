How to make money by lying down: Buy 10 BNB at the beginning of the year, and make money by compounding interest on Binance. How much money can you make by the end of the year?

By: PANews
2025/01/02 15:27
Binance Coin
BNB$991.61-0.48%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005282+0.36%

Author: Frank, PANews

In the bull market, there seem to be thousands of ways to make money. Some people use MEME to find angles, some people open contracts all night, and some people work hard to get airdrops. In addition to these methods, is there any way to make a profit without "hard work", gambling, or heartbeats? Some smart money is targeting platform activities such as Binance's Launchpool or Megadrop to achieve the goal of compound interest. In this article, PANews will review the various activities on Binance in the past year and simulate how much income can be obtained by holding 10 BNBs by the end of the year.

You can participate in 28 token airdrops throughout the year

In general, the income of BNB can be divided into three parts: the first is the value increase brought by the increase in the value of BNB tokens itself, the second is the reward income from participating in Launchpool activities, and the third is Megadrop, HodlerAirdrop or other staking income.

We use January 1, 2024 as the starting date for the cycle calculation. On January 1, the closing price of BNB was $313.5. At that time, the total principal required to buy 10 BNB was about $3,135. As of December 31, the price of BNB was about 702.3, an increase of about 124% from the beginning of the year. Based on this calculation, the profit of holding BNB is about $3,880.

In addition to BNB's growth, Binance's Launchpool is another type of activity with the most user participation. Projects participating in the activity will reward some tokens to users who stake BNB or other stablecoins. As of December 31, the total locked amount on Binance Launchpool was approximately US$1.53 billion, and there were more than 6.1 million historical non-repeating participants. In 2024, Binance launched a total of 21 Launchpool activities.

How to make money by lying down: Buy 10 BNB at the beginning of the year, and make money by compounding interest on Binance. How much money can you make by the end of the year?

According to PANews statistics, if users have participated in the Launchpool activities of these projects since the beginning of the year, they can earn about 1.6% of the token amount on average for each participation. If we look at the highest price of the rewarded tokens, the average income for each participation is $70. The total income can reach up to $1,481. The overall rate of return for 21 participations is about 47.2%. Among them, Altlayer's activity income is the highest, about 5.93%, and the income amount reaches $173.3. PIXEL's income is second, with a rate of return of about 4.45% and an income of about $156

In addition to Launchpool, Binance has also launched 2 Megadrop and 5 HodlerAirdrop activities this year. If you participate in these 7 activities at the same time, the total income is about US$557, and the rate of return is about 17.7%.

In summary, the highest combined return from participating in Binance's Launchpool, Megadrop, and HodlerAirdrop is 65%. Combined with the price increase of 124%, the total return can reach 187%. Overall, participating in these activities can eventually increase the principal of participating investment of US$3,135 to US$9,087.

Compound interest yields higher returns

Of course, the above method may not be the solution to maximize profits. I believe that many people think that if compound interest thinking is introduced, the rewards or tokens obtained through participation each time are sold and bought for BNB, the amount of BNB can be increased, and there will be more principal to participate in the activities, and the overall profit should be greater.

First of all, this method of operation may have certain flaws. We can no longer use the highest price to calculate the profit. In principle, using this method, you need to sell the tokens immediately after receiving them, so as not to miss the next event. Therefore, the calculation adopted is based on the closing price of these event tokens on the first day after they are launched.

According to this compound interest method, after participating in 21 Launchpool activities, the 10 BNBs in hand can eventually become 12.39. The BNB tokens increase by 2.39. Based on $702.3, the profit of this part is about $1,678. Adding the profit of about 0.62 BNB from Megadrop and HodlerAirdrop activities, the final number of BNB can reach 13. If you sell the event tokens every time and buy them for BNB, the final amount is about $9,136.

How to make money by lying down: Buy 10 BNB at the beginning of the year, and make money by compounding interest on Binance. How much money can you make by the end of the year?

This profit result is higher than simply participating in the event and selling at the highest point. The biggest advantage is that this method of operation is closer to actual operation. After all, no one can sell at the highest point every time. Compared with normal participation in the event, just selling the reward tokens directly without exchanging them for BNB, the final actual total assets are about 8,490 US dollars. In comparison, the compound interest method is still more advantageous.

The value increased by 2.7 times in one year, exceeding the performance of 70% of tokens

Of course, no matter which operation method is used, the total amount of 10 BNBs with a principal of $3,315 can be converted into a range of $8,490 to $9,136 after one year of operation. The overall wealth change is about 2.56 to 2.75 times. Of course, the biggest source of income is still the appreciation of BNB, followed by Launchpool activities.

Compared with the maximum rise and fall of the 182 spot and contract trading pairs of tokens launched on Binance this year, this kind of return exceeds the performance of 73.6% of the tokens in the sample. On the surface, such a rate of return may not be a big deal in the face of the tens of thousands of times in the crypto world. But for users with large funds, who pursue relatively stable returns, or who are keen on wool-pulling but cannot participate in wool-pulling. The final performance of this kind of operation method seems to be considerable. First, from the perspective of input-output ratio, whether it is airdropping or MEME speculation, the time and cost spent on the chain are always considerable, and participating in such activities is relatively much easier. Second, the high volatility of MEME coins and the uncertainty of airdropping will greatly reduce the investment success rate, and the market with less volatility tends to have relatively stable returns. Therefore, this kind of wool-pulling activities seem to have the effect of gathering sand into a tower.

However, any investment strategy should be subject to a lot of data analysis and fundamental judgment before it is actually implemented. The above content is for reference only and is not an investment advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

BitcoinWorld Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return Imagine logging into an old account and discovering a fortune! That’s exactly what happened to NBA superstar Kevin Durant. His decade-old, forgotten Coinbase account, which held an early Kevin Durant Bitcoin investment, has now resurfaced, revealing an incredible 195-fold return. This remarkable story highlights the immense potential of long-term cryptocurrency holdings and serves as a fascinating example for anyone interested in digital assets. The Accidental ‘Hodl’: How Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Skyrocketed The journey of Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin investment began in 2016. He encountered Bitcoin, then priced at a modest $600, during a birthday celebration for venture capitalist Ben Horowitz. Intrigued, Durant decided to invest, setting up a Coinbase account. However, as many early adopters can attest, managing digital assets in the nascent crypto landscape wasn’t always straightforward. Durant subsequently misplaced his Coinbase login credentials, leading to an involuntary long-term hold – a phenomenon affectionately known as "HODL" (Hold On for Dear Life) in the crypto community. This accidental strategy proved to be a stroke of pure luck. After a decade, with assistance from Coinbase and a thorough identity verification process, Durant successfully recovered his account. While the exact amount of BTC remains undisclosed, the outcome is clear: a staggering 195-fold return on his initial investment. Initial Investment: Bitcoin at $600 in 2016. Accidental Strategy: Lost login details led to an unintentional "HODL." Recovery: Coinbase assisted with identity verification. Return: A remarkable 195-fold increase in value. Beyond Personal Gains: Kevin Durant’s Broader Crypto Engagement This isn’t Kevin Durant’s first foray into the world of digital assets, nor is it his only connection to the industry. Long before this incredible recovery, Durant had already demonstrated a positive and forward-thinking stance toward cryptocurrency. His engagement extends beyond just holding assets; he has actively participated in the crypto ecosystem. Durant previously partnered with Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, showcasing his belief in the platform and the broader potential of digital currencies. He has also ventured into the realm of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), purchasing digital collectibles and exploring this evolving sector. These actions underscore his understanding and acceptance of crypto’s growing influence. His continued involvement helps bridge the gap between mainstream culture and the crypto world, bringing increased visibility and legitimacy to digital assets. The story of his Kevin Durant Bitcoin recovery only adds another layer to his impressive crypto narrative, inspiring many to consider the long-term prospects of digital investments. Valuable Lessons from Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Journey Kevin Durant’s story offers compelling insights for both seasoned investors and newcomers to the crypto space. It powerfully illustrates the potential rewards of a patient, long-term investment approach, even if accidental. While not everyone will forget their login details for a decade, the principle of "HODLing" through market volatility can yield significant returns. However, it also subtly highlights the importance of proper security and record-keeping. Losing access to an account, even if eventually recovered, can be a stressful experience. Here are some actionable takeaways: Embrace Long-Term Vision: Bitcoin’s history shows substantial growth over extended periods. Patience often outperforms short-term trading. Secure Your Assets: Always keep your login details, seed phrases, and recovery information in multiple, secure locations. Consider hardware wallets for significant holdings. Understand the Volatility: Crypto markets are volatile. Investing only what you can afford to lose and being prepared for price swings is crucial. Stay Informed: While Durant’s hold was accidental, continuous learning about the crypto market can help make informed decisions. His experience reinforces the idea that strategic, even if involuntary, patience can be profoundly rewarding in the world of cryptocurrency. The Kevin Durant Bitcoin story is a testament to this. The tale of Kevin Durant’s forgotten Coinbase account and his astonishing 195-fold return on a decade-old Bitcoin investment is nothing short of extraordinary. It’s a vivid reminder of the transformative power of early adoption and the incredible growth potential within the cryptocurrency market. Beyond the personal windfall, Durant’s continued engagement with crypto, from partnerships to NFTs, reinforces his role as a prominent figure in the digital asset space. His accidental "HODL" has become a legendary example, inspiring many to look at long-term crypto investments with renewed optimism and a keen eye on future possibilities. Frequently Asked Questions About Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Here are some common questions regarding Kevin Durant’s recent crypto revelation: Q: How much did Kevin Durant initially invest in Bitcoin?A: The exact amount of Bitcoin Kevin Durant initially invested has not been disclosed. However, it was purchased around 2016 when Bitcoin was priced at approximately $600. Q: How did Kevin Durant recover his forgotten Coinbase account?A: Coinbase assisted Kevin Durant in recovering his account after he completed a thorough identity verification process, confirming his ownership of the decade-old account. Q: What does "195-fold return" mean?A: A "195-fold return" means that the value of his initial investment multiplied by 195 times. If he invested $1,000, it would now be worth $195,000. Q: Has Kevin Durant invested in other cryptocurrencies or NFTs?A: Yes, Kevin Durant has shown a friendly stance toward cryptocurrency beyond Bitcoin. He has partnered with Coinbase and has also purchased Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the past. Q: Is Kevin Durant’s story typical for Bitcoin investors?A: While the 195-fold return is exceptional, the principle of significant gains from long-term holding (HODLing) is a common theme in Bitcoin’s history. However, not all investments yield such high returns, and market volatility is always a factor. Did Kevin Durant’s incredible crypto journey inspire you? Share this astonishing story with your friends and followers on social media to spark conversations about the future of digital assets and the power of long-term investing! Your shares help us bring more fascinating crypto news to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. This post Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.011+185.56%
Quack AI
Q$0.033666+3.62%
Threshold
T$0.01672-3.46%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 18:45
Share
Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens has referenced IOTA as a solution for a computer-implemented method and system focused on temporal correlation. Recently, Echo Protocol launched a native Bitcoin bridge to the IOTA network, introducing the first native Bitcoin asset in the IOTA network. A recent post on X by user Wonderer has drawn attention to a new patent from [...]]]>
Echo
ECHO$0.03884-2.04%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1895-2.06%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06912+0.81%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/19 19:16
Share
MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

Popular decentralized cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask is coming up with its own native crypto. According to ConsenSys founder Joseph Lubin, it will happen very soon. MetaMask has always been the first choice for most cryptocurrency enthusiasts when it comes to swapping digital assets. While its core use cases aren’t simple, the platform has earned renown for […]
Threshold
T$0.01672-3.46%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01385-3.21%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4503-2.38%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/19 17:54
Share

Trending News

More

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

P2P Satellite Networks Invoking Edge-AI and Decentralized Intelligence-: Internet-AI Optimization

How to Choose Proxies for Multi-Accounting: Key Criteria and Common Mistakes