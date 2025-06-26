SEC extends deadline for broker-dealer daily reserve rule change

By: PANews
2025/06/26 11:39
Union
U$0.007192-9.91%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00194105-2.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017462+0.76%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0791+6.31%

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Bitcoin.com, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that the revised "Rule 15c3-3" (Customer Protection Rule) compliance deadline will be extended from the original December 31, 2025 to June 30, 2026. The rule requires certain brokers to adjust the frequency of customer reserve calculations from weekly to daily to strengthen financial protection. SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins said the extension is intended to avoid operational challenges for brokers.

It is worth noting that this rule only applies to the custody of securities-type digital assets, and non-securities crypto assets such as Bitcoin are not subject to restrictions. In May 2025, the SEC withdrew the 2019 joint statement, allowing brokers to establish control over uncertificated digital asset securities through qualified custodians (such as banks). This extension provides a buffer period for institutions to adjust their systems and test daily calculation processes.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Will Dogecoin Hit $0.31 by October? BullZilla’s 1000x Path Examined – Top New Meme Coins to Buy for 2025

Will Dogecoin Hit $0.31 by October? BullZilla’s 1000x Path Examined – Top New Meme Coins to Buy for 2025

Is the meme-coin market setting up for another explosive run? With the crypto market’s total cap stabilizing above $2.2 trillion, traders are again scanning for Top New Meme Coins to Buy for 2025. Bitcoin dominance remains steady, but altcoins, especially memes, are reclaiming attention. At the same time, a BNB ecosystem update has reignited discussion […]
Binance Coin
BNB$999.93-0.34%
Capverse
CAP$0.1547-3.46%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 13:15
Share
Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to crash after FOMC, top analyst warns

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to crash after FOMC, top analyst warns

A popular analyst has predicted that Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the crypto market could crash after the Federal Reserve starts cutting interest rates on Wednesday.  Top expert predicts Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to cash In an X post, Ash Crypto, a…
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.001059+1.92%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 02:13
Share
Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

GoldenMining promotes cloud mining contracts with fixed daily payouts and claims of 200% returns, offering XRP, BTC, ETH, and DOGE options with low entry barriers.
Bitcoin
BTC$117,014.56-0.25%
XRP
XRP$3.0416-1.83%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.13668+4.20%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:46
Share

Trending News

More

Will Dogecoin Hit $0.31 by October? BullZilla’s 1000x Path Examined – Top New Meme Coins to Buy for 2025

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to crash after FOMC, top analyst warns

Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

Publicly listed SunCar plans to invest up to $10 million in real-world asset cryptocurrencies

Why we Bitcoin — Vietnam closes 86M bank accounts that fail biometrics