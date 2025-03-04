Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.4)

By: PANews
2025/03/04 10:57
Sleepless AI
AI$0.14-5.91%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002592-5.22%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004895+4.10%

PANews and GMGN.AI jointly launched "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓3/4 Update:
CZ tweeted to express his admiration for Ronaldinho, but unexpectedly his account had been purchased by a conspiracy group. A few messages from the President were successfully used to manipulate the ubiquitous pits in the cryptocurrency circle. Who can make the money?

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR! Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.4)

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Bitcoin may hit $175K before a 70–80% drop, with $4.9T options expiring and patterns suggesting short-term volatility.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,460-0.63%
Boom
BOOM$0.009136-0.32%
MAY
MAY$0.04446+0.24%
CryptoPotato2025/09/19 17:51
Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

The post Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Key Takeaways The Cloud Rebellion is Acurast's quest hub. Your MIST points (points, NOT tokens) reflect contribution and are a primary input for $ACU airdrop eligibility. TGE targeted for late 2025. Stay consistently active — snapshots and allocations won't be pre-announced. Acurast's network has surpassed 129k+ smartphones and 410M+ on-chain transactions = rapid growth.
Threshold
T$0.01672-3.29%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.1411+6.26%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001887-1.87%
CoinPedia2025/09/19 17:57
Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Virtually Human Studio announced the launch of ZED Picks, a mobile-first game that brings pick-and-play horse racing to sports fans everywhere.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04542-3.09%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003431-2.16%
KIND
KIND$0.00595-16.31%
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/19 18:04
