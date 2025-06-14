Gotbit Ordered to Dissolve After DOJ Seizes $23M in Crypto

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 19:30
Union
U$0.007542-4.02%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006807-0.10%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0774-2.39%

The DOJ shut down Gotbit in a sweeping crackdown, seizing $23 million in crypto and exposing years of fake trading volume that misled investors and platforms.

DOJ Forces Market Manipulator Gotbit to Shut Down

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on June 13 that Gotbit Consulting LLC, a cryptocurrency-focused financial firm based in Russia and Portugal, has been sentenced for engaging in a long-running fraudulent scheme to fabricate market activity. The sentencing, handed down in a federal court in Boston, requires Gotbit to dissolve and cease all operations over the next five years. The company was also compelled to hand over a significant cache of digital assets. According to the DOJ:

The company’s founder and CEO, Aleksei Andriunin, aged 26, was sentenced to eight months in prison and one year of supervised release. He had earlier pleaded guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy charges in March. Andriunin was extradited to the U.S. after being arrested in Portugal in October 2024.

The DOJ revealed that Gotbit’s core business involved manipulating token activity metrics between 2018 and 2024 to inflate the appearance of market demand. The manipulation centered around wash trading techniques, which simulate trading volume by repeatedly buying and selling the same assets through different accounts. In a past interview, Andriunin explained how his code helped clients get listed on visibility-boosting platforms like CoinMarketCap and gain access to larger exchanges.

Federal prosecutors emphasized the scope of the misconduct, pointing to Gotbit’s work with clients like Robo Inu and Saitama—companies whose executives face separate charges. The firm’s practices included trading cryptocurrencies in patterns designed to evade detection while mimicking legitimate activity. A DOJ statement underscored the extent of the operation:

Gotbit is the third digital asset market maker to be penalized as part of a broader crackdown, with previous actions targeting Mytrade and CLS Global. A related Securities and Exchange Commission civil case is ongoing.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Bitcoin may hit $175K before a 70–80% drop, with $4.9T options expiring and patterns suggesting short-term volatility.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,202.85-0.75%
Boom
BOOM$0.00893-2.83%
MAY
MAY$0.04445+0.40%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/19 17:51
Share
Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

The post Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Key Takeaways The Cloud Rebellion is Acurast’s quest hub. Your MIST points (points, NOT tokens) reflect contribution and are a primary input for $ACU airdrop eligibility. TGE targeted for late 2025. Stay consistently active — snapshots and allocations won’t be pre-announced. Acurast’s network has surpassed 129k+ smartphones and 410M+ on-chain transactions = rapid growth. What …
Threshold
T$0.01669-3.63%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.14041+6.02%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001883-1.87%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/19 17:57
Share
Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Virtually Human Studio announced the launch of ZED Picks, a mobile-first game that brings pick-and-play horse racing to sports fans everywhere.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.045-4.13%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003407-2.65%
KIND
KIND$0.00625-14.73%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/19 18:04
Share

Trending News

More

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Remarkable Opportunity: Former Pantera Partner Unveils $300M Solana-Focused Treasury in UAE

State Expiry vs Partial Nodes: Vitalik Buterin Reveals What’s Better for Ethereum