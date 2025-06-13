GameStop raises planned convertible note offering to $2.25B from initial $1.75B

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/13 14:06
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0774+1.70%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001887-1.66%
GAMESTOP
GAMESTOP$0.00007835-3.15%

GameStop has raised the size of its planned convertible note sale to $2.25 billion from the original $1.75 billion.

According to the company’s June 12 press release, the notes, which do not pay interest and are due in 2032, will be sold privately to large institutional investors. GameStop also gave buyers the option to purchase an extra $450 million worth of notes, which could bring the total to $2.7 billion.

The company expects the sale to close on June 17. After fees and costs, GameStop says it will receive about $2.23 billion, or $2.68 billion if the additional notes are sold. The funds will go toward general business needs, including investments and possible acquisitions.

While GameStop has not confirmed plans to buy more Bitcoin (BTC), the move follows an earlier sale in April where it raised $1.5 billion and used part of the funds to buy 4,710 BTC worth $512 million. As previously reported by crypto.news, the June 11 announcement of the initial $1.75 billion offering triggered a sharp 20% selloff in GameStop shares. 

Shares fell another 5% on June 12 as investors weighed potential dilution and the company’s continued crypto pivot. With a dwindling retail footprint and declining core revenues, which dropped 17% quarter-over-quarter in Q1, the company has been doubling down on digital assets. 

GameStop is one of several public companies that now hold large amounts of Bitcoin. Its May purchase made it the 13th largest corporate holder, according to data from BitcoinTreasuries.net. The company’s broader strategy appears to echo Strategy’s shift, where aggressive Bitcoin accumulation became central to market valuation despite stagnant product revenues.

The newly priced notes carry a conversion rate equivalent to $28.91 per share, a 32.5% premium over the average June 12 trading price. The notes do not bear interest, and GameStop cannot redeem them until June 2029, unless certain thresholds are met. Investors may convert early under specific conditions or demand redemption in 2028.

The offering gives GameStop more time and flexibility as it looks for ways to recover from declining sales and changing demand in the gaming and retail space.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Bitcoin may hit $175K before a 70–80% drop, with $4.9T options expiring and patterns suggesting short-term volatility.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,322.51-0.67%
Boom
BOOM$0.009171-0.76%
MAY
MAY$0.04453+0.58%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/19 17:51
Share
Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

The post Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Key Takeaways The Cloud Rebellion is Acurast’s quest hub. Your MIST points (points, NOT tokens) reflect contribution and are a primary input for $ACU airdrop eligibility. TGE targeted for late 2025. Stay consistently active — snapshots and allocations won’t be pre-announced. Acurast’s network has surpassed 129k+ smartphones and 410M+ on-chain transactions = rapid growth. What …
Threshold
T$0.01671-3.68%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.14014+5.32%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001881-2.03%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/19 17:57
Share
Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Virtually Human Studio announced the launch of ZED Picks, a mobile-first game that brings pick-and-play horse racing to sports fans everywhere.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04465-6.88%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003422-2.47%
KIND
KIND$0.00614-14.19%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/19 18:04
Share

Trending News

More

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Remarkable Opportunity: Former Pantera Partner Unveils $300M Solana-Focused Treasury in UAE