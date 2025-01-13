ANIME is about to issue a token: the community airdrop ratio exceeds half, and the Azuki series NFT has not seen a significant increase

By: PANews
2025/01/13 12:20
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01383-3.28%
Animecoin
ANIME$0.01593-2.68%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004404-0.20%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001884-1.92%

Author: Nancy, PANews

Following the great success of the PudgyPenguins token airdrop, Animecoin, an anime project under the NFT blue chip project Azuki, will launch the ANIME token in January this year. However, the upcoming launch of the ANIME token has not significantly boosted the price of the Azuki NFT series. The market does not seem to have fully bought in, and controversy has also arisen.

Affected by this, the Azuki series of NFTs have seen a slight general rise, but it is still far from recovering to its historical high. According to NFT Price Floor data, in the past 24 hours, Azuki has increased by 13%, and the floor price is temporarily 14.08 ETH, which is still nearly 43.7% lower than the historical peak; Azuki Elementals has increased by 17%, and the floor price has reached 1.9 ETH, a record high; Beanz has increased by about 20.1%, and the floor price has reached 0.95 ETH, which is still 81% lower than the historical high.

In contrast, the Pudgy Penguins series of NFTs experienced a massive buyout after the announcement of the token issuance plan. From the release of the tokens to the launch, the floor prices of Pudgy Penguins and Lil Pudgys both saw triple-digit increases, setting a new high at one point, showing a relatively strong and positive market demand compared to Azuki.

On the occasion of Azuki’s third anniversary, ANIME released an official announcement on January 13, announcing that ANIME tokens will be launched on Ethereum and Arbitrum this month. In fact, as early as the end of last year, Azuki founder Zagabond had warmed up for this token generation event (TGE), claiming that Animecoin would be launched before Anime Chain.

ANIME is about to issue a token: the community airdrop ratio exceeds half, and the Azuki series NFT has not seen a significant increase

ANIME's token economics shows that the total supply of ANIME tokens is 10 billion, and the initial circulation is 7.69 billion, which means the initial circulation ratio is 76.9%. In terms of specific distribution, 37.5% will be allocated to the Azuki community, 13% will be used for AnimeDAO, 24.44% will be allocated to the Animecoin Foundation, 2% will be allocated to the cooperative community, 15.62% will be allocated to the team and consultants (33.33% will be unlocked after a 1-year lock-up period, and the rest will be unlocked linearly), and 7.44% will be used for Azuki (33.33% will be unlocked after a 1-year lock-up period, and the rest will be unlocked linearly). As part of the TGE, Hyperliquid Community (HYPE stakers), Kaito yappers, Arbitrum Community, etc. will be used as cooperative communities to receive airdrops of ANIME tokens.

ANIME is about to issue a token: the community airdrop ratio exceeds half, and the Azuki series NFT has not seen a significant increase

At the same time, Azuki officially announced its cooperation with the Animecoin Foundation to jointly promote the construction of the open anime universe, and said, "Azuki has demonstrated the unique value of Web3 for IP incubation through the creation of more than 100 sub-communities, global community activities and rich fan creations with a decentralized brand building model. This cooperation includes the upcoming Anime.com and ANIME tokens, which aim to transform anime fans from passive consumers to true owners of culture."

It is worth mentioning that an image of the popular Japanese anime "Jujutsu Kaisen" appeared on the ANIME token economics page, and the community therefore believed that it might imply some major collaboration.

ANIME is about to issue a token: the community airdrop ratio exceeds half, and the Azuki series NFT has not seen a significant increase

According to the analysis of ANIME token economics by crypto KOL @a_raving_ape, combined with project badges, points and other factors, under neutral expectations (ANIME FDV remains at US$2.5 billion), a single Azuki NFT can receive an airdrop worth US$40,700, and a single Azuki Elementals NFT can receive an airdrop worth US$4,000.

ANIME is about to issue a token: the community airdrop ratio exceeds half, and the Azuki series NFT has not seen a significant increase

However, while ANIME's TGE event has attracted much attention, it has also caused some controversy and negative comments. Compared with Pudgy Penguins's large-scale airdrop, which allocated 24.12% of its tokens to other communities, ANIME's airdrop to other communities is considered to be smaller. It is also worth mentioning that although Pudgy Penguins previously airdropped for Azuki holders, Azuki did not return a similar airdrop this time.

On the other hand, Azuki and Animecoin officials were criticized for holding too high a proportion of tokens, and many community members believed that this was a "classic VC sell-off party." From the perspective of token distribution, about 60.5% of ANIME tokens will be allocated to the Animecoin Foundation, AnimeDAO, the team and consultants, and Azuki. For example, AI agent AIXBT analyzed that "to be honest, this means that those venture capital companies are ready to sell. If holders want to achieve a true balance, the circulation at the time of TGE should be 90%, not 76%."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

BitcoinWorld Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return Imagine logging into an old account and discovering a fortune! That’s exactly what happened to NBA superstar Kevin Durant. His decade-old, forgotten Coinbase account, which held an early Kevin Durant Bitcoin investment, has now resurfaced, revealing an incredible 195-fold return. This remarkable story highlights the immense potential of long-term cryptocurrency holdings and serves as a fascinating example for anyone interested in digital assets. The Accidental ‘Hodl’: How Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Skyrocketed The journey of Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin investment began in 2016. He encountered Bitcoin, then priced at a modest $600, during a birthday celebration for venture capitalist Ben Horowitz. Intrigued, Durant decided to invest, setting up a Coinbase account. However, as many early adopters can attest, managing digital assets in the nascent crypto landscape wasn’t always straightforward. Durant subsequently misplaced his Coinbase login credentials, leading to an involuntary long-term hold – a phenomenon affectionately known as "HODL" (Hold On for Dear Life) in the crypto community. This accidental strategy proved to be a stroke of pure luck. After a decade, with assistance from Coinbase and a thorough identity verification process, Durant successfully recovered his account. While the exact amount of BTC remains undisclosed, the outcome is clear: a staggering 195-fold return on his initial investment. Initial Investment: Bitcoin at $600 in 2016. Accidental Strategy: Lost login details led to an unintentional "HODL." Recovery: Coinbase assisted with identity verification. Return: A remarkable 195-fold increase in value. Beyond Personal Gains: Kevin Durant’s Broader Crypto Engagement This isn’t Kevin Durant’s first foray into the world of digital assets, nor is it his only connection to the industry. Long before this incredible recovery, Durant had already demonstrated a positive and forward-thinking stance toward cryptocurrency. His engagement extends beyond just holding assets; he has actively participated in the crypto ecosystem. Durant previously partnered with Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, showcasing his belief in the platform and the broader potential of digital currencies. He has also ventured into the realm of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), purchasing digital collectibles and exploring this evolving sector. These actions underscore his understanding and acceptance of crypto’s growing influence. His continued involvement helps bridge the gap between mainstream culture and the crypto world, bringing increased visibility and legitimacy to digital assets. The story of his Kevin Durant Bitcoin recovery only adds another layer to his impressive crypto narrative, inspiring many to consider the long-term prospects of digital investments. Valuable Lessons from Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Journey Kevin Durant’s story offers compelling insights for both seasoned investors and newcomers to the crypto space. It powerfully illustrates the potential rewards of a patient, long-term investment approach, even if accidental. While not everyone will forget their login details for a decade, the principle of "HODLing" through market volatility can yield significant returns. However, it also subtly highlights the importance of proper security and record-keeping. Losing access to an account, even if eventually recovered, can be a stressful experience. Here are some actionable takeaways: Embrace Long-Term Vision: Bitcoin’s history shows substantial growth over extended periods. Patience often outperforms short-term trading. Secure Your Assets: Always keep your login details, seed phrases, and recovery information in multiple, secure locations. Consider hardware wallets for significant holdings. Understand the Volatility: Crypto markets are volatile. Investing only what you can afford to lose and being prepared for price swings is crucial. Stay Informed: While Durant’s hold was accidental, continuous learning about the crypto market can help make informed decisions. His experience reinforces the idea that strategic, even if involuntary, patience can be profoundly rewarding in the world of cryptocurrency. The Kevin Durant Bitcoin story is a testament to this. The tale of Kevin Durant’s forgotten Coinbase account and his astonishing 195-fold return on a decade-old Bitcoin investment is nothing short of extraordinary. It’s a vivid reminder of the transformative power of early adoption and the incredible growth potential within the cryptocurrency market. Beyond the personal windfall, Durant’s continued engagement with crypto, from partnerships to NFTs, reinforces his role as a prominent figure in the digital asset space. His accidental "HODL" has become a legendary example, inspiring many to look at long-term crypto investments with renewed optimism and a keen eye on future possibilities. Frequently Asked Questions About Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Here are some common questions regarding Kevin Durant’s recent crypto revelation: Q: How much did Kevin Durant initially invest in Bitcoin?A: The exact amount of Bitcoin Kevin Durant initially invested has not been disclosed. However, it was purchased around 2016 when Bitcoin was priced at approximately $600. Q: How did Kevin Durant recover his forgotten Coinbase account?A: Coinbase assisted Kevin Durant in recovering his account after he completed a thorough identity verification process, confirming his ownership of the decade-old account. Q: What does "195-fold return" mean?A: A "195-fold return" means that the value of his initial investment multiplied by 195 times. If he invested $1,000, it would now be worth $195,000. Q: Has Kevin Durant invested in other cryptocurrencies or NFTs?A: Yes, Kevin Durant has shown a friendly stance toward cryptocurrency beyond Bitcoin. He has partnered with Coinbase and has also purchased Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the past. Q: Is Kevin Durant’s story typical for Bitcoin investors?A: While the 195-fold return is exceptional, the principle of significant gains from long-term holding (HODLing) is a common theme in Bitcoin’s history. However, not all investments yield such high returns, and market volatility is always a factor. Did Kevin Durant’s incredible crypto journey inspire you? Share this astonishing story with your friends and followers on social media to spark conversations about the future of digital assets and the power of long-term investing! Your shares help us bring more fascinating crypto news to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. This post Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.012164+209.67%
Quack AI
Q$0.033452+1.91%
Threshold
T$0.01672-3.63%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 18:45
Share
Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens has referenced IOTA as a solution for a computer-implemented method and system focused on temporal correlation. Recently, Echo Protocol launched a native Bitcoin bridge to the IOTA network, introducing the first native Bitcoin asset in the IOTA network. A recent post on X by user Wonderer has drawn attention to a new patent from [...]]]>
Echo
ECHO$0.03884-2.33%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1892-2.27%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06919+0.91%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/19 19:16
Share
MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

Popular decentralized cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask is coming up with its own native crypto. According to ConsenSys founder Joseph Lubin, it will happen very soon. MetaMask has always been the first choice for most cryptocurrency enthusiasts when it comes to swapping digital assets. While its core use cases aren’t simple, the platform has earned renown for […]
Threshold
T$0.01672-3.63%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01382-3.55%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4505-2.32%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/19 17:54
Share

Trending News

More

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

P2P Satellite Networks Invoking Edge-AI and Decentralized Intelligence-: Internet-AI Optimization

How to Choose Proxies for Multi-Accounting: Key Criteria and Common Mistakes