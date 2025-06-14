India cracks down on crypto tax evasion in enforcement push

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/14 01:37
EPNS
PUSH$0.03667+0.41%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2969-4.36%

India’s Income Tax Department has launched a fresh crackdown on potential tax evasion and money laundering tied to virtual digital assets, including cryptocurrencies. 

According to government officials and local reporting, the department has identified individuals and entities engaging in crypto transactions who failed to comply with the Income Tax Act, 1961.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes recently sent emails to thousands of individuals, urging them to review and update their income tax returns if crypto income was misreported or omitted. The initiative is part of CBDT’s broader NUDGE campaign, aimed at encouraging voluntary compliance.

This marks the third NUDGE campaign in six months, following earlier drives that focused on foreign asset disclosures and false political donation deductions.

Although India does not recognize cryptocurrencies as legal tender, income from VDA transfers has been taxable since April 2022. Under Section 115BBH of the Income Tax Act, crypto income is taxed at a flat 30% without deductions, except for the cost of acquisition.

Losses cannot be offset or carried forward.

India’s mismatching tax documents 

Officials say discrepancies are being uncovered through data analytics, including mismatches between income tax returns and tax deducted at source filings by crypto exchanges, or Virtual Asset Service Providers. 

Some taxpayers reportedly failed to file the mandatory Schedule VDA or declared crypto income at lower tax rates, while others wrongly claimed deductions.

The crackdown comes amid broader concerns over the use of unaccounted income in high-risk crypto investments. While the government is working on a discussion paper to explore regulatory options for VDAs, including a possible ban, it has clarified that taxation does not imply formal approval of cryptocurrencies.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Bitcoin may hit $175K before a 70–80% drop, with $4.9T options expiring and patterns suggesting short-term volatility.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,460-0.63%
Boom
BOOM$0.009136-0.32%
MAY
MAY$0.04446+0.24%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/19 17:51
Share
Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

The post Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Key Takeaways The Cloud Rebellion is Acurast’s quest hub. Your MIST points (points, NOT tokens) reflect contribution and are a primary input for $ACU airdrop eligibility. TGE targeted for late 2025. Stay consistently active — snapshots and allocations won’t be pre-announced. Acurast’s network has surpassed 129k+ smartphones and 410M+ on-chain transactions = rapid growth. What …
Threshold
T$0.01672-3.29%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.1411+6.26%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001887-1.87%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/19 17:57
Share
Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Virtually Human Studio announced the launch of ZED Picks, a mobile-first game that brings pick-and-play horse racing to sports fans everywhere.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04542-3.09%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003431-2.16%
KIND
KIND$0.00595-16.31%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/19 18:04
Share

Trending News

More

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Remarkable Opportunity: Former Pantera Partner Unveils $300M Solana-Focused Treasury in UAE

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together