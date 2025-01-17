Litecoin is speeding up towards the next ETF, and the application of altcoin ETF may be accelerated due to the Trump administration

By: PANews
2025/01/17 17:24
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.488-2.00%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000515-4.78%
XRP
XRP$3.0334-2.65%
MAY
MAY$0.04476+0.83%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12201-3.42%

Litecoin is speeding up towards the next ETF, and the application of altcoin ETF may be accelerated due to the Trump administration

Author: Weilin, PANews

On January 17, Nasdaq submitted Form 19b-4 for Canary Funds' Litecoin spot ETF, which means that the application has officially entered the 240-day review period. During this process, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will have the right to approve, reject or request more information. At the same time, Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart revealed that Canary Funds ' application for Litecoin ETF has submitted a revised S-1 document, suggesting that the SEC may have begun to participate in the review. In the two-step approval process required for ETFs, Litecoin ETF has ushered in new developments.

With the Trump administration about to take office, the market is full of expectations for the future regulatory direction of altcoin ETFs, especially on the approval of altcoin ETFs such as Litecoin, Solana and XRP.

Nasdaq Files Form 19b-4 for Canary’s Litecoin ETF

On January 17, Nasdaq submitted Form 19b-4 for Canary Funds’ Litecoin ETF application. The document shows that US Bancorp Fund Services, LLC will serve as the administrator and US Bank NA will be responsible for custodial cash for the ETF. According to the document, Coinbase Custody Trust Company LLC will custodian Litecoin for the ETF.

Litecoin is speeding towards the next ETF, and the application of altcoin ETF may be accelerated due to the Trump administration

According to SEC regulations, once this form is submitted, a 240-day approval cycle will be initiated. During this period, the SEC will decide whether to approve the application or request further information. "This 19b-4 filing from Nasdaq advances the process within the SEC, but the SEC still needs to confirm the filing, which usually happens within a few weeks," said James Seyffart, an ETF analyst at Bloomberg. "If or when the SEC confirms the filing, we will have a clearer understanding of the timeline for potential rejection or approval."

"Bitcoin is gold, Litecoin is silver" is a slogan in the old cryptocurrency circle. Litecoin is a fork of Bitcoin, which means that its protocol follows the same basic rules as Bitcoin; for example, it uses the Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism. Originally, Litecoin was created by Charlie Lee in 2011 and is mainly aimed at small transactions. Although its core developers are involved, they have relatively little direct intervention, which makes its "decentralized" feature more prominent. It is worth noting that the SEC has never regarded Litecoin as a security, which is different from the fact that cryptocurrencies with larger market capitalizations such as SOL and XRP are called "securities" by the SEC, which means that LTC has a certain convenience in approval.

As of 2:00 pm on January 17, Litecoin's market value was $10.48 billion. According to CMC data, it is currently ranked 19th in the cryptocurrency market value, and its price has risen by 16% in the past 24 hours. This growth trend makes the approval of Litecoin ETF more attractive, especially when the SEC has not recognized Litecoin as a security.

The 19b-4 form is the second part of the two-step ETF approval process and follows Canary Capital's revised S-1 form filed on Wednesday. On January 16, Canary Funds filed a revised S-1 document for the Litecoin ETF application. Analyst James Seyffart said that although there is no guarantee, this may indicate that the SEC is involved in this document, and this development is a positive signal for predicting that the Litecoin ETF is more likely to be approved.

Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas also said that he had heard some rumors that Litecoin's S-1 filing had received feedback from the SEC, and the revised filing was a good sign for our prediction that Litecoin is most likely to become the next approved cryptocurrency (ETF).

3 Altcoin ETFs Could Attract $14.6 Billion in Inflows

On January 17, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart tweeted that the SEC has not yet accepted the recent Solana ETF application, but believes that approval of the Solana or XRP ETF is only a matter of time.

As early as December 18, Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas said, " We expect a wave of cryptocurrency ETFs in 2025, although not all at once. The first may be a Bitcoin + Ethereum combination ETF, followed by Litecoin (because it is a fork of Bitcoin = commodity), then HBAR (because it is not classified as a security), and finally XRP/Solana (both of which have been classified as securities in pending litigation)."

Last year, the SEC received multiple applications for ETFs that track cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin, from XRP to Solana and Litecoin, but ultimately approved only an ETF related to Ethereum. With the pro-crypto Trump administration set to take office next week, Litecoin (LTC) could be the first cryptocurrency to be approved, according to analysis by Bloomberg's two ETF analysts, Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart.

JPMorgan analysts predict that if multiple altcoin ETFs are approved by the SEC, they could attract up to $14 billion in inflows. According to JPMorgan's analysis, the Solana ETF is expected to attract $3 billion to $6 billion in funds within 6 to 12 months, while the XRP ETF could attract $4 billion to $8 billion. This prediction is based on the "adoption rate" data of existing cryptocurrency ETFs. For example, the Bitcoin ETF has attracted about $108 billion in assets one year after its launch, with a penetration rate of 6% of Bitcoin's market value. Similarly, the Ethereum ETF attracted $12 billion in assets in six months, with a penetration rate of 3% of Ethereum's market value.

In the case of Solana and XRP, JPMorgan analysts expect that at a 3% penetration rate, Solana could attract $2.7 billion and XRP could attract $430 million, while at a 6% penetration rate, Solana could see inflows of $5.2 billion and XRP could see inflows of $8.4 billion.

For Litecoin, if it is accepted by Wall Street at the same rate as Bitcoin, investor demand for the product could soar to $580 million, based on a 6% penetration rate for a Bitcoin ETF, using this method of estimation.

Many crypto ETF applications are on the way, Grayscale Solana ETF received a preliminary response on January 23

Litecoin is speeding up towards the next ETF, and the application of altcoin ETF may be accelerated due to the Trump administration

A list of crypto ETF applications as of mid-December 2024, including two recently approved applications. (“N/A” indicates that the proposed listing exchange has not filed a Form 19b-4.) Source: Bloomberg, CF Benchmarks

On December 19 last year, the SEC officially approved the first batch of "Bitcoin + Ethereum" hybrid exchange-traded funds (ETFs), namely Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (Nasdaq Exchange) and Franklin Crypto Index ETF (Cboe BZX Exchange), which are expected to be officially listed and traded in January 2025. These measures have laid the foundation for the approval of new ETFs after the approval of Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs.

As of mid-December 2024, several altcoin ETF applications are awaiting SEC approval. Among them, Grayscale's Solana ETF is expected to receive a preliminary response from the SEC by January 23, and other Solana ETF applications will expire on January 25. At the same time, Ripple's XRP ETF application is also under review, and multiple companies including WisdomTree, Bitwise, 21Shares, and Canary Capital have submitted applications.

Comparing the three altcoin ETFs horizontally, Katalin Tischhauser, head of investment research at crypto bank Sygnum, pointed out that Solana is unlikely to become the third crypto asset (after Bitcoin and Ethereum) to be approved for a U.S. spot ETF by the end of January. She said that the SEC has not yet begun to evaluate the market for Solana as an underlying asset, which means that Solana's ETF approval may take more time.

With the Trump administration taking office in four days, the market is full of expectations for the approval prospects of cryptocurrency ETFs. On January 17, according to foreign media reports, US President-elect Trump expressed his willingness to establish a US-first strategic reserve and give priority to cryptocurrencies such as Solana (SOL) and XRP. This good news also boosted the overall market.

At present, the ETF applications of altcoins such as LTC, Solana and XRP may have more opportunities in the new policy environment. With the appointment of the new SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, it is expected that the previous SEC supervision and approval model will be reversed. It is expected that in the next few months, the approval of altcoin ETFs will become an important topic in the crypto market, and the development of this process deserves close attention.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

BitcoinWorld Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return Imagine logging into an old account and discovering a fortune! That’s exactly what happened to NBA superstar Kevin Durant. His decade-old, forgotten Coinbase account, which held an early Kevin Durant Bitcoin investment, has now resurfaced, revealing an incredible 195-fold return. This remarkable story highlights the immense potential of long-term cryptocurrency holdings and serves as a fascinating example for anyone interested in digital assets. The Accidental ‘Hodl’: How Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Skyrocketed The journey of Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin investment began in 2016. He encountered Bitcoin, then priced at a modest $600, during a birthday celebration for venture capitalist Ben Horowitz. Intrigued, Durant decided to invest, setting up a Coinbase account. However, as many early adopters can attest, managing digital assets in the nascent crypto landscape wasn’t always straightforward. Durant subsequently misplaced his Coinbase login credentials, leading to an involuntary long-term hold – a phenomenon affectionately known as "HODL" (Hold On for Dear Life) in the crypto community. This accidental strategy proved to be a stroke of pure luck. After a decade, with assistance from Coinbase and a thorough identity verification process, Durant successfully recovered his account. While the exact amount of BTC remains undisclosed, the outcome is clear: a staggering 195-fold return on his initial investment. Initial Investment: Bitcoin at $600 in 2016. Accidental Strategy: Lost login details led to an unintentional "HODL." Recovery: Coinbase assisted with identity verification. Return: A remarkable 195-fold increase in value. Beyond Personal Gains: Kevin Durant’s Broader Crypto Engagement This isn’t Kevin Durant’s first foray into the world of digital assets, nor is it his only connection to the industry. Long before this incredible recovery, Durant had already demonstrated a positive and forward-thinking stance toward cryptocurrency. His engagement extends beyond just holding assets; he has actively participated in the crypto ecosystem. Durant previously partnered with Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, showcasing his belief in the platform and the broader potential of digital currencies. He has also ventured into the realm of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), purchasing digital collectibles and exploring this evolving sector. These actions underscore his understanding and acceptance of crypto’s growing influence. His continued involvement helps bridge the gap between mainstream culture and the crypto world, bringing increased visibility and legitimacy to digital assets. The story of his Kevin Durant Bitcoin recovery only adds another layer to his impressive crypto narrative, inspiring many to consider the long-term prospects of digital investments. Valuable Lessons from Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Journey Kevin Durant’s story offers compelling insights for both seasoned investors and newcomers to the crypto space. It powerfully illustrates the potential rewards of a patient, long-term investment approach, even if accidental. While not everyone will forget their login details for a decade, the principle of "HODLing" through market volatility can yield significant returns. However, it also subtly highlights the importance of proper security and record-keeping. Losing access to an account, even if eventually recovered, can be a stressful experience. Here are some actionable takeaways: Embrace Long-Term Vision: Bitcoin’s history shows substantial growth over extended periods. Patience often outperforms short-term trading. Secure Your Assets: Always keep your login details, seed phrases, and recovery information in multiple, secure locations. Consider hardware wallets for significant holdings. Understand the Volatility: Crypto markets are volatile. Investing only what you can afford to lose and being prepared for price swings is crucial. Stay Informed: While Durant’s hold was accidental, continuous learning about the crypto market can help make informed decisions. His experience reinforces the idea that strategic, even if involuntary, patience can be profoundly rewarding in the world of cryptocurrency. The Kevin Durant Bitcoin story is a testament to this. The tale of Kevin Durant’s forgotten Coinbase account and his astonishing 195-fold return on a decade-old Bitcoin investment is nothing short of extraordinary. It’s a vivid reminder of the transformative power of early adoption and the incredible growth potential within the cryptocurrency market. Beyond the personal windfall, Durant’s continued engagement with crypto, from partnerships to NFTs, reinforces his role as a prominent figure in the digital asset space. His accidental "HODL" has become a legendary example, inspiring many to look at long-term crypto investments with renewed optimism and a keen eye on future possibilities. Frequently Asked Questions About Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Here are some common questions regarding Kevin Durant’s recent crypto revelation: Q: How much did Kevin Durant initially invest in Bitcoin?A: The exact amount of Bitcoin Kevin Durant initially invested has not been disclosed. However, it was purchased around 2016 when Bitcoin was priced at approximately $600. Q: How did Kevin Durant recover his forgotten Coinbase account?A: Coinbase assisted Kevin Durant in recovering his account after he completed a thorough identity verification process, confirming his ownership of the decade-old account. Q: What does "195-fold return" mean?A: A "195-fold return" means that the value of his initial investment multiplied by 195 times. If he invested $1,000, it would now be worth $195,000. Q: Has Kevin Durant invested in other cryptocurrencies or NFTs?A: Yes, Kevin Durant has shown a friendly stance toward cryptocurrency beyond Bitcoin. He has partnered with Coinbase and has also purchased Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the past. Q: Is Kevin Durant’s story typical for Bitcoin investors?A: While the 195-fold return is exceptional, the principle of significant gains from long-term holding (HODLing) is a common theme in Bitcoin’s history. However, not all investments yield such high returns, and market volatility is always a factor. Did Kevin Durant’s incredible crypto journey inspire you? Share this astonishing story with your friends and followers on social media to spark conversations about the future of digital assets and the power of long-term investing! Your shares help us bring more fascinating crypto news to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. This post Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.012164+209.67%
Quack AI
Q$0.033452+1.91%
Threshold
T$0.01672-3.63%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 18:45
Share
Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens has referenced IOTA as a solution for a computer-implemented method and system focused on temporal correlation. Recently, Echo Protocol launched a native Bitcoin bridge to the IOTA network, introducing the first native Bitcoin asset in the IOTA network. A recent post on X by user Wonderer has drawn attention to a new patent from [...]]]>
Echo
ECHO$0.03884-2.33%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1892-2.27%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06919+0.91%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/19 19:16
Share
MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

Popular decentralized cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask is coming up with its own native crypto. According to ConsenSys founder Joseph Lubin, it will happen very soon. MetaMask has always been the first choice for most cryptocurrency enthusiasts when it comes to swapping digital assets. While its core use cases aren’t simple, the platform has earned renown for […]
Threshold
T$0.01672-3.63%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01382-3.55%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4505-2.32%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/19 17:54
Share

Trending News

More

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

P2P Satellite Networks Invoking Edge-AI and Decentralized Intelligence-: Internet-AI Optimization

How to Choose Proxies for Multi-Accounting: Key Criteria and Common Mistakes