Revolut Lists Venice Token VVV By: PANews 2025/06/13 23:28

TOKEN $0.01385 -3.34% JUNE $0.0774 -0.76% VVV $2.493 -2.23% OPEN $0.0000000262 -4.41% NOW $0.00586 -0.50%

PANews reported on June 13 that according to @AskVenice’s tweet, Venice Token (VVV) is now available on Revolut, Europe’s leading financial application, and is open to trading for users in the EU and the UK.