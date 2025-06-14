Public Filing Shows Trump Raked in $57M in Digital Asset Related Profits

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 23:20
Union
U$0.007535-4.00%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.496-1.97%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0774-2.39%

Donald Trump reported tens of millions in income for 2024, including over $57 million tied to cryptocurrencies, according to his newly filed 2025 public financial disclosure.

Trump Cashes In Big on Crypto and Name-Related Licensing Deals

On June 13, U.S. President Donald Trump submitted his 2025 annual financial disclosure to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, detailing income exceeding tens of millions from a mix of real estate, media, publishing, and digital asset-related ventures—including a massive haul from cryptocurrencies.

The standout figure in the filing was $57.4 million in cryptocurrency-related income reported through CIC Digital LLC and WLF Holdco LLC. That entity is tied to Trump’s NFT licensing deals and World Liberty Financial (WLF), with holdings in digital assets like ethereum (ETH). Trump also reported $33.8 million from the sale of the lease for the Trump Old Post Office property in Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, income from golf resorts remained strong, with Trump National Doral generating $159,000 to $1.5 million and Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach earning between $1 million and $5 million. He disclosed earnings between $100,001 and $1 million from Trump Media & Technology Group, which operates Truth Social.

Speaking engagements and book royalties also brought in millions—CIC Ventures, his speaking engagement firm, paid him $1 million to $5 million, and his publishing royalties from Winning Team Publishing ranged from $100,001 to $1 million. He also did well with royalties stemming from his Trump-themed sneakers, perfumes, and bibles.

Other income sources included over $1 million from DJT Holdings LLC and another $100,001 to $1 million from DJT Operations II LLC. Trump’s liabilities remain substantial as well, with debts exceeding $50 million tied to various real estate holdings. The income report filing also noted $5 million in licensing revenue tied to a venture in Vietnam.

The disclosure illustrates Trump’s expanding financial activity in digital assets and his continued income streams across traditional and emerging sectors.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Bitcoin may hit $175K before a 70–80% drop, with $4.9T options expiring and patterns suggesting short-term volatility.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,202.85-0.75%
Boom
BOOM$0.00893-2.83%
MAY
MAY$0.04445+0.40%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/19 17:51
Share
Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

The post Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Key Takeaways The Cloud Rebellion is Acurast’s quest hub. Your MIST points (points, NOT tokens) reflect contribution and are a primary input for $ACU airdrop eligibility. TGE targeted for late 2025. Stay consistently active — snapshots and allocations won’t be pre-announced. Acurast’s network has surpassed 129k+ smartphones and 410M+ on-chain transactions = rapid growth. What …
Threshold
T$0.01669-3.63%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.14041+6.02%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001883-1.87%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/19 17:57
Share
Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Virtually Human Studio announced the launch of ZED Picks, a mobile-first game that brings pick-and-play horse racing to sports fans everywhere.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.045-4.13%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003407-2.65%
KIND
KIND$0.00625-14.73%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/19 18:04
Share

Trending News

More

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Remarkable Opportunity: Former Pantera Partner Unveils $300M Solana-Focused Treasury in UAE

State Expiry vs Partial Nodes: Vitalik Buterin Reveals What’s Better for Ethereum