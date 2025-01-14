The first community sale exceeded expectations by 15 times and was forced to be postponed. Will Solayer, which has a few more narratives, become a dark horse?

By: PANews
2025/01/14 11:42
SolanaVM
SVM$0.001183+0.50%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08799-1.13%

Author: Frank, PANews

At the beginning of 2025, the new issuance activities of Solana's SVM track frequently set off various hair-pulling groups. First, the Sonic SVM airdrop triggered discussions on social media, and then another Solana ecological project Solayer announced that it would soon launch a community sale, which once again triggered the market's fanatical imagination of the code of wealth.

According to many social media accounts, due to Solayer's KYC rules, accounts that resell overseas KYC information in the market have increased their prices, and many bloggers have jokingly posted pictures of collecting KYC information in African countries. Faced with such popularity, Buidlpad, the partner of Solayer in this sale, urgently announced on January 13 that the Solayer community sale would be postponed for 3 days to January 16 to ensure fair distribution because the number of registrations far exceeded expectations.

Is Solayer’s popularity a result of the market’s new expectations for the SVM track or does the project itself have the potential to be a dark horse?

From re-staking to hardware acceleration, three narrative updates in one year

Solayer is a relatively young project, founded in 2024. In less than a year since its creation, Solayer has completed multiple narrative transformations, and it seems that it has hit the mark every time.

At the beginning of its creation, Solayer was positioned as a re-pledge protocol. After the mainnet was launched in August, it became a hot re-pledge protocol on the Solana chain. It successfully completed a $12 million seed round of financing that month. This round of financing was led by Polychain Capital, with Binance Labs and Arthur Hayes' family office Maelstrom participating in the investment. The post-investment valuation reached $80 million. Previously, Solayer also completed a round of Pre-Seed financing of an undisclosed size, with investors including Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko and Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal.

The first community sale exceeded expectations by 15 times and was forced to be postponed. Will Solayer, which has a few more narratives, become a dark horse?

In the field of re-staking, Solayer has also achieved impressive results. As of January 13, its official data showed that the current TVL amount has reached 370 million US dollars, the number of depositors is about 275,000, and the average annualized rate of return has reached 13.41%. It ranks ninth among Solana's TVL and sixth among all re-staking protocols.

However, re-staking does not seem to be Solayer's ultimate goal. In October, Solayer launched the RWA narrative and launched the synthetic stablecoin Solayer USD, which is also a stablecoin asset based on government bonds. It is similar to the USD0 launched by Usual some time ago. The current market value of this stablecoin is about 30 million US dollars, ranking sixth in the Solana ecosystem. Of course, this volume is still relatively small in the entire network, ranking only 46th.

In December, Solayer quietly updated an article titled "Software Expansion Has Reached Its Limit - The Future Lies in Hardware Expansion" in his blog. The article pointed out that with the problems of state fragmentation, throughput limitation, delay and cost, system complexity, etc., the software upgrade of Ethereum EVM Layer 2 network has reached a bottleneck period, and the high performance of Solana and Sui also comes from the characteristics of software simplification and hardware acceleration. However, in this article, Solayer did not disclose his next plan to become the fastest network in the entire network by upgrading hardware.

Millions of TPS, 100Gbps, technical narratives are still effective

Until January 7, Solayer released its 2025 roadmap. Through hardware expansion, Solayer will launch the first novel hardware expansion SVM, which can achieve 1M TPS and 100Gbps. PANews learned from the white paper that Solayer proposed the technical principle of achieving millions of TPS and 100Gbps bandwidth. The core of the technology comes from a hardware acceleration technology called Infiniband RDMA, which can achieve microsecond-level cross-node communication. This technology can be divided into two parts. One part is Infiniband (wireless bandwidth), which is a high-performance network architecture used to efficiently connect computing nodes, storage systems and other devices, and is widely used in supercomputers and data centers.

The first community sale exceeded expectations by 15 times and was forced to be postponed. Will Solayer, which has a few more narratives, become a dark horse?

Another core technology is RDMA (Remote Direct Memory Access), which allows devices to directly access the memory of remote nodes without the intervention of the operating system. This "zero-copy" communication method greatly reduces the CPU load and communication latency. It is understood that these two technologies are currently mainly used in high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence and machine learning, finance and distributed storage. Solayer should be the first to be adopted in blockchain networks. At present, it is not certain whether this technology can be realized.

From the team's experience, Solayer's founder Rachel Chu was a core developer of Sushiswap, and another co-founder Jason Li graduated from Berkeley University with a degree in computer science and previously created the non-custodial Web3 wallet MPCVault. In addition, on January 8, Solayer also announced the acquisition of Fuzzland, a smart contract hybrid fuzzer company. It is reported that one of the tasks of this acquisition is to focus on building a hardware-accelerated SVM chain.

Community sales spark participation boom

On January 9, Solayer announced the first community sale in cooperation with Builder. According to the information released, the total issuance of LAYER tokens is 1 billion, and this sale is 30 million, with a total fundraising of US$10.5 million. The average price of the token is about US$0.35, which is a token valuation of US$350 million. 100% of the LAYER tokens in the community sale will be unlocked on the day of the Token Generation Event (TGE).

The first community sale exceeded expectations by 15 times and was forced to be postponed. Will Solayer, which has a few more narratives, become a dark horse?

In addition to the token sale, Solayer also released a debit card called the Solayer Emerald Metal Card, a virtual + physical debit card in partnership with Visa that can be used online and offline for export and legal spending. The exact timeline for this product will be announced separately by Solayer. Users who participate in this sale have the opportunity to receive the Solayer Emerald Metal Card. Previously, it was often seen that token sales would issue whitelists to users who own certain hardware or products, but Solayer's model of buying coins and giving cards is relatively rare.

Regardless of the reasons, various bot studios and many crypto KOLs have posted KYC registration tweets on social media. Taking the newly launched Sonic SVM as an analogy, the current market value of SONIC tokens is about $240 million, and the fully diluted market value is about $1.6 billion. In addition, the market seems to have higher expectations for Solayer. Even at the $1.6 billion market value expectation, LAYER's expected appreciation seems to have 4 to 5 times the space.

As expected, the KYC subscription of LAYER was extremely popular. According to Buidlpad, the current number of registered people is more than 15 times the expected number, and they also noticed a large number of robots and furry studios. Therefore, they had to suspend registration and postpone the sale to January 16.

Of course, we cannot predict the performance of LAYER after it goes online. From the development history of Solayer in just one year, from re-staking to RWA, to hardware acceleration and encrypted payment cards, at least in terms of narrative and rhythm control, we can see that this team has a lot of experience, and has taken a route similar to Hyperliquid, which is to deliver products first and then deliver technology. If the technical strength and operational strength behind it can be matched synchronously, the goal of millions of TPS can be achieved, and the new technological milestone of millisecond-level transaction speed can be achieved, Solayer will truly become the next rising star that cannot be ignored. The result of all this depends on when Solayer can bring its products to market.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

BitcoinWorld Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return Imagine logging into an old account and discovering a fortune! That’s exactly what happened to NBA superstar Kevin Durant. His decade-old, forgotten Coinbase account, which held an early Kevin Durant Bitcoin investment, has now resurfaced, revealing an incredible 195-fold return. This remarkable story highlights the immense potential of long-term cryptocurrency holdings and serves as a fascinating example for anyone interested in digital assets. The Accidental ‘Hodl’: How Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Skyrocketed The journey of Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin investment began in 2016. He encountered Bitcoin, then priced at a modest $600, during a birthday celebration for venture capitalist Ben Horowitz. Intrigued, Durant decided to invest, setting up a Coinbase account. However, as many early adopters can attest, managing digital assets in the nascent crypto landscape wasn’t always straightforward. Durant subsequently misplaced his Coinbase login credentials, leading to an involuntary long-term hold – a phenomenon affectionately known as "HODL" (Hold On for Dear Life) in the crypto community. This accidental strategy proved to be a stroke of pure luck. After a decade, with assistance from Coinbase and a thorough identity verification process, Durant successfully recovered his account. While the exact amount of BTC remains undisclosed, the outcome is clear: a staggering 195-fold return on his initial investment. Initial Investment: Bitcoin at $600 in 2016. Accidental Strategy: Lost login details led to an unintentional "HODL." Recovery: Coinbase assisted with identity verification. Return: A remarkable 195-fold increase in value. Beyond Personal Gains: Kevin Durant’s Broader Crypto Engagement This isn’t Kevin Durant’s first foray into the world of digital assets, nor is it his only connection to the industry. Long before this incredible recovery, Durant had already demonstrated a positive and forward-thinking stance toward cryptocurrency. His engagement extends beyond just holding assets; he has actively participated in the crypto ecosystem. Durant previously partnered with Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, showcasing his belief in the platform and the broader potential of digital currencies. He has also ventured into the realm of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), purchasing digital collectibles and exploring this evolving sector. These actions underscore his understanding and acceptance of crypto’s growing influence. His continued involvement helps bridge the gap between mainstream culture and the crypto world, bringing increased visibility and legitimacy to digital assets. The story of his Kevin Durant Bitcoin recovery only adds another layer to his impressive crypto narrative, inspiring many to consider the long-term prospects of digital investments. Valuable Lessons from Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Journey Kevin Durant’s story offers compelling insights for both seasoned investors and newcomers to the crypto space. It powerfully illustrates the potential rewards of a patient, long-term investment approach, even if accidental. While not everyone will forget their login details for a decade, the principle of "HODLing" through market volatility can yield significant returns. However, it also subtly highlights the importance of proper security and record-keeping. Losing access to an account, even if eventually recovered, can be a stressful experience. Here are some actionable takeaways: Embrace Long-Term Vision: Bitcoin’s history shows substantial growth over extended periods. Patience often outperforms short-term trading. Secure Your Assets: Always keep your login details, seed phrases, and recovery information in multiple, secure locations. Consider hardware wallets for significant holdings. Understand the Volatility: Crypto markets are volatile. Investing only what you can afford to lose and being prepared for price swings is crucial. Stay Informed: While Durant’s hold was accidental, continuous learning about the crypto market can help make informed decisions. His experience reinforces the idea that strategic, even if involuntary, patience can be profoundly rewarding in the world of cryptocurrency. The Kevin Durant Bitcoin story is a testament to this. The tale of Kevin Durant’s forgotten Coinbase account and his astonishing 195-fold return on a decade-old Bitcoin investment is nothing short of extraordinary. It’s a vivid reminder of the transformative power of early adoption and the incredible growth potential within the cryptocurrency market. Beyond the personal windfall, Durant’s continued engagement with crypto, from partnerships to NFTs, reinforces his role as a prominent figure in the digital asset space. His accidental "HODL" has become a legendary example, inspiring many to look at long-term crypto investments with renewed optimism and a keen eye on future possibilities. Frequently Asked Questions About Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Here are some common questions regarding Kevin Durant’s recent crypto revelation: Q: How much did Kevin Durant initially invest in Bitcoin?A: The exact amount of Bitcoin Kevin Durant initially invested has not been disclosed. However, it was purchased around 2016 when Bitcoin was priced at approximately $600. Q: How did Kevin Durant recover his forgotten Coinbase account?A: Coinbase assisted Kevin Durant in recovering his account after he completed a thorough identity verification process, confirming his ownership of the decade-old account. Q: What does "195-fold return" mean?A: A "195-fold return" means that the value of his initial investment multiplied by 195 times. If he invested $1,000, it would now be worth $195,000. Q: Has Kevin Durant invested in other cryptocurrencies or NFTs?A: Yes, Kevin Durant has shown a friendly stance toward cryptocurrency beyond Bitcoin. He has partnered with Coinbase and has also purchased Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the past. Q: Is Kevin Durant’s story typical for Bitcoin investors?A: While the 195-fold return is exceptional, the principle of significant gains from long-term holding (HODLing) is a common theme in Bitcoin’s history. However, not all investments yield such high returns, and market volatility is always a factor. Did Kevin Durant’s incredible crypto journey inspire you? Share this astonishing story with your friends and followers on social media to spark conversations about the future of digital assets and the power of long-term investing! Your shares help us bring more fascinating crypto news to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. This post Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.012164+209.67%
Quack AI
Q$0.033452+1.91%
Threshold
T$0.01672-3.63%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 18:45
Share
Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens has referenced IOTA as a solution for a computer-implemented method and system focused on temporal correlation. Recently, Echo Protocol launched a native Bitcoin bridge to the IOTA network, introducing the first native Bitcoin asset in the IOTA network. A recent post on X by user Wonderer has drawn attention to a new patent from [...]]]>
Echo
ECHO$0.03884-2.33%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1892-2.27%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06919+0.91%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/19 19:16
Share
MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

Popular decentralized cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask is coming up with its own native crypto. According to ConsenSys founder Joseph Lubin, it will happen very soon. MetaMask has always been the first choice for most cryptocurrency enthusiasts when it comes to swapping digital assets. While its core use cases aren’t simple, the platform has earned renown for […]
Threshold
T$0.01672-3.63%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01382-3.55%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4505-2.32%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/19 17:54
Share

Trending News

More

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

P2P Satellite Networks Invoking Edge-AI and Decentralized Intelligence-: Internet-AI Optimization

How to Choose Proxies for Multi-Accounting: Key Criteria and Common Mistakes