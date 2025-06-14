Bitcoin Upward Trend Expected to Continue Through 2025: Coinbase Analysts

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 21:10
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%

Coinbase Institutional forecasts a positive outlook for the cryptocurrency market in the second half of 2025, driven by improved economic growth, corporate adoption, and regulatory progress.

Coinbase Report Highlights Three Key Crypto Themes for Second Half 2025

Coinbase Institutional projects a constructive outlook for the cryptocurrency market in the second half of 2025. The analysis cites better-than-expected U.S. economic growth, potential Federal Reserve rate cuts, increased adoption by corporate treasuries, and progress toward U.S. regulatory clarity as key positive drivers.

Bitcoin Upward Trend Expected to Continue Through 2025: Coinbase AnalystsSource: Coinbase Institutional Monthly Outlook.

Three main themes underpin this view. First, the specter of a U.S. recession has diminished significantly, with recent economic data suggesting stronger growth than anticipated. While a slowdown remains possible, Coinbase believes conditions are unlikely to cause broad asset prices to revert to 2024 lows. Second, corporate adoption of crypto, particularly bitcoin, has become a significant source of demand.

However, Coinbase notes a trend of new public companies primarily focused on accumulating crypto using leveraged funding. While boosting demand, this strategy introduces potential medium-to-long-term systemic risks related to forced or discretionary selling pressure to service debt. The firm assesses these risks as manageable in the very short term.

Third, U.S. regulatory shifts have been supportive. Stablecoin legislation, advancing through Congress with bipartisan support, holds the greatest promise for near-term enactment. A comprehensive crypto market structure bill, the CLARITY Act, was also introduced, aiming to delineate oversight between the CFTC and SEC.

Risks include potential U.S. Treasury yield curve steepening from government spending bills and the aforementioned systemic concerns from corporate crypto vehicles. Despite these risks, Coinbase expects bitcoin’s upward trend to continue, while altcoin performance may depend more on specific factors like pending ETF decisions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Bitcoin may hit $175K before a 70–80% drop, with $4.9T options expiring and patterns suggesting short-term volatility.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,202.85-0.75%
Boom
BOOM$0.00893-2.83%
MAY
MAY$0.04445+0.40%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/19 17:51
Share
Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

The post Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Key Takeaways The Cloud Rebellion is Acurast’s quest hub. Your MIST points (points, NOT tokens) reflect contribution and are a primary input for $ACU airdrop eligibility. TGE targeted for late 2025. Stay consistently active — snapshots and allocations won’t be pre-announced. Acurast’s network has surpassed 129k+ smartphones and 410M+ on-chain transactions = rapid growth. What …
Threshold
T$0.01669-3.63%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.14041+6.02%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001883-1.87%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/19 17:57
Share
Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Virtually Human Studio announced the launch of ZED Picks, a mobile-first game that brings pick-and-play horse racing to sports fans everywhere.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.045-4.13%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003407-2.65%
KIND
KIND$0.00625-14.73%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/19 18:04
Share

Trending News

More

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Remarkable Opportunity: Former Pantera Partner Unveils $300M Solana-Focused Treasury in UAE

State Expiry vs Partial Nodes: Vitalik Buterin Reveals What’s Better for Ethereum