OSL Trading Hours: Bitcoin long-term holders' reduction slows down, bull market signals still exist

By: PANews
2025/01/13 11:25
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002457-12.31%

OSL Trading Hours: Bitcoin long-term holders' reduction slows down, bull market signals still exist

1. Market observation

Keywords: ETH, ETF, BTC

In the past week, the cryptocurrency industry has seen a number of important developments. MicroStrategy's Bitcoin holdings increased significantly by 51%, and unrealized gains exceeded the $14 billion mark. It is worth noting that crypto KOL Jeremie Davinci predicted that Bitcoin is expected to reach $350,000 based on historical trends and current mining cost analysis.

Meanwhile, BlackRock, the world's largest asset management company, is expected to have differences with Trump, who may return to the White House, on crypto policy. Market research firm Glassnode said that Bitcoin prices are about 12% lower than their historical highs, and long-term holders (LTH) are still reducing their holdings, but the pace has slowed down. The 30-day supply change rate shows that the reduction may reach a cyclical peak. History shows that prices may continue to rise after the LTH reduction peak.

At the institutional level, some Meta shareholders have proposed to include Bitcoin in the company's reserves. Listed companies, led by MicroStrategy, continue to actively hoard Bitcoin, which is seen as a positive response to the successful launch of the US Bitcoin ETF. It is worth mentioning that with the rise of AI meme coins such as iDEGEN, some investors regard them as "Bitcoin alternatives." Mainstream investors and traders remain optimistic about the market outlook and believe that the activity of key addresses may push Bitcoin above $100,000.

This week, there was also a piece of regrettable news that a British man lost about 8,000 bitcoins because his girlfriend accidentally threw away a hard drive. However, there was good news from the regulatory level. North Dakota is considering using state funds to invest in bitcoin. Crypto expert Timothy Peterson made a bolder prediction that the price of bitcoin is expected to reach $1.5 million in 2035. However, the recent fluctuations in the price of bitcoin also remind investors to be wary of potential market risks.

2. Key data (as of 09:37 HKT on January 13)

  • S&P 500: 5,827.04 (-0.93% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,161.63 (-0.77% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.769% (+19.30 basis points this year)

  • US dollar index: 109.63 (+1.06% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $95,156 (+1.86% YTD), with daily spot volume of $19.37 billion

  • Ethereum: $3,300.76 (-1.31% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $9.97 billion

3. ETF flows (January 10 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$149.35 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$68.48 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

Non-farm payrolls data (January 10, 21:30)

  • Actual: 256,000 / Previous: 227,000 / Expected: 150,000

Unemployment rate (January 10, 21:30)

  • Actual: 4.1% / Previous: 4.2% / Expected: 4.2%

PPI month-on-month (January 14, 21:30)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 0.4% / Expected: 0.3%

Core inflation rate year-on-year (January 15, 21:30)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 4.2% / Expected: 4.2%

Year-on-year inflation rate (January 15, 21:30)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 2.7% / Expected: 2.8%

Retail sales year-on-year (January 16, 21:30)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 0.7% / Expected: 0.5%

5. Hot News

This week's preview | Usual Protocol plans to enable the revenue switch function; Ondo (ONDO) and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking

Data: ONDO, CHEEL, CONX and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking, among which CHEEL unlocking value is about 169 million US dollars

Macro Outlook This Week: CPI and "terrible data" may overturn expectations of rate cuts, and the Fed turns to a cautious stance

Aave: ZKsync Era market grew 160% in the past week

Azuki: ANIME tokens will be launched on Ethereum and Arbitrum in January, with 50.5% allocated to the community

US AI startup financing hits record high of $97 billion in 2024, with global investment concentrated on AI

FTX announces initial repayment schedule, with first repayment expected to start on February 25

26 of 31 publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies have seen their stock prices rise so far this year

Polymarket is defined as an illegal gambling website in Singapore and blocked

Aiccelerate DAO will increase token vesting in response to criticism of startup

USDC Treasury mints 250 million USDC on Solana chain

TON Ecosystem MEME Project DOGS Releases Development Roadmap for the First Half of 2025

Nasdaq-listed spirits company Heritage Distilling plans to build up Bitcoin reserves and accept it as payment

Dakota State proposes digital asset and precious metals reserves

An employee of the National Center for Public Policy Research submitted a shareholder proposal for Bitcoin reserves to Meta on behalf of his family

FDIC Vice Chairman Calls for More Open Attitude toward Crypto

New Hampshire introduces bill to create ‘strategic bitcoin reserve’

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

BitcoinWorld Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return Imagine logging into an old account and discovering a fortune! That’s exactly what happened to NBA superstar Kevin Durant. His decade-old, forgotten Coinbase account, which held an early Kevin Durant Bitcoin investment, has now resurfaced, revealing an incredible 195-fold return. This remarkable story highlights the immense potential of long-term cryptocurrency holdings and serves as a fascinating example for anyone interested in digital assets. The Accidental ‘Hodl’: How Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Skyrocketed The journey of Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin investment began in 2016. He encountered Bitcoin, then priced at a modest $600, during a birthday celebration for venture capitalist Ben Horowitz. Intrigued, Durant decided to invest, setting up a Coinbase account. However, as many early adopters can attest, managing digital assets in the nascent crypto landscape wasn’t always straightforward. Durant subsequently misplaced his Coinbase login credentials, leading to an involuntary long-term hold – a phenomenon affectionately known as "HODL" (Hold On for Dear Life) in the crypto community. This accidental strategy proved to be a stroke of pure luck. After a decade, with assistance from Coinbase and a thorough identity verification process, Durant successfully recovered his account. While the exact amount of BTC remains undisclosed, the outcome is clear: a staggering 195-fold return on his initial investment. Initial Investment: Bitcoin at $600 in 2016. Accidental Strategy: Lost login details led to an unintentional "HODL." Recovery: Coinbase assisted with identity verification. Return: A remarkable 195-fold increase in value. Beyond Personal Gains: Kevin Durant’s Broader Crypto Engagement This isn’t Kevin Durant’s first foray into the world of digital assets, nor is it his only connection to the industry. Long before this incredible recovery, Durant had already demonstrated a positive and forward-thinking stance toward cryptocurrency. His engagement extends beyond just holding assets; he has actively participated in the crypto ecosystem. Durant previously partnered with Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, showcasing his belief in the platform and the broader potential of digital currencies. He has also ventured into the realm of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), purchasing digital collectibles and exploring this evolving sector. These actions underscore his understanding and acceptance of crypto’s growing influence. His continued involvement helps bridge the gap between mainstream culture and the crypto world, bringing increased visibility and legitimacy to digital assets. The story of his Kevin Durant Bitcoin recovery only adds another layer to his impressive crypto narrative, inspiring many to consider the long-term prospects of digital investments. Valuable Lessons from Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Journey Kevin Durant’s story offers compelling insights for both seasoned investors and newcomers to the crypto space. It powerfully illustrates the potential rewards of a patient, long-term investment approach, even if accidental. While not everyone will forget their login details for a decade, the principle of "HODLing" through market volatility can yield significant returns. However, it also subtly highlights the importance of proper security and record-keeping. Losing access to an account, even if eventually recovered, can be a stressful experience. Here are some actionable takeaways: Embrace Long-Term Vision: Bitcoin’s history shows substantial growth over extended periods. Patience often outperforms short-term trading. Secure Your Assets: Always keep your login details, seed phrases, and recovery information in multiple, secure locations. Consider hardware wallets for significant holdings. Understand the Volatility: Crypto markets are volatile. Investing only what you can afford to lose and being prepared for price swings is crucial. Stay Informed: While Durant’s hold was accidental, continuous learning about the crypto market can help make informed decisions. His experience reinforces the idea that strategic, even if involuntary, patience can be profoundly rewarding in the world of cryptocurrency. The Kevin Durant Bitcoin story is a testament to this. The tale of Kevin Durant’s forgotten Coinbase account and his astonishing 195-fold return on a decade-old Bitcoin investment is nothing short of extraordinary. It’s a vivid reminder of the transformative power of early adoption and the incredible growth potential within the cryptocurrency market. Beyond the personal windfall, Durant’s continued engagement with crypto, from partnerships to NFTs, reinforces his role as a prominent figure in the digital asset space. His accidental "HODL" has become a legendary example, inspiring many to look at long-term crypto investments with renewed optimism and a keen eye on future possibilities. Frequently Asked Questions About Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Here are some common questions regarding Kevin Durant’s recent crypto revelation: Q: How much did Kevin Durant initially invest in Bitcoin?A: The exact amount of Bitcoin Kevin Durant initially invested has not been disclosed. However, it was purchased around 2016 when Bitcoin was priced at approximately $600. Q: How did Kevin Durant recover his forgotten Coinbase account?A: Coinbase assisted Kevin Durant in recovering his account after he completed a thorough identity verification process, confirming his ownership of the decade-old account. Q: What does "195-fold return" mean?A: A "195-fold return" means that the value of his initial investment multiplied by 195 times. If he invested $1,000, it would now be worth $195,000. Q: Has Kevin Durant invested in other cryptocurrencies or NFTs?A: Yes, Kevin Durant has shown a friendly stance toward cryptocurrency beyond Bitcoin. He has partnered with Coinbase and has also purchased Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the past. Q: Is Kevin Durant’s story typical for Bitcoin investors?A: While the 195-fold return is exceptional, the principle of significant gains from long-term holding (HODLing) is a common theme in Bitcoin’s history. However, not all investments yield such high returns, and market volatility is always a factor. Did Kevin Durant’s incredible crypto journey inspire you? Share this astonishing story with your friends and followers on social media to spark conversations about the future of digital assets and the power of long-term investing! Your shares help us bring more fascinating crypto news to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. This post Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.012164+209.67%
Quack AI
Q$0.033452+1.91%
Threshold
T$0.01672-3.63%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 18:45
Share
Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens has referenced IOTA as a solution for a computer-implemented method and system focused on temporal correlation. Recently, Echo Protocol launched a native Bitcoin bridge to the IOTA network, introducing the first native Bitcoin asset in the IOTA network. A recent post on X by user Wonderer has drawn attention to a new patent from [...]]]>
Echo
ECHO$0.03884-2.33%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1892-2.27%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06919+0.91%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/19 19:16
Share
MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

Popular decentralized cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask is coming up with its own native crypto. According to ConsenSys founder Joseph Lubin, it will happen very soon. MetaMask has always been the first choice for most cryptocurrency enthusiasts when it comes to swapping digital assets. While its core use cases aren’t simple, the platform has earned renown for […]
Threshold
T$0.01672-3.63%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01382-3.55%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4505-2.32%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/19 17:54
Share

Trending News

More

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

P2P Satellite Networks Invoking Edge-AI and Decentralized Intelligence-: Internet-AI Optimization

How to Choose Proxies for Multi-Accounting: Key Criteria and Common Mistakes