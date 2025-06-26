Trump family crypto project WLFI announces that it will soon open the transfer function of WLFI tokens By: PANews 2025/06/26 10:16

TRUMP $8.531 -1.86% LIBERTY $0.06692 -9.01% TOKEN $0.01421 -1.79% JUNE $0.0791 +6.31% SOON $0.3446 +8.60% OPEN $0.00000002611 -1.50%

PANews reported on June 26 that according to The Block, the Trump-backed crypto project World Liberty Financial announced that it will soon open the transfer function of its native token WLFI. The project posted on the X platform: "The team is working hard behind the scenes to achieve this goal, and major news will be announced soon." Currently, holders cannot transfer WLFI tokens. The project also stated that it will release the first audit report of its USD1 stablecoin in the near future.