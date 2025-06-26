The whale @qwatio was partially liquidated again, and its BTC and ETH short positions lost $6.65 million By: PANews 2025/06/26 09:53

BTC $116,937.4 -0.20% JUNE $0.0791 +6.31% ETH $4,535.84 -1.27%

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the whale @qwatio was once again partially liquidated, the fourth time in three days. In this transaction, he has lost $6.65 million due to short positions in BTC (40x leverage) and ETH (25x leverage). His assets turned from a profit of $3.4 million to a loss of $8.7 million in three days.