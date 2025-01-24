OSL Trading Hours: Market Divergence Intensifies—Goldman Sachs Cautious, BlackRock Bullish

By: PANews
2025/01/24 11:04

OSL Trading Hours: Market Divergence Intensifies—Goldman Sachs Cautious, BlackRock Bullish

1. Market observation

Keywords: Trump, ETH, BTC

The Ethereum Foundation (EF) has recently become a hot topic in the market due to rumors of a "second foundation". The rumor was first raised by Lido founder Konstantin Lomashuk, but he later clarified that no such entity has been created yet. In the cryptocurrency market, the price of Bitcoin is approaching the $110,000 mark, and the emerging project Nebula Stride continues to attract attention for its unique model.

Regarding the development prospects of Bitcoin, there are very different voices in the market: Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon believes that Bitcoin poses a threat to the US dollar and only regards it as an "interesting speculative asset". Some traders also expressed concerns about the recent trend of Bitcoin; while BlackRock CEO Larry Fink is optimistic and predicts that Bitcoin is expected to reach US$700,000. This prediction is based on the fact that sovereign wealth funds may allocate 2-5% of their portfolios to digital currencies.

At the policy level, Trump has signed an executive order to establish the Presidential Digital Asset Market Working Group, chaired by "AI and Crypto Tsar" David Sacks, and members include senior officials such as the Secretary of the Treasury and the Chairman of the SEC. The working group will be responsible for developing a regulatory framework for digital assets and evaluating the creation of national digital asset reserves. It is worth noting that this executive order explicitly prohibits institutions from promoting the development of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and revokes the previous "Digital Asset Executive Order" and "Digital Asset International Engagement Framework", believing that these policies have inhibited innovation and damaged the United States' global leadership in digital finance.

Meanwhile, Trump’s decentralized finance platform has become the largest holder of Ethereum staking, but to the disappointment of the industry, he did not mention cryptocurrencies at his inauguration. Despite the selling pressure on the market early this week, major analysts are still bullish on the upside of digital assets. In the Ethereum community, there are calls for the release of developer Virgil Griffith and Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm, and for Trump’s help.

2. Key data (as of 09:34 HKT on January 24)

  • S&P 500: 6,118.71 (+4.03% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 20,053.68 (+3.85% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.642% (+6.50 basis points this year)

  • US dollar index: 108.12 (-0.32% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $103,596 (+10.90% YTD), with daily spot volume of $100.77 billion

  • Ethereum: $3,295.53 (-1.47% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $34.00 billion

3. ETF flows (January 23 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: +$24.84 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$22.26 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

  • Second-hand housing sales (January 24, 23:00)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 4.15 million units / Expected: 4.16 million units

5. Hot News

Bithumb to List AERO and SOLVE in Korean Won Market

Glassnode: Bitcoin's current trend is similar to the midpoint of the 2015-2018 cycle, indicating that growth is still continuing

Pump.fun co-founded the eponymous meme coin ALON, and its market value once exceeded 260 million US dollars, but now it has fallen back to 140 million US dollars

Trump family crypto project WLFI increased its holdings by 10.61 million TRX and 3,079 ETH, and pledged another 4,700 ETH

Crypto Czar David Sacks: TRUMP Coin is a collectible and is not concerned about potential conflicts of interest

Pump.fun Lianchuang: ALON tokens have not been created, but the TG group of the token has been taken over and the Dexscreener fee has been paid

OpenAI releases its first AI agent tool Operator, which can perform web-based operations on behalf of users

The US SEC has officially revoked the crypto accounting policy SAB 121

Ivanka Trump warns against buying fraudulent meme coin named after her

Trump signs cryptocurrency executive order: evaluating the creation of a national digital asset reserve and banning CBDC

Trump: America will become the global capital of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency

Binance Labs is renamed YZI Labs, and the first head Ella Zhang returns

Fathom Holdings: Will buy up to $500,000 worth of Bitcoin or Bitcoin ETFs in the next two weeks

BlackRock CEO Fink: Hope the US SEC approves the tokenization of bonds and stocks

Binance Alpha adds VINE, BUZZ, and BID

A man on a train traded virtual currency, which led to a passenger's report. The police seized 560,000 yuan in cash involved in the fraud.

Norwegian Wealth Fund CEO: Cryptocurrency will not be part of our portfolio in the short term

Upbit to List Animecoin (ANIME) Trading Pairs in KRW, BTC and USDT

Greenlight Capital founder: Digital assets are approaching dangerous speculative levels and has established short positions on MicroStrategy-related leveraged ETFs

Truth Terminal established a foundation and completed $FARTCOIN OTC transactions

Chainalysis: 94% of TRUMP and MELANIA are held by about 40 whales

Short video platform Vine Lianchuang announced the issuance of VINECOIN, with a current market value of approximately US$27 million

BlackRock CEO: Bitcoin could reach $700,000 amid currency devaluation concerns

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

BitcoinWorld Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return Imagine logging into an old account and discovering a fortune! That’s exactly what happened to NBA superstar Kevin Durant. His decade-old, forgotten Coinbase account, which held an early Kevin Durant Bitcoin investment, has now resurfaced, revealing an incredible 195-fold return. This remarkable story highlights the immense potential of long-term cryptocurrency holdings and serves as a fascinating example for anyone interested in digital assets. The Accidental ‘Hodl’: How Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Skyrocketed The journey of Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin investment began in 2016. He encountered Bitcoin, then priced at a modest $600, during a birthday celebration for venture capitalist Ben Horowitz. Intrigued, Durant decided to invest, setting up a Coinbase account. However, as many early adopters can attest, managing digital assets in the nascent crypto landscape wasn’t always straightforward. Durant subsequently misplaced his Coinbase login credentials, leading to an involuntary long-term hold – a phenomenon affectionately known as "HODL" (Hold On for Dear Life) in the crypto community. This accidental strategy proved to be a stroke of pure luck. After a decade, with assistance from Coinbase and a thorough identity verification process, Durant successfully recovered his account. While the exact amount of BTC remains undisclosed, the outcome is clear: a staggering 195-fold return on his initial investment. Initial Investment: Bitcoin at $600 in 2016. Accidental Strategy: Lost login details led to an unintentional "HODL." Recovery: Coinbase assisted with identity verification. Return: A remarkable 195-fold increase in value. Beyond Personal Gains: Kevin Durant’s Broader Crypto Engagement This isn’t Kevin Durant’s first foray into the world of digital assets, nor is it his only connection to the industry. Long before this incredible recovery, Durant had already demonstrated a positive and forward-thinking stance toward cryptocurrency. His engagement extends beyond just holding assets; he has actively participated in the crypto ecosystem. Durant previously partnered with Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, showcasing his belief in the platform and the broader potential of digital currencies. He has also ventured into the realm of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), purchasing digital collectibles and exploring this evolving sector. These actions underscore his understanding and acceptance of crypto’s growing influence. His continued involvement helps bridge the gap between mainstream culture and the crypto world, bringing increased visibility and legitimacy to digital assets. The story of his Kevin Durant Bitcoin recovery only adds another layer to his impressive crypto narrative, inspiring many to consider the long-term prospects of digital investments. Valuable Lessons from Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Journey Kevin Durant’s story offers compelling insights for both seasoned investors and newcomers to the crypto space. It powerfully illustrates the potential rewards of a patient, long-term investment approach, even if accidental. While not everyone will forget their login details for a decade, the principle of "HODLing" through market volatility can yield significant returns. However, it also subtly highlights the importance of proper security and record-keeping. Losing access to an account, even if eventually recovered, can be a stressful experience. Here are some actionable takeaways: Embrace Long-Term Vision: Bitcoin’s history shows substantial growth over extended periods. Patience often outperforms short-term trading. Secure Your Assets: Always keep your login details, seed phrases, and recovery information in multiple, secure locations. Consider hardware wallets for significant holdings. Understand the Volatility: Crypto markets are volatile. Investing only what you can afford to lose and being prepared for price swings is crucial. Stay Informed: While Durant’s hold was accidental, continuous learning about the crypto market can help make informed decisions. His experience reinforces the idea that strategic, even if involuntary, patience can be profoundly rewarding in the world of cryptocurrency. The Kevin Durant Bitcoin story is a testament to this. The tale of Kevin Durant’s forgotten Coinbase account and his astonishing 195-fold return on a decade-old Bitcoin investment is nothing short of extraordinary. It’s a vivid reminder of the transformative power of early adoption and the incredible growth potential within the cryptocurrency market. Beyond the personal windfall, Durant’s continued engagement with crypto, from partnerships to NFTs, reinforces his role as a prominent figure in the digital asset space. His accidental "HODL" has become a legendary example, inspiring many to look at long-term crypto investments with renewed optimism and a keen eye on future possibilities. Frequently Asked Questions About Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Here are some common questions regarding Kevin Durant’s recent crypto revelation: Q: How much did Kevin Durant initially invest in Bitcoin?A: The exact amount of Bitcoin Kevin Durant initially invested has not been disclosed. However, it was purchased around 2016 when Bitcoin was priced at approximately $600. Q: How did Kevin Durant recover his forgotten Coinbase account?A: Coinbase assisted Kevin Durant in recovering his account after he completed a thorough identity verification process, confirming his ownership of the decade-old account. Q: What does "195-fold return" mean?A: A "195-fold return" means that the value of his initial investment multiplied by 195 times. If he invested $1,000, it would now be worth $195,000. Q: Has Kevin Durant invested in other cryptocurrencies or NFTs?A: Yes, Kevin Durant has shown a friendly stance toward cryptocurrency beyond Bitcoin. He has partnered with Coinbase and has also purchased Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the past. Q: Is Kevin Durant’s story typical for Bitcoin investors?A: While the 195-fold return is exceptional, the principle of significant gains from long-term holding (HODLing) is a common theme in Bitcoin’s history. However, not all investments yield such high returns, and market volatility is always a factor. Did Kevin Durant’s incredible crypto journey inspire you? Share this astonishing story with your friends and followers on social media to spark conversations about the future of digital assets and the power of long-term investing! Your shares help us bring more fascinating crypto news to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. This post Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.012157+196.00%
Quack AI
Q$0.033392+0.54%
Threshold
T$0.01669-3.74%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 18:45
Share
Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens has referenced IOTA as a solution for a computer-implemented method and system focused on temporal correlation. Recently, Echo Protocol launched a native Bitcoin bridge to the IOTA network, introducing the first native Bitcoin asset in the IOTA network. A recent post on X by user Wonderer has drawn attention to a new patent from [...]]]>
Echo
ECHO$0.03882-2.33%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1893-2.37%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06937+0.76%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/19 19:16
Share
MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

Popular decentralized cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask is coming up with its own native crypto. According to ConsenSys founder Joseph Lubin, it will happen very soon. MetaMask has always been the first choice for most cryptocurrency enthusiasts when it comes to swapping digital assets. While its core use cases aren’t simple, the platform has earned renown for […]
Threshold
T$0.01669-3.74%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01382-4.16%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4505-2.44%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/19 17:54
Share

Trending News

More

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

P2P Satellite Networks Invoking Edge-AI and Decentralized Intelligence-: Internet-AI Optimization

How to Choose Proxies for Multi-Accounting: Key Criteria and Common Mistakes