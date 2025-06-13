QCP Insights: Crypto Markets Tumble as Middle East Tensions Disrupt Global Sentiment

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/13 23:30
Wrapped REACT
REACT$0.07042-10.45%

Fresh geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran sparked sharp declines in crypto and global equities, sending oil prices higher and triggering $1 billion in crypto liquidations as markets brace for further instability.

Oil Soars, Bitcoin Slips as Global Markets React to Middle East Conflict

Global markets reeled overnight after Israel’s preemptive airstrike on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. The attack sent shockwaves through risk assets, dragging S&P 500 futures below the 6,000 mark and causing safe-haven assets like gold and oil to surge.

According to QCP’s June 13 insights, bitcoin fell nearly 3%, while ether suffered a sharper 9% drop. Volatility spiked across crypto derivatives markets, with traders piling into downside protection ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve meeting.

BTC front-end put options now command a premium of 5 implied volatility points over calls, signaling elevated demand for hedging against further declines.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices surged 11% intraday as fears grew over potential disruptions to global energy supplies. This escalation, if prolonged, could stoke inflationary pressures, complicating the Fed’s rate path.

Adding to market unease was a widespread internet outage affecting Cloudflare and Google Cloud, disrupting services for platforms like Spotify, Discord, and Snap. This tech sector weakness dragged U.S. equities lower, compounding end-of-day selling pressure.

Crypto saw over $1 billion in long liquidations as leveraged traders were flushed out. Yet bitcoin showed resilience, holding above key levels, hinting at continued institutional interest even amid rising geopolitical risk.

With Tehran promising retaliation and diplomacy uncertain, markets remain on edge, ready to react to every headline.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Bitcoin may hit $175K before a 70–80% drop, with $4.9T options expiring and patterns suggesting short-term volatility.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,413.19-0.54%
Boom
BOOM$0.009141-0.13%
MAY
MAY$0.04445+0.09%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/19 17:51
Share
Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

The post Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Key Takeaways The Cloud Rebellion is Acurast’s quest hub. Your MIST points (points, NOT tokens) reflect contribution and are a primary input for $ACU airdrop eligibility. TGE targeted for late 2025. Stay consistently active — snapshots and allocations won’t be pre-announced. Acurast’s network has surpassed 129k+ smartphones and 410M+ on-chain transactions = rapid growth. What …
Threshold
T$0.01674-3.23%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.1407+6.07%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001887-1.66%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/19 17:57
Share
Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Virtually Human Studio announced the launch of ZED Picks, a mobile-first game that brings pick-and-play horse racing to sports fans everywhere.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04486-3.75%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003402-2.52%
KIND
KIND$0.00602-12.43%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/19 18:04
Share

Trending News

More

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Remarkable Opportunity: Former Pantera Partner Unveils $300M Solana-Focused Treasury in UAE

State Expiry vs Partial Nodes: Vitalik Buterin Reveals What’s Better for Ethereum