A preliminary study of DeFAI: Deep integration of DeFi and AI, three core scenarios promote large-scale application of DeFi

By: PANews
2025/01/06 15:19
DeepBook
DEEP$0,134956-%3,43
DeFi
DEFI$0,001916-%10,63
Core DAO
CORE$0,4498-%2,72
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1419-%4,31

A preliminary study of DeFAI: Deep integration of DeFi and AI, three core scenarios promote large-scale application of DeFi

Original text: Daniele

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

Since its inception, decentralized finance (DeFi) has always been committed to building an open global financial ecosystem with the core concept of empowering individuals with asset autonomy and eliminating traditional intermediaries. However, despite the rapid development of DeFi, its complex user interface, numerous protocols, and high-risk operational decisions still deter many users.

The next stage of DeFi, DeFAI , the deep integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and decentralized finance, is reshaping this field. By introducing advanced AI technology to simplify user experience and optimize the financial decision-making process, DeFAI aims to lower the entry threshold and achieve a more autonomous and efficient financial interaction method.

This article will explore in depth the three core application scenarios of AI in DeFi and analyze how it drives the evolution of decentralized finance.

1. AI-driven DeFi interactive interface

DeFi users, whether new or experienced, often face the complexity of executing transactions across multiple protocols. The existing process usually includes:

  • Access decentralized applications (dApps);

  • Connect a wallet (such as Metamask, Ledger, or Phantom);

  • Enter transaction details;

  • Confirm the transaction multiple times and verify the contract address.

This cumbersome operation process is time-consuming and error-prone, especially when using multiple DeFi protocols. The AI-driven interactive interface significantly simplifies this process. Users can directly issue instructions through natural language, such as: "Exchange 3 ETH for USDC" or "Provide liquidity in the ETH-USDC pool" .

In the background, the AI will automatically:

  1. Parsing user requests;

  2. Search for the best sources of liquidity;

  3. Generate transaction data;

  4. The user is prompted to select a wallet to sign the transaction (either custodial or self-custodial, such as Ledger or Phantom).

The intervention of AI reduces the complexity of the transaction process to a minimum, and users only need to complete the final signature. DeFAI greatly improves the user experience by eliminating operational redundancy, helping more users to easily enter the DeFi field.

2. Autonomous DeFi Smart Agent

Although the AI interactive interface simplifies the transaction process, the real change lies in the introduction of autonomous DeFi intelligent agents. These AI agents can control hot wallets, execute complex multi-step financial strategies based on natural language instructions, and realize full-link automated transactions.

For example, the user only needs to enter the following command:

“Bridge ETH from mainnet to Base, exchange half for USDC, create a liquidity pool on Uniswap v2 using both tokens, and return the LP tokens to the main wallet.”

The intelligent agent will automatically perform the entire process, including:

  1. Choose a secure cross-chain bridging protocol;

  2. Plan the optimal exchange path;

  3. Creating liquidity pools in decentralized exchanges (DEX) such as Uniswap;

  4. Return the generated LP tokens to the user's wallet.

This system can not only execute complex transactions, but also dynamically optimize security and costs. AI automatically checks the reputation of the protocol, compares transaction fees, monitors slippage, and chooses the path with the lowest cost, fastest speed and highest security. Autonomous DeFi agents effectively reduce user operation risks and make complex financial operations intuitive and controllable.

3. Intelligent Research and Information Interaction Agents

As DeFi continues to expand, so too does the amount of information users need to process. Price data, on-chain analysis, protocol documentation, governance forums, and social media discussions can be overwhelming. Collating and verifying this information before making a decision on how to allocate funds is a full-time job.

Research and information exchange agent is another important application scenario of DeFAI. The agent connects multiple data sources such as on-chain browsers, market data interfaces, GitHub code bases, and governance forums to help users quickly obtain and interpret key data. Users can send the agent such as:

  • “What is the best yield strategy for ETH based on my current portfolio?”

  • “Can you find a similar token with a larger market cap than $ANON? What are their key differences? How much would $ANON need to rise to reach a similar market cap?”

Instead of spending hours or even days manually researching, verifying, and cross-checking information from multiple sources, users can rely on research agents to provide concise, data-based recommendations and insights. This not only saves time, but also ensures that users get the latest information from many trusted sources and focus on higher-level decisions.

Powered by Heyanon.ai

The above three DeFAI application scenarios - natural language trading interface, autonomous DeFi intelligent agent, and research and information interaction agent - are all developed by Heyanon.ai and are scheduled to be launched in public beta at the end of January. These tools are designed to lower the barriers for users to enter the DeFi market, enhance trust, and promote the popularization of decentralized finance to a wider range of people.

By automating transaction generation, on-chain information verification, and execution of complex financial operations, DeFAI is leading a financial revolution, enabling users to truly realize asset autonomy and freely choose centralized or decentralized financial instruments without having to face cumbersome technical difficulties.

DeFi future outlook: lower threshold, higher freedom

From traditional Metamask manual interaction to AI-assisted transaction generation, and then to multi-step autonomous transaction agents, DeFi is ushering in a new chapter of technological change. The in-depth application of AI in the DeFi field will greatly improve user decision-making efficiency, optimize risk management, and achieve a seamless on-chain interactive experience.

In this new landscape, both veteran crypto investors and DeFi novices can use AI tools to easily manage assets, execute complex transactions, and avoid asset losses due to human errors or missing information.

With the continuous development and maturity of DeFAI tools such as Heyanon.ai, decentralized finance will enter a new era of greater inclusiveness, security and efficiency. DeFi is no longer the exclusive domain of niche players, but an inclusive financial system for global users. The arrival of DeFAI not only heralds the next stage of decentralized finance, but also accelerates the evolution of DeFi from a niche market to a mainstream market.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

BitcoinWorld Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return Imagine logging into an old account and discovering a fortune! That’s exactly what happened to NBA superstar Kevin Durant. His decade-old, forgotten Coinbase account, which held an early Kevin Durant Bitcoin investment, has now resurfaced, revealing an incredible 195-fold return. This remarkable story highlights the immense potential of long-term cryptocurrency holdings and serves as a fascinating example for anyone interested in digital assets. The Accidental ‘Hodl’: How Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Skyrocketed The journey of Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin investment began in 2016. He encountered Bitcoin, then priced at a modest $600, during a birthday celebration for venture capitalist Ben Horowitz. Intrigued, Durant decided to invest, setting up a Coinbase account. However, as many early adopters can attest, managing digital assets in the nascent crypto landscape wasn’t always straightforward. Durant subsequently misplaced his Coinbase login credentials, leading to an involuntary long-term hold – a phenomenon affectionately known as "HODL" (Hold On for Dear Life) in the crypto community. This accidental strategy proved to be a stroke of pure luck. After a decade, with assistance from Coinbase and a thorough identity verification process, Durant successfully recovered his account. While the exact amount of BTC remains undisclosed, the outcome is clear: a staggering 195-fold return on his initial investment. Initial Investment: Bitcoin at $600 in 2016. Accidental Strategy: Lost login details led to an unintentional "HODL." Recovery: Coinbase assisted with identity verification. Return: A remarkable 195-fold increase in value. Beyond Personal Gains: Kevin Durant’s Broader Crypto Engagement This isn’t Kevin Durant’s first foray into the world of digital assets, nor is it his only connection to the industry. Long before this incredible recovery, Durant had already demonstrated a positive and forward-thinking stance toward cryptocurrency. His engagement extends beyond just holding assets; he has actively participated in the crypto ecosystem. Durant previously partnered with Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, showcasing his belief in the platform and the broader potential of digital currencies. He has also ventured into the realm of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), purchasing digital collectibles and exploring this evolving sector. These actions underscore his understanding and acceptance of crypto’s growing influence. His continued involvement helps bridge the gap between mainstream culture and the crypto world, bringing increased visibility and legitimacy to digital assets. The story of his Kevin Durant Bitcoin recovery only adds another layer to his impressive crypto narrative, inspiring many to consider the long-term prospects of digital investments. Valuable Lessons from Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Journey Kevin Durant’s story offers compelling insights for both seasoned investors and newcomers to the crypto space. It powerfully illustrates the potential rewards of a patient, long-term investment approach, even if accidental. While not everyone will forget their login details for a decade, the principle of "HODLing" through market volatility can yield significant returns. However, it also subtly highlights the importance of proper security and record-keeping. Losing access to an account, even if eventually recovered, can be a stressful experience. Here are some actionable takeaways: Embrace Long-Term Vision: Bitcoin’s history shows substantial growth over extended periods. Patience often outperforms short-term trading. Secure Your Assets: Always keep your login details, seed phrases, and recovery information in multiple, secure locations. Consider hardware wallets for significant holdings. Understand the Volatility: Crypto markets are volatile. Investing only what you can afford to lose and being prepared for price swings is crucial. Stay Informed: While Durant’s hold was accidental, continuous learning about the crypto market can help make informed decisions. His experience reinforces the idea that strategic, even if involuntary, patience can be profoundly rewarding in the world of cryptocurrency. The Kevin Durant Bitcoin story is a testament to this. The tale of Kevin Durant’s forgotten Coinbase account and his astonishing 195-fold return on a decade-old Bitcoin investment is nothing short of extraordinary. It’s a vivid reminder of the transformative power of early adoption and the incredible growth potential within the cryptocurrency market. Beyond the personal windfall, Durant’s continued engagement with crypto, from partnerships to NFTs, reinforces his role as a prominent figure in the digital asset space. His accidental "HODL" has become a legendary example, inspiring many to look at long-term crypto investments with renewed optimism and a keen eye on future possibilities. Frequently Asked Questions About Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Here are some common questions regarding Kevin Durant’s recent crypto revelation: Q: How much did Kevin Durant initially invest in Bitcoin?A: The exact amount of Bitcoin Kevin Durant initially invested has not been disclosed. However, it was purchased around 2016 when Bitcoin was priced at approximately $600. Q: How did Kevin Durant recover his forgotten Coinbase account?A: Coinbase assisted Kevin Durant in recovering his account after he completed a thorough identity verification process, confirming his ownership of the decade-old account. Q: What does "195-fold return" mean?A: A "195-fold return" means that the value of his initial investment multiplied by 195 times. If he invested $1,000, it would now be worth $195,000. Q: Has Kevin Durant invested in other cryptocurrencies or NFTs?A: Yes, Kevin Durant has shown a friendly stance toward cryptocurrency beyond Bitcoin. He has partnered with Coinbase and has also purchased Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the past. Q: Is Kevin Durant’s story typical for Bitcoin investors?A: While the 195-fold return is exceptional, the principle of significant gains from long-term holding (HODLing) is a common theme in Bitcoin’s history. However, not all investments yield such high returns, and market volatility is always a factor. Did Kevin Durant’s incredible crypto journey inspire you? Share this astonishing story with your friends and followers on social media to spark conversations about the future of digital assets and the power of long-term investing! Your shares help us bring more fascinating crypto news to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. This post Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0,011+%185,56
Quack AI
Q$0,033666+%3,62
Threshold
T$0,01672-%3,46
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 18:45
Share
Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens has referenced IOTA as a solution for a computer-implemented method and system focused on temporal correlation. Recently, Echo Protocol launched a native Bitcoin bridge to the IOTA network, introducing the first native Bitcoin asset in the IOTA network. A recent post on X by user Wonderer has drawn attention to a new patent from [...]]]>
Echo
ECHO$0,03884-%2,04
MIOTAC
IOTA$0,1895-%2,06
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0,06912+%0,81
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/19 19:16
Share
MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

Popular decentralized cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask is coming up with its own native crypto. According to ConsenSys founder Joseph Lubin, it will happen very soon. MetaMask has always been the first choice for most cryptocurrency enthusiasts when it comes to swapping digital assets. While its core use cases aren’t simple, the platform has earned renown for […]
Threshold
T$0,01672-%3,46
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01385-%3,21
Core DAO
CORE$0,4503-%2,38
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/19 17:54
Share

Trending News

More

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

P2P Satellite Networks Invoking Edge-AI and Decentralized Intelligence-: Internet-AI Optimization

How to Choose Proxies for Multi-Accounting: Key Criteria and Common Mistakes