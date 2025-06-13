“Regulators aren’t easy”: Acting CFTC Chair warns crypto firms against rule-bending under Trump Era

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/13 17:19
Threshold
T$0.0167-3.74%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.485-1.95%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000163-11.41%
ERA
ERA$0.7204-2.64%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01613-3.29%

Caroline Pham, the acting chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), has made it clear that crypto firms shouldn’t expect a free pass on regulation just because political administration is shifting.

Speaking at the Coinbase Annual Summit with Yahoo Finance, Pham said that Donald Trump’s crypto stance doesn’t mean companies can ignore the rules or operate outside the law.

“There is no easy street for anybody, and regulators aren’t easy,” she stated. “Just because we are pro-innovation and pro-growth does not mean that you’re going to be able to get away with breaking the law.”

The acting chair clarified that this does not mean the commission will unfairly target the crypto sector as the previous administration did. Instead, the focus will be on fair and firm enforcement to tackle real issues like fraud and misconduct.

Pham further criticized the Biden regulatory era. Echoing industry sentiment, she emphasized that regulators bent the rules to go after crypto in ways the law didn’t support, an approach she describes as undermining trust in the U.S. system. 

She added that fear-based policymaking curated out of wrong perceptions that the industry is “evil” no longer serves, stressing the importance of restoring regulatory clarity.

Caroline Pham’s remarks come as U.S. crypto regulation takes a new form, especially with the appointment of Paul Atkins as the new Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Seen as a pro-crypto choice, Atkins is expected to help fulfill Trump’s promises to the sector and undo long-standing regulatory irregularities that have hindered growth.

Earlier this month, the regulatory chief reaffirmed his mission to create clearer rules for the crypto industry.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Bitcoin may hit $175K before a 70–80% drop, with $4.9T options expiring and patterns suggesting short-term volatility.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,354.64-0.60%
Boom
BOOM$0.009258+1.18%
MAY
MAY$0.0445+0.51%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/19 17:51
Share
Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

The post Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Key Takeaways The Cloud Rebellion is Acurast’s quest hub. Your MIST points (points, NOT tokens) reflect contribution and are a primary input for $ACU airdrop eligibility. TGE targeted for late 2025. Stay consistently active — snapshots and allocations won’t be pre-announced. Acurast’s network has surpassed 129k+ smartphones and 410M+ on-chain transactions = rapid growth. What …
Threshold
T$0.01672-3.46%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.14016+5.86%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001885-1.77%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/19 17:57
Share
Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Virtually Human Studio announced the launch of ZED Picks, a mobile-first game that brings pick-and-play horse racing to sports fans everywhere.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04465-6.17%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.000342-1.97%
KIND
KIND$0.00609-14.58%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/19 18:04
Share

Trending News

More

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Remarkable Opportunity: Former Pantera Partner Unveils $300M Solana-Focused Treasury in UAE

State Expiry vs Partial Nodes: Vitalik Buterin Reveals What’s Better for Ethereum