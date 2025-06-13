SEC axes Biden-era proposed crypto rules in flurry of repeals By: PANews 2025/06/13 12:58

DEFI $0.001956 -6.67% ERA $0.7207 -2.42% JOE $0.1977 +1.59%

The SEC has withdrawn over a dozen rules the agency proposed under Joe Biden, including two crypto-related rules targeting DeFi and digital asset custody.