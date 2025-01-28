PA Daily | KuCoin has reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ); Coinbase will list Venice Token (VVV), an AI concept token on the Base chain

By: PANews
2025/01/28 17:30
Union
U$0.007563-3.77%
SUI
SUI$3.7381-3.53%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01383-3.62%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006818+0.33%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1409-5.81%
VVV
VVV$2.471-3.24%

Today's news tips:

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission has granted two more virtual asset trading platform licenses, bringing the number of licensed trading platforms to nine

KuCoin has reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ)

Boyco platform based on Berachain is now online, users can deposit liquidity and receive rewards

Base gaming ecosystem B3 is about to launch tokens, and users can get rewards by holding and staking

Mysten Labs co-founder: Sui will support transactions via SMS

Nvidia plunged nearly 17%, and the wealth of technology giants led by Huang Renxun shrank significantly

Coinbase will launch Venice Token (VVV) on the Base chain AI concept token

Santiment data: Whales bought 460 million DOGE during the recent market decline

Regulatory/Macro

Trump: I hope to have a bidding war around TikTok, and Microsoft is currently negotiating an acquisition with it

Trump said in his speech that he hopes to have a bidding war over TikTok, and Microsoft (MSFT.O) is currently in acquisition negotiations with TikTok.

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission has granted two more virtual asset trading platform licenses, bringing the number of licensed trading platforms to nine

On January 27, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) issued two more virtual asset trading platform licenses, namely PantherTrade under Futu and YAX under Tiger International, bringing the number of licensed virtual asset trading platforms in Hong Kong to 9. According to the SFC, there are still 9 virtual asset trading platforms on the applicant list, of which 5 are considered to have been licensed.

KuCoin has reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ)

KuCoin has reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). KuCoin founders Chun Gan and Ke Tang have also reached settlement agreements with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Under the agreement, the DOJ agreed to drop all charges against the two founders after they met certain conditions. This outcome paves the way for the future development of KuCoin and its new leadership team. These settlements mark a new chapter for KuCoin, highlighting its commitment to global compliance and continued growth under the leadership of new CEO BC Wong.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 1.00% on the day, and chip stocks continued to fall

Japanese chip-related stocks fell sharply after the sell-off of U.S. technology stocks. The share prices of SoftBank Group, Tokyo Electron, Advantest and other related stocks fell, among which the share price of Advantest (Nvidia supplier) fell 10%.

U.S. Senate votes to confirm cryptocurrency supporter Scott Bessant as Treasury Secretary

On January 27, local time, the U.S. Senate confirmed Scott Bessant as Secretary of the Treasury with 68 votes in favor and 29 votes against. Earlier, the U.S. Senate Finance Committee approved Bessant's nomination on the 21st with 16 votes in favor and 11 votes against. The Senate advanced the nomination confirmation procedure for Bessant as Secretary of the Treasury with 67 votes in favor and 23 votes against on the 25th. (CCTV) According to previous reports, according to the Financial Times, Bessant is a hedge fund manager who served as an economic adviser to the former president and is widely regarded as the leading candidate for the position in Trump's new administration. Bessant is the founder of Key Square Capital Management and became one of Trump's chief economic advisers in 2023. Trump recently described him as a "top Wall Street analyst." Scott Bessant is very supportive of cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin.

The probability that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged this week is 97.3%.

According to CME's "Fed Watch": The probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged this week is 97.3%, and the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut is 2.7%. The probability of maintaining the current interest rate unchanged by March is 68.1%, the probability of a cumulative 25 basis point rate cut is 31.1%, and the probability of a cumulative 50 basis point rate cut is 0.8%.

AI

Nvidia plunged nearly 17%, and the wealth of technology giants led by Huang Renxun shrank significantly

Nvidia (NVDA.0) shares plunged nearly 17%, with a record loss of $589 billion in market value. According to Forbes, the company's CEO and largest individual shareholder, Jensen Huang, saw his net worth shrink by $20.8 billion at the close, from $124.4 billion to $103.7 billion, and he fell from 10th to 17th on the Forbes real-time billionaires list. Oracle (ORCL.N) fell 14%, and Chairman Larry Ellison's net worth shrank by $27.6 billion, falling from third to fifth on the global rich list. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index showed that the world's 500 richest people lost a total of $108 billion on Monday, with the wealth of tech industry giants evaporating by $94 billion, accounting for about 85% of the index's total decline.

Security company: As Chinese artificial intelligence company DeepSeek becomes popular, the number of related fraud tokens surges three times in a single day

As Chinese artificial intelligence company DeepSeek has become popular, malicious "DeepSeek" crypto tokens have surged in the past 24 hours. According to security company BlockAid, as of January 27, at least 75 related scam tokens have been created, a threefold increase from the previous day. This is exactly the same as the surge in fake tokens after US President Trump released Meme Coin on January 18. According to BlockAid research analyst Oz Tamir, scammers have set up a DApp that mimics the DeepSeek website, which has a "connect wallet" button that can steal user wallet funds after clicking it.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman: DeepSeek-R1 is an impressive model and it is exciting to have such new competitors

According to Jinshi Data on January 28, a Chinese AI startup called DeepSeek recently released two large models, DeepSeek-V3 and DeepSeek-R1, in less than 30 days, which became popular on the Internet and continued to cause heated discussions. According to foreign media reports, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman posted a message on the social media platform "X" on the evening of the 27th, welcoming the debut of the DeepSeek-R1 model. "DeepSeek-R1 is an impressive model, especially considering that it can provide (such a product) at this price." Altman said in the post, "It is really exciting to have such a new competitor." In addition, Altman also mentioned in the post that OpenAI will accelerate the launch of new products.

Nvidia says DeepSeek progress proves need for more chips

Nvidia said on Monday that progress by Chinese artificial intelligence company DeepSeek demonstrated the usefulness of its chips in the Chinese market, and that more of them will be needed in the future to meet demand for DeepSeek's services.

Project News

Pudgy Penguin: PENGU token will soon establish an important connection with the Abstract chain

Penguin posted on X that the Abstract mainnet is now live, and owning Pudgy Penguin and Lil Pudgy Status will provide additional XP for users who use Abstract, and more rewards will be provided to holders in the future. In addition, PENGU plans to establish an important connection with Abstract in the near future.

Binance: Will support Cardano (ADA) network upgrade and hard fork

According to the official announcement, Binance is expected to suspend the Cardano (ADA) network token recharge and withdrawal services at 04:45 (ET on January 30, 2025) to support its network upgrade and hard fork. The project will perform a network upgrade and hard fork at 05:45 (ET on January 30, 2025).

Boyco platform based on Berachain is now online, users can deposit liquidity and receive rewards

According to Berachain official X news, the Royco platform based on Berachain has been launched, and users can deposit liquidity and receive rewards.

Base gaming ecosystem B3 is about to launch tokens, and users can get rewards by holding and staking

Base gaming ecosystem B3 is about to launch tokens. Holding B3 tokens will gain access to new game chains and game chain tokens, the opportunity to own core infrastructure partner tokens, stake B3 to earn "publisher" rewards, and more.

Mysten Labs co-founder: Sui will support transactions via SMS

Mysten Labs co-founder Adeniyi said Sui will soon launch the function of trading via text messages, bringing payments, DeFi and rewards to everyone, everywhere.

Venice, an AI project based on DeepSeek, announced an airdrop, and VVV tokens rose by 8326.43% in 24 hours

Venice Token (VVV), an AI project based on DeepSeek on the Base chain, announced that it will airdrop tokens to active users of the Base ecosystem, including VIRTUALS, AERO, DEGEN, AIXBT, GAME, LUNA, VADER, CLANKER, MOR holders, etc. According to the on-chain market, the price of VVV tokens increased by 8326.43% in 24 hours, with a market value of US$1.66 billion. According to previous news, Coinbase will launch the Base chain AI concept token Venice Token (VVV).

Coinbase will launch Venice Token (VVV) on the Base chain AI concept token

According to the official announcement, Coinbase will launch Venice Token (VVV), an AI concept token on the Base chain. The transfer of this asset can be carried out on Coinbase and Coinbase Exchange. Once sufficient asset supply is established on the VVV-USD trading pair, it will be launched in phases.

Viewpoint

Matrixport: Bitcoin spot ETF introduces Wall Street investors, which is expected to stabilize the price of the currency and thus suppress its volatility

Matrixport published a chart today saying that over the past five years, Bitcoin's 30-day realized volatility has averaged 58%. Typically, volatility exceeds this average during bull and bear markets, such as the bull market in 2020/2021 and the bear market in 2022. However, recent volatility has been unusually low, which is very noteworthy because Bitcoin's volatility is usually amplified when the market is rising or falling.

The introduction of Bitcoin spot ETFs to Wall Street investors appears to have played an important role in curbing Bitcoin volatility. Lower volatility allows institutional investors to take more risks, and coupled with Bitcoin's strong performance in 2023 and 2024, this may continue to attract more Wall Street funds. As institutional buying absorbs the market's decline, this trend is expected to further stabilize Bitcoin prices and thus curb its volatility.

Important data

Santiment data: Whales bought 460 million DOGE during the recent market decline

On-chain analyst Ali YuX wrote: “Based on Santiment data, whales bought 460 million DOGE during the recent market decline.”

A newly created wallet withdrew 400 BTC from Binance 2 hours ago, worth $41.2 million

According to Lookonchain monitoring, a newly created wallet withdrew 400 BTC (US$41.2 million) from Binance 2 hours ago.

The address that bought $10 million of VIRTUAL received 101,000 VVV airdrops and sold about 50,000 VVVs, making a profit of $84.3

According to the monitoring of on-chain analyst Ember, the whale/institution that previously used 10 million USDC to purchase 4.251 million VIRTUAL received an airdrop of 101,000 VVV (1.68 million USD) for holding VIRTUAL. He has currently sold 50,519 VVV at an average price of $16.7 for 843,000 USDC, and still holds 50,485 VVV.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

BitcoinWorld Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return Imagine logging into an old account and discovering a fortune! That’s exactly what happened to NBA superstar Kevin Durant. His decade-old, forgotten Coinbase account, which held an early Kevin Durant Bitcoin investment, has now resurfaced, revealing an incredible 195-fold return. This remarkable story highlights the immense potential of long-term cryptocurrency holdings and serves as a fascinating example for anyone interested in digital assets. The Accidental ‘Hodl’: How Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Skyrocketed The journey of Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin investment began in 2016. He encountered Bitcoin, then priced at a modest $600, during a birthday celebration for venture capitalist Ben Horowitz. Intrigued, Durant decided to invest, setting up a Coinbase account. However, as many early adopters can attest, managing digital assets in the nascent crypto landscape wasn’t always straightforward. Durant subsequently misplaced his Coinbase login credentials, leading to an involuntary long-term hold – a phenomenon affectionately known as "HODL" (Hold On for Dear Life) in the crypto community. This accidental strategy proved to be a stroke of pure luck. After a decade, with assistance from Coinbase and a thorough identity verification process, Durant successfully recovered his account. While the exact amount of BTC remains undisclosed, the outcome is clear: a staggering 195-fold return on his initial investment. Initial Investment: Bitcoin at $600 in 2016. Accidental Strategy: Lost login details led to an unintentional "HODL." Recovery: Coinbase assisted with identity verification. Return: A remarkable 195-fold increase in value. Beyond Personal Gains: Kevin Durant’s Broader Crypto Engagement This isn’t Kevin Durant’s first foray into the world of digital assets, nor is it his only connection to the industry. Long before this incredible recovery, Durant had already demonstrated a positive and forward-thinking stance toward cryptocurrency. His engagement extends beyond just holding assets; he has actively participated in the crypto ecosystem. Durant previously partnered with Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, showcasing his belief in the platform and the broader potential of digital currencies. He has also ventured into the realm of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), purchasing digital collectibles and exploring this evolving sector. These actions underscore his understanding and acceptance of crypto’s growing influence. His continued involvement helps bridge the gap between mainstream culture and the crypto world, bringing increased visibility and legitimacy to digital assets. The story of his Kevin Durant Bitcoin recovery only adds another layer to his impressive crypto narrative, inspiring many to consider the long-term prospects of digital investments. Valuable Lessons from Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Journey Kevin Durant’s story offers compelling insights for both seasoned investors and newcomers to the crypto space. It powerfully illustrates the potential rewards of a patient, long-term investment approach, even if accidental. While not everyone will forget their login details for a decade, the principle of "HODLing" through market volatility can yield significant returns. However, it also subtly highlights the importance of proper security and record-keeping. Losing access to an account, even if eventually recovered, can be a stressful experience. Here are some actionable takeaways: Embrace Long-Term Vision: Bitcoin’s history shows substantial growth over extended periods. Patience often outperforms short-term trading. Secure Your Assets: Always keep your login details, seed phrases, and recovery information in multiple, secure locations. Consider hardware wallets for significant holdings. Understand the Volatility: Crypto markets are volatile. Investing only what you can afford to lose and being prepared for price swings is crucial. Stay Informed: While Durant’s hold was accidental, continuous learning about the crypto market can help make informed decisions. His experience reinforces the idea that strategic, even if involuntary, patience can be profoundly rewarding in the world of cryptocurrency. The Kevin Durant Bitcoin story is a testament to this. The tale of Kevin Durant’s forgotten Coinbase account and his astonishing 195-fold return on a decade-old Bitcoin investment is nothing short of extraordinary. It’s a vivid reminder of the transformative power of early adoption and the incredible growth potential within the cryptocurrency market. Beyond the personal windfall, Durant’s continued engagement with crypto, from partnerships to NFTs, reinforces his role as a prominent figure in the digital asset space. His accidental "HODL" has become a legendary example, inspiring many to look at long-term crypto investments with renewed optimism and a keen eye on future possibilities. Frequently Asked Questions About Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Here are some common questions regarding Kevin Durant’s recent crypto revelation: Q: How much did Kevin Durant initially invest in Bitcoin?A: The exact amount of Bitcoin Kevin Durant initially invested has not been disclosed. However, it was purchased around 2016 when Bitcoin was priced at approximately $600. Q: How did Kevin Durant recover his forgotten Coinbase account?A: Coinbase assisted Kevin Durant in recovering his account after he completed a thorough identity verification process, confirming his ownership of the decade-old account. Q: What does "195-fold return" mean?A: A "195-fold return" means that the value of his initial investment multiplied by 195 times. If he invested $1,000, it would now be worth $195,000. Q: Has Kevin Durant invested in other cryptocurrencies or NFTs?A: Yes, Kevin Durant has shown a friendly stance toward cryptocurrency beyond Bitcoin. He has partnered with Coinbase and has also purchased Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the past. Q: Is Kevin Durant’s story typical for Bitcoin investors?A: While the 195-fold return is exceptional, the principle of significant gains from long-term holding (HODLing) is a common theme in Bitcoin’s history. However, not all investments yield such high returns, and market volatility is always a factor. Did Kevin Durant’s incredible crypto journey inspire you? Share this astonishing story with your friends and followers on social media to spark conversations about the future of digital assets and the power of long-term investing! Your shares help us bring more fascinating crypto news to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. This post Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.012157+196.00%
Quack AI
Q$0.033392+0.54%
Threshold
T$0.01669-3.74%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 18:45
Share
Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens has referenced IOTA as a solution for a computer-implemented method and system focused on temporal correlation. Recently, Echo Protocol launched a native Bitcoin bridge to the IOTA network, introducing the first native Bitcoin asset in the IOTA network. A recent post on X by user Wonderer has drawn attention to a new patent from [...]]]>
Echo
ECHO$0.03882-2.33%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1893-2.37%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06937+0.76%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/19 19:16
Share
MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

Popular decentralized cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask is coming up with its own native crypto. According to ConsenSys founder Joseph Lubin, it will happen very soon. MetaMask has always been the first choice for most cryptocurrency enthusiasts when it comes to swapping digital assets. While its core use cases aren’t simple, the platform has earned renown for […]
Threshold
T$0.01669-3.74%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01382-4.16%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4505-2.44%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/19 17:54
Share

Trending News

More

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

P2P Satellite Networks Invoking Edge-AI and Decentralized Intelligence-: Internet-AI Optimization

How to Choose Proxies for Multi-Accounting: Key Criteria and Common Mistakes