A quick look at the AI pet game The Farm: Will AI agents bring new gameplay to blockchain games?

By: PANews
2025/01/05 12:29
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.33-1.70%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.5234-4.80%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.134997-3.42%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1421-4.18%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02356-2.80%

A quick look at the AI pet game The Farm: Will AI agents bring new gameplay to blockchain games?

Author: Zen, PANews

Although the blockchain game track has attracted much attention from capital and the market, its gameplay and mode are highly homogenized and lack real innovative breakthroughs. However, with the rise of AI agent technology, the blockchain game industry may have ushered in a new opportunity for change. In this wave, The Farm attempts to create an unprecedented immersive game world through deep integration with AI Agent, and redefine the way players interact with the virtual ecosystem.

In addition to the innovation at the conceptual level, The Farm, which fits the current hot spots in the industry, has also received initial recognition from the market. Its current market value has reached US$75 million, and on January 3 it even rose by nearly 50%.

The Farm: GenAI-powered AI agent game

The Farm is the first GenAI-driven AI agent game based on Hyperliquid, which combines on-chain creature generation (similar to CryptoKitties 2.0), business simulation (such as "Stardew Valley") and battle mechanism (such as "Pokémon Go"), and uses AI to help realize a new experience of player creation and interaction. The game drives the economic ecology through $FARM tokens and gradually unfolds with multi-stage gameplay.

Game Design and Features

Phase 1: The Ancestors

This phase went live on December 13, 2024 and ended a week after launch. During this period, players can upload two photos to generate pixel-style hybrid creatures created by the GenAI model for free. After spending 100 USDC to cast their favorite creatures, they will participate in the vote, and the top 50 creatures in the voting results will become "ancestors". "Ancestors" will receive 10% of all future creature casting revenue. Ancestors and their creators and voters will also receive airdrop rewards from the developer wallet.

A quick look at the AI pet game The Farm: Will AI agents bring new gameplay to blockchain games?

Stage 2: Evolution

This phase begins immediately after the ancestor selection ends on December 20, and its features will continue to roll out. All creatures are given characteristics, attributes, skills, personalities, favorite foods, etc., all of which are generated by AI. Creatures will be given personalities, on-chain wallets, and support text and voice conversations. These creatures can learn AI skills such as tarot divination and drawing fortunes. Players can train creatures by uploading data, and buy food or sign up for courses to improve their attributes. In addition, creatures will gradually unlock autonomous agent behaviors.

Phase 3: The Battlefield

According to The Farm roadmap, this phase is scheduled to be launched in mid-February 2025. Creatures can participate in battles independently or in guilds formed by players. The battle mode supports betting, and the winner will win the loser's bet reward, and the loser's creatures may perish as a result. In this phase, the interaction and competition dimensions of creatures will be further expanded.

System Design of The Farm

According to an article published by The Farm introducing its system design, the game did not adopt the more mainstream SWARM system, but was based on and inherited the design concept of Langchain.

SWARM (cluster) has its autonomy, decentralization and flexibility. Each AI agent acts as an independent node in the SWARM pool, and its notable feature is emergent behavior, which leads to dynamic propagation in task management. That is, tasks are processed in a decentralized and adaptive interactive way, and agents discover and collaborate to complete tasks based on local decisions and interactive dynamics.

When a request is sent to an AI agent in the SWARM pool, the agent either completes the request independently and returns the result, or breaks down the request into subtasks, processes part of it, and then passes the remaining subtasks to other AI agents in the SWARM pool for processing. In the second case, since the agent cannot obtain a global view of the capabilities of all agents in the SWARM pool, its dynamic propagation methods may include broadcasting subtasks, forwarding based on local knowledge, assigning subtasks randomly or based on simple rules, and reading agent capability information from decentralized ledgers. Although these dynamic propagation methods give the SWARM system agents autonomy, due to the lack of task planning and trajectory planning mechanisms, there may be defects such as time-consuming, high cost, and loss of execution status.

As an agent game that will involve multiple agent interactions, Farm has proposed another complete design concept to achieve higher task planning accuracy and better agent coordination. Farm believes that the on-chain multi-agent system should have higher task trajectory planning accuracy and should track the status of agent execution, which can be achieved through the data availability layer (DA).

Unlike the SWARM system, Farm introduces Orchestrator AI or on-chain AI Oracle services. The functions of this design concept include: task decomposition and allocation, service discovery and global view, subtask execution status and agent output result tracking, and dynamic adjustment to ensure the integrity of the task cycle (if an agent cannot handle a task or times out, the system will reallocate the subtask). Through a global view and optimal path planning, it avoids redundant calculations and resource waste caused by dynamic propagation, and greatly improves the execution efficiency and success rate of complex tasks. This approach also reduces the risk of state loss and provides a basis for collaboration between agents, enabling multi-agent networks to achieve a higher degree of interoperability.

Token model: Half of the protocol revenue is used for FARM repurchase and destruction

Starting from an AI agent game based on generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), The Farm initially plans to attract users through on-chain creature generation (similar to CryptoKitties 2.0) combined with simulation business gameplay (such as "Stardew Valley") and battle mechanisms (such as "Pokémon Go"), and gradually expand to a general AI agent launch platform, and eventually provide Rollup as a service functions, so that AI agents can have their own application chains and develop their ecosystems.

In terms of revenue mechanism, the game part of The Farm uses $FARM tokens for on-chain creature generation, in-game item and skill sales, and battle/betting commissions. The general AI agent launch platform supports agents to issue their tokens and collect fees through pre-sales and liquidity launch phases, while taking commissions from agent services.

For agents who support the application chain, they need to start the application chain by staking $FARM. 50% of the protocol income is used for $FARM repurchase and destruction, 40% is allocated to $FARM stakers, and 10% is allocated to the team. In addition, $FARM stakers can obtain $veFARM to share income and proxy priority configuration, realizing the continuous accumulation of token value.

By introducing AI agents, The Farm aims to enhance the experience of open world game players exploring the unknown world and growing. Players can create characters that can continuously evolve according to their personal preferences, rather than being limited to a few fixed templates. The game world no longer has a preset script, and all players' creativity will jointly shape the world. In addition, the characters can interact with real people, breaking the boundary between virtual and reality.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

BitcoinWorld Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return Imagine logging into an old account and discovering a fortune! That’s exactly what happened to NBA superstar Kevin Durant. His decade-old, forgotten Coinbase account, which held an early Kevin Durant Bitcoin investment, has now resurfaced, revealing an incredible 195-fold return. This remarkable story highlights the immense potential of long-term cryptocurrency holdings and serves as a fascinating example for anyone interested in digital assets. The Accidental ‘Hodl’: How Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Skyrocketed The journey of Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin investment began in 2016. He encountered Bitcoin, then priced at a modest $600, during a birthday celebration for venture capitalist Ben Horowitz. Intrigued, Durant decided to invest, setting up a Coinbase account. However, as many early adopters can attest, managing digital assets in the nascent crypto landscape wasn’t always straightforward. Durant subsequently misplaced his Coinbase login credentials, leading to an involuntary long-term hold – a phenomenon affectionately known as "HODL" (Hold On for Dear Life) in the crypto community. This accidental strategy proved to be a stroke of pure luck. After a decade, with assistance from Coinbase and a thorough identity verification process, Durant successfully recovered his account. While the exact amount of BTC remains undisclosed, the outcome is clear: a staggering 195-fold return on his initial investment. Initial Investment: Bitcoin at $600 in 2016. Accidental Strategy: Lost login details led to an unintentional "HODL." Recovery: Coinbase assisted with identity verification. Return: A remarkable 195-fold increase in value. Beyond Personal Gains: Kevin Durant’s Broader Crypto Engagement This isn’t Kevin Durant’s first foray into the world of digital assets, nor is it his only connection to the industry. Long before this incredible recovery, Durant had already demonstrated a positive and forward-thinking stance toward cryptocurrency. His engagement extends beyond just holding assets; he has actively participated in the crypto ecosystem. Durant previously partnered with Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, showcasing his belief in the platform and the broader potential of digital currencies. He has also ventured into the realm of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), purchasing digital collectibles and exploring this evolving sector. These actions underscore his understanding and acceptance of crypto’s growing influence. His continued involvement helps bridge the gap between mainstream culture and the crypto world, bringing increased visibility and legitimacy to digital assets. The story of his Kevin Durant Bitcoin recovery only adds another layer to his impressive crypto narrative, inspiring many to consider the long-term prospects of digital investments. Valuable Lessons from Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Journey Kevin Durant’s story offers compelling insights for both seasoned investors and newcomers to the crypto space. It powerfully illustrates the potential rewards of a patient, long-term investment approach, even if accidental. While not everyone will forget their login details for a decade, the principle of "HODLing" through market volatility can yield significant returns. However, it also subtly highlights the importance of proper security and record-keeping. Losing access to an account, even if eventually recovered, can be a stressful experience. Here are some actionable takeaways: Embrace Long-Term Vision: Bitcoin’s history shows substantial growth over extended periods. Patience often outperforms short-term trading. Secure Your Assets: Always keep your login details, seed phrases, and recovery information in multiple, secure locations. Consider hardware wallets for significant holdings. Understand the Volatility: Crypto markets are volatile. Investing only what you can afford to lose and being prepared for price swings is crucial. Stay Informed: While Durant’s hold was accidental, continuous learning about the crypto market can help make informed decisions. His experience reinforces the idea that strategic, even if involuntary, patience can be profoundly rewarding in the world of cryptocurrency. The Kevin Durant Bitcoin story is a testament to this. The tale of Kevin Durant’s forgotten Coinbase account and his astonishing 195-fold return on a decade-old Bitcoin investment is nothing short of extraordinary. It’s a vivid reminder of the transformative power of early adoption and the incredible growth potential within the cryptocurrency market. Beyond the personal windfall, Durant’s continued engagement with crypto, from partnerships to NFTs, reinforces his role as a prominent figure in the digital asset space. His accidental "HODL" has become a legendary example, inspiring many to look at long-term crypto investments with renewed optimism and a keen eye on future possibilities. Frequently Asked Questions About Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Here are some common questions regarding Kevin Durant’s recent crypto revelation: Q: How much did Kevin Durant initially invest in Bitcoin?A: The exact amount of Bitcoin Kevin Durant initially invested has not been disclosed. However, it was purchased around 2016 when Bitcoin was priced at approximately $600. Q: How did Kevin Durant recover his forgotten Coinbase account?A: Coinbase assisted Kevin Durant in recovering his account after he completed a thorough identity verification process, confirming his ownership of the decade-old account. Q: What does "195-fold return" mean?A: A "195-fold return" means that the value of his initial investment multiplied by 195 times. If he invested $1,000, it would now be worth $195,000. Q: Has Kevin Durant invested in other cryptocurrencies or NFTs?A: Yes, Kevin Durant has shown a friendly stance toward cryptocurrency beyond Bitcoin. He has partnered with Coinbase and has also purchased Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the past. Q: Is Kevin Durant’s story typical for Bitcoin investors?A: While the 195-fold return is exceptional, the principle of significant gains from long-term holding (HODLing) is a common theme in Bitcoin’s history. However, not all investments yield such high returns, and market volatility is always a factor. Did Kevin Durant’s incredible crypto journey inspire you? Share this astonishing story with your friends and followers on social media to spark conversations about the future of digital assets and the power of long-term investing! Your shares help us bring more fascinating crypto news to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. This post Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.011+185.56%
Quack AI
Q$0.033666+3.62%
Threshold
T$0.01672-3.46%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 18:45
Share
Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens has referenced IOTA as a solution for a computer-implemented method and system focused on temporal correlation. Recently, Echo Protocol launched a native Bitcoin bridge to the IOTA network, introducing the first native Bitcoin asset in the IOTA network. A recent post on X by user Wonderer has drawn attention to a new patent from [...]]]>
Echo
ECHO$0.03884-2.04%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1895-2.06%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06912+0.81%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/19 19:16
Share
MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

Popular decentralized cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask is coming up with its own native crypto. According to ConsenSys founder Joseph Lubin, it will happen very soon. MetaMask has always been the first choice for most cryptocurrency enthusiasts when it comes to swapping digital assets. While its core use cases aren’t simple, the platform has earned renown for […]
Threshold
T$0.01672-3.46%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01385-3.21%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4503-2.38%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/19 17:54
Share

Trending News

More

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

P2P Satellite Networks Invoking Edge-AI and Decentralized Intelligence-: Internet-AI Optimization

How to Choose Proxies for Multi-Accounting: Key Criteria and Common Mistakes