Sonic Labs’ S Token Now Spendable via Redotpay Crypto Card

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 02:30
RealLink
REAL$0.06437-1.01%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.20471-0.51%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01389-3.27%
Wink
LIKE$0.009694+0.91%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02572+2.59%
Octavia
VIA$0.0155+0.64%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00587-0.67%

Sonic Labs, previously known as Fantom, has revealed a partnership with Redotpay Card, enabling users to spend its native S token and stablecoins like traditional debit or credit cards.

S Token Gains Real-World Spending Utility Through Redotpay Card

The card, functional wherever Apple Pay or Google Pay is accepted, aims to increase the everyday usability of the S cryptocurrency. Redotpay, utilized by over 4 million users globally, provides the infrastructure, allowing the card to be accepted at more than 130 million Visa merchants worldwide. The first 5,000 approved applicants receive a free virtual card.

The S token serves as the native currency on Sonic Labs‘ high-performance Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible blockchain. Sonic targets over 400,000 transactions per second with sub-second confirmation times. The S token facilitates network governance, staking for rewards and security, and payment of transaction fees averaging $0.001.

Redotpay offers both virtual cards for instant online transactions and physical cards supporting tap-and-pay and ATM withdrawals. The platform supports deposits across multiple blockchains, including Solana, Bitcoin, Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Tron, and Arbitrum. It implements electronic Know Your Customer verification and monitors transactions for compliance.

The partnership, first announced in December 2024, also supports international transfers with competitive rates. Sonic Labs concurrently integrates AI development tools via the Allora Network and operates a play-to-earn gaming platform, Sonic Arcade, on its testnet.

This integration of Sonic’s token with Redotpay’s payment infrastructure represents a step towards bridging Web3 assets with conventional financial transactions. The card’s success may depend on regulatory factors, particularly concerning Redotpay’s compliance focus and primary user base in Hong Kong.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Bitcoin may hit $175K before a 70–80% drop, with $4.9T options expiring and patterns suggesting short-term volatility.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,460-0.63%
Boom
BOOM$0.009136-0.32%
MAY
MAY$0.04446+0.24%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/19 17:51
Share
Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

The post Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Key Takeaways The Cloud Rebellion is Acurast’s quest hub. Your MIST points (points, NOT tokens) reflect contribution and are a primary input for $ACU airdrop eligibility. TGE targeted for late 2025. Stay consistently active — snapshots and allocations won’t be pre-announced. Acurast’s network has surpassed 129k+ smartphones and 410M+ on-chain transactions = rapid growth. What …
Threshold
T$0.01672-3.29%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.1411+6.26%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001887-1.87%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/19 17:57
Share
Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Virtually Human Studio announced the launch of ZED Picks, a mobile-first game that brings pick-and-play horse racing to sports fans everywhere.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04542-3.09%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003431-2.16%
KIND
KIND$0.00595-16.31%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/19 18:04
Share

Trending News

More

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Remarkable Opportunity: Former Pantera Partner Unveils $300M Solana-Focused Treasury in UAE

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together