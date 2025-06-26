Hong Kong releases digital asset development policy declaration 2.0

By: PANews
2025/06/26 12:59
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Jinshi, the Hong Kong SAR government today (26th) issued the "Hong Kong Digital Asset Development Policy Declaration 2.0", reaffirming the SAR government's commitment to making Hong Kong a global innovation center in the field of digital assets. The new policy declaration is based on the initiatives proposed in the first policy declaration in October 2022. Financial Secretary Paul Chan said that the "Policy Declaration 2.0" demonstrates the SAR government's vision for the development of digital assets, and demonstrates the substantive application of tokenization through practice to promote the diversification of application scenarios. By combining prudent regulation and encouraging market innovation, a more prosperous digital asset ecosystem that is integrated with the real economy and social life will be built to bring benefits to the economy and society, while consolidating Hong Kong's leading position as an international financial center.

