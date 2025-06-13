MicroStrategy Insiders Buy $1.3 Million Worth of Preferred Stock By: PANews 2025/06/13 21:32

JUNE $0.0774 -0.76%

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Barron's, four MicroStrategy executives (insiders) participated in the company's latest round of preferred stock issuance on June 6, with a total purchase amount of US$1.3 million.