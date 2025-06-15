While Ripple targets $5-$8 in 100 days, this crypto might be a better short-term investment

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/15 01:44
XRP
XRP$3.0389-2.66%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000364-4.03%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02572+2.10%
MAY
MAY$0.04445+0.52%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5289-4.68%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

XRP eyes $5–$8 after legal clarity, but LILPEPE’s zero-tax, Layer-2 meme momentum may offer faster short-term gains.

Table of Contents

  • Ripple: Good long-term prospect, but short-term?
  • Little Pepe: The Memecoin with real infrastructure
  • Roadmap: From presale to nemecoin dominance
  • Conclusion: A war of long-term stability vs. short-term profits

With a price target of $5-$8 over the next 100 days and enormous institutional backing, having resolved its legal issues, XRP is poised to succeed in the long term. However, for short-term investors who want to catch the wave, there may be a new entrant in town that’s causing a splash: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). 

As XRP holds firm in the conventional territory, there is a unique short-term play with LILPEPE. With zero tax, Layer-2 blockchain status, and a meme-driven community rapidly gaining traction, LILPEPE offers a fascinating short-term investment opportunity for those seeking a quick return.

Ripple: Good long-term prospect, but short-term?

Ripple is currently trading at $2.33. It has always been considered a safe and stable investment due to its financial sector adoption.  Its capability to enable cross-border payments instantly and at minimal costs has earned it the backing of various financial institutions and banks. With its Ethereum-similar transaction speeds and deployment of its XRP Ledger and RippleNet networks, it is little wonder that Ripple is making waves in the industry.

In 2025, Ripple emerged from its SEC lawsuit in good standing and was poised for enormous price appreciation. With analysts’ target price estimate of $5-$8 for XRP within the next 100 days, the judicial ruling and institutional purchases have fueled investor optimism. The success of Ripple will ultimately depend on how warmly the market embraces its regulatory clarity, institutional partnerships, and continued integration into the international payments system. 

Although the future of XRP is bright, the short-term gains are unlikely to be as quick as others would wish. The XRP price action is driven by the overall market sentiment, regulatory, and institutional demand. They will also likely take some time to realize that, and may not be the best option for people seeking immediate growth in their portfolios.

Little Pepe: The Memecoin with real infrastructure

Step forward, Little Pepe, a memecoin that is rapidly making waves with its progressive thinking and Layer 2 blockchain design. While all the other memecoins rely on hype and community power, LILPEPE is emerging as an infrastructure-memecoin. 

It introduces a greatly needed degree of stability and scale to the memecoin space, which is otherwise defined by network congestion, expensive transaction costs, and a lack of utility.

However, the most significant difference between LILPEPE and other memecoins is that the project utilizes a Layer-2 blockchain, enabling it to offer blisteringly fast transaction speeds and effectively no fees, making it both a convenient tool for traders and content creators. Being the most scalable project, with a current presale price of $0.001, LILPEPE may be a better candidate for making quick trades and short-term investments.

Compared to Ethereum-based memecoins, which are often bedeviled by high gas fees during periods of increased demand, LILPEPE’s blockchain maintains a low trading cost, and transactions are executed quickly. 

Furthermore, LILPEPE offers zero tax trading, which means investors don’t have to worry about buy/sell fees that typically deduct a portion of their profits in traditional memecoin marketplaces. This renders LILPEPE highly attractive to traders who want to ride meme coin upswings without hindrance from excessive fees.

Roadmap: From presale to nemecoin dominance

Little Pepe’s roadmap is arguably its most exciting feature. It boasts a clear strategy for adoption, expansion, and virality. This is what lies ahead for LILPEPE:

Phase 1 – Pregnancy:

  • Launch of presales and viral marketing campaigns.
  • Meme campaigns on Twitter and Telegram go into hyperdrive, generating community buzz and social media traction.

Phase 2 – Birth:

  • Listing on Uniswap + 2 large centralized exchanges (CEXs).
  • Targeting a $1 billion market cap, with an aggressive marketing push to raise awareness.

Phase 3 – Growth:

  • Layer 2 implementation completion, turning LILPEPE into a high-performance, scalable ecosystem.
  • Pepe’s Pump Pad goes live, enabling creators to deploy tokens easily.
  • Targeting the Top 100 on CoinMarketCap, bringing LILPEPE to top-tier memecoin status.

With massive milestones on the horizon, LILPEPE is poised for explosive expansion, making it a perfect pick for short-term investors seeking to capitalize on the memecoin craze.

How to invest in LILPEPE in the presale

  • Investing in the presale of LILPEPE is simple:
  • Download MetaMask or Trust Wallet
  • Fund wallet with ETH or USDT (ERC-20)
  • Visit the official website and link wallet
  • Buy LILPEPE tokens

Tokens will be claimable when the presale ends, and the price increases with every level of the presale, so don’t wait too long to buy at the lowest price. 

Conclusion: A war of long-term stability vs. short-term profits

Ripple and Little Pepe offer distinct investment propositions. XRP offers long-term stability and institutional investor-friendly real-world utility, while LILPEPE provides short-term profit for those who want to be part of the memecoin bandwagon. LILPEPE’s Layer-2 structure and zero-tax design might be a better alternative for those who wish to achieve quick returns.

Join the LILPEPE presale today and be part of the subsequent massive memecoin explosion.

For more information about Little Pepe, visit Telegram and X.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

BitcoinWorld Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return Imagine logging into an old account and discovering a fortune! That’s exactly what happened to NBA superstar Kevin Durant. His decade-old, forgotten Coinbase account, which held an early Kevin Durant Bitcoin investment, has now resurfaced, revealing an incredible 195-fold return. This remarkable story highlights the immense potential of long-term cryptocurrency holdings and serves as a fascinating example for anyone interested in digital assets. The Accidental ‘Hodl’: How Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Skyrocketed The journey of Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin investment began in 2016. He encountered Bitcoin, then priced at a modest $600, during a birthday celebration for venture capitalist Ben Horowitz. Intrigued, Durant decided to invest, setting up a Coinbase account. However, as many early adopters can attest, managing digital assets in the nascent crypto landscape wasn’t always straightforward. Durant subsequently misplaced his Coinbase login credentials, leading to an involuntary long-term hold – a phenomenon affectionately known as "HODL" (Hold On for Dear Life) in the crypto community. This accidental strategy proved to be a stroke of pure luck. After a decade, with assistance from Coinbase and a thorough identity verification process, Durant successfully recovered his account. While the exact amount of BTC remains undisclosed, the outcome is clear: a staggering 195-fold return on his initial investment. Initial Investment: Bitcoin at $600 in 2016. Accidental Strategy: Lost login details led to an unintentional "HODL." Recovery: Coinbase assisted with identity verification. Return: A remarkable 195-fold increase in value. Beyond Personal Gains: Kevin Durant’s Broader Crypto Engagement This isn’t Kevin Durant’s first foray into the world of digital assets, nor is it his only connection to the industry. Long before this incredible recovery, Durant had already demonstrated a positive and forward-thinking stance toward cryptocurrency. His engagement extends beyond just holding assets; he has actively participated in the crypto ecosystem. Durant previously partnered with Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, showcasing his belief in the platform and the broader potential of digital currencies. He has also ventured into the realm of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), purchasing digital collectibles and exploring this evolving sector. These actions underscore his understanding and acceptance of crypto’s growing influence. His continued involvement helps bridge the gap between mainstream culture and the crypto world, bringing increased visibility and legitimacy to digital assets. The story of his Kevin Durant Bitcoin recovery only adds another layer to his impressive crypto narrative, inspiring many to consider the long-term prospects of digital investments. Valuable Lessons from Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Journey Kevin Durant’s story offers compelling insights for both seasoned investors and newcomers to the crypto space. It powerfully illustrates the potential rewards of a patient, long-term investment approach, even if accidental. While not everyone will forget their login details for a decade, the principle of "HODLing" through market volatility can yield significant returns. However, it also subtly highlights the importance of proper security and record-keeping. Losing access to an account, even if eventually recovered, can be a stressful experience. Here are some actionable takeaways: Embrace Long-Term Vision: Bitcoin’s history shows substantial growth over extended periods. Patience often outperforms short-term trading. Secure Your Assets: Always keep your login details, seed phrases, and recovery information in multiple, secure locations. Consider hardware wallets for significant holdings. Understand the Volatility: Crypto markets are volatile. Investing only what you can afford to lose and being prepared for price swings is crucial. Stay Informed: While Durant’s hold was accidental, continuous learning about the crypto market can help make informed decisions. His experience reinforces the idea that strategic, even if involuntary, patience can be profoundly rewarding in the world of cryptocurrency. The Kevin Durant Bitcoin story is a testament to this. The tale of Kevin Durant’s forgotten Coinbase account and his astonishing 195-fold return on a decade-old Bitcoin investment is nothing short of extraordinary. It’s a vivid reminder of the transformative power of early adoption and the incredible growth potential within the cryptocurrency market. Beyond the personal windfall, Durant’s continued engagement with crypto, from partnerships to NFTs, reinforces his role as a prominent figure in the digital asset space. His accidental "HODL" has become a legendary example, inspiring many to look at long-term crypto investments with renewed optimism and a keen eye on future possibilities. Frequently Asked Questions About Kevin Durant’s Bitcoin Investment Here are some common questions regarding Kevin Durant’s recent crypto revelation: Q: How much did Kevin Durant initially invest in Bitcoin?A: The exact amount of Bitcoin Kevin Durant initially invested has not been disclosed. However, it was purchased around 2016 when Bitcoin was priced at approximately $600. Q: How did Kevin Durant recover his forgotten Coinbase account?A: Coinbase assisted Kevin Durant in recovering his account after he completed a thorough identity verification process, confirming his ownership of the decade-old account. Q: What does "195-fold return" mean?A: A "195-fold return" means that the value of his initial investment multiplied by 195 times. If he invested $1,000, it would now be worth $195,000. Q: Has Kevin Durant invested in other cryptocurrencies or NFTs?A: Yes, Kevin Durant has shown a friendly stance toward cryptocurrency beyond Bitcoin. He has partnered with Coinbase and has also purchased Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the past. Q: Is Kevin Durant’s story typical for Bitcoin investors?A: While the 195-fold return is exceptional, the principle of significant gains from long-term holding (HODLing) is a common theme in Bitcoin’s history. However, not all investments yield such high returns, and market volatility is always a factor. Did Kevin Durant’s incredible crypto journey inspire you? Share this astonishing story with your friends and followers on social media to spark conversations about the future of digital assets and the power of long-term investing! Your shares help us bring more fascinating crypto news to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. This post Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.012157+196.00%
Quack AI
Q$0.033392+0.54%
Threshold
T$0.01669-3.74%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 18:45
Share
Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

Siemens has referenced IOTA as a solution for a computer-implemented method and system focused on temporal correlation. Recently, Echo Protocol launched a native Bitcoin bridge to the IOTA network, introducing the first native Bitcoin asset in the IOTA network. A recent post on X by user Wonderer has drawn attention to a new patent from [...]]]>
Echo
ECHO$0.03882-2.33%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1893-2.37%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06937+0.76%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/19 19:16
Share
MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

Popular decentralized cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask is coming up with its own native crypto. According to ConsenSys founder Joseph Lubin, it will happen very soon. MetaMask has always been the first choice for most cryptocurrency enthusiasts when it comes to swapping digital assets. While its core use cases aren’t simple, the platform has earned renown for […]
Threshold
T$0.01669-3.74%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01382-4.16%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4505-2.44%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/19 17:54
Share

Trending News

More

Astonishing Kevin Durant Bitcoin Fortune: A Decade-Long Hold Yields 195-Fold Return

Siemens Patent Mentions IOTA for Renewable Energy NFT Certificates

MetaMask Token Launch ‘Coming Soon’ – Best Crypto Wallet Native Coin To Watch?

P2P Satellite Networks Invoking Edge-AI and Decentralized Intelligence-: Internet-AI Optimization

How to Choose Proxies for Multi-Accounting: Key Criteria and Common Mistakes