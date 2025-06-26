Trump family crypto project WLFI announces that it will soon open the transfer function of WLFI tokens

By: PANews
2025/06/26 10:16
PANews reported on June 26 that according to The Block, the Trump-backed crypto project World Liberty Financial announced that it will soon open the transfer function of its native token WLFI. The project posted on the X platform: "The team is working hard behind the scenes to achieve this goal, and major news will be announced soon." Currently, holders cannot transfer WLFI tokens. The project also stated that it will release the first audit report of its USD1 stablecoin in the near future.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Will Dogecoin Hit $0.31 by October? BullZilla’s 1000x Path Examined – Top New Meme Coins to Buy for 2025

Is the meme-coin market setting up for another explosive run? With the crypto market’s total cap stabilizing above $2.2 trillion, traders are again scanning for Top New Meme Coins to Buy for 2025. Bitcoin dominance remains steady, but altcoins, especially memes, are reclaiming attention. At the same time, a BNB ecosystem update has reignited discussion […]
Coinstats2025/09/19 13:15
Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to crash after FOMC, top analyst warns

A popular analyst has predicted that Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the crypto market could crash after the Federal Reserve starts cutting interest rates on Wednesday.  Top expert predicts Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to cash In an X post, Ash Crypto, a…
Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

GoldenMining promotes cloud mining contracts with fixed daily payouts and claims of 200% returns, offering XRP, BTC, ETH, and DOGE options with low entry barriers.
